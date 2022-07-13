Noodle Appoints Dr. David Ramadan as Newest Vice President, University Partnerships

Former Virginia Legislator Now at George Mason University Brings 30 Years of Experience in Business, Government, and Higher Education to Fast-Growing

NEW YORK, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Noodle , the country's fastest-growing online learning network, announced today the appointment of David Ramadan, Ed.D. as the company's newest Vice President of University Partnerships. A former legislator who is now an adjunct professor at the Schar School at George Mason University and a Resident Scholar at the University of Virginia's Center for Politics, Dr. Ramadan brings more than 30 years of experience in business, government, and higher education to Noodle's fast-growing University Partnerships team.

"We are confident that David will utilize his finesse at cultivating relationships, and experience in higher education, politics, and business, to help us grow our university portfolio, which now includes 26 of the nation's leading universities," said Lee Bradshaw, Noodle Chief Strategy Officer.

"I am excited to join the Noodle team, and, in particular, to work with EdTech pioneer John Katzman, who I have gotten to know during my Doctoral studies at Vanderbilt," said Ramadan. "Noodle is truly a unique offering in the OPM space - more transparent, more flexible, more collaborative - and a perfect fit for my passion for innovation in higher ed."

In addition to his role as an adjunct professor, Ramadan was a member of the George Mason University Board of Visitors, appointed by the Governor of Virginia. Since 2001, Ramadan has also managed a boutique consulting firm servicing a small number of clients with customized solutions.

Additionally, Ramadan was elected and served two terms in the Virginia House of Delegates, where he successfully worked across the aisle. In that capacity, he was a member of the oldest and newest committees: Privileges and Elections, where he chaired the Constitutional Amendments Subcommittee, Science and Technology Committee, and General Laws Committee.

Ramadan emigrated to the United States from Lebanon in 1989 after attending International College in Beirut. He graduated from George Mason University with a Bachelor's in Government and Politics, and a Master's in International Trade and Transactions. Ramadan completed graduate studies at Oxford University, the American Graduate School of Business in Geneva, Johns Hopkins University, and Georgetown University. David holds an Ed.D. in Leadership and Learning in Organizations from the Peabody College of Education at Vanderbilt University.

Noodle is a certified B Corp that creates excellent online and agile programs that elevate campus-wide teaching and technology. Since January 2019, Noodle has launched as many online programs with elite U.S. universities as have all of its competitors combined. Its network of universities, higher education leaders, providers, and students fuels innovation and efficiency in learning design, marketing, recruitment, technology, student and faculty support, and clinical placement. Follow Noodle on LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

