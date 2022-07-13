Political Hiring Platform Capitol Community Launches After Successful Beto O'Rourke Trial

Free platform helped O'Rourke's TX Gov campaign facilitate $1M in jobs during trial run

LOS ANGELES, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Capitol Community , a political hiring platform, is now available for free use by any campaign or applicant (staff member, intern, volunteer) seeking a position in politics. The platform is an extension of Career Map , a private-labeled education and career development company.

Capitol Community's mission is to "democratize the political hiring process," making its products available to "any campaign, regardless of size, location, affiliation, or ideology," as stated on its website. The company simplifies the submission process for applicants by matchmaking campaign positions based on the user's skills, interests, and further unique data. The system also includes a free credentialing service to verify past workplace experience, which helps campaigns better screen applicants.

As part of Capitol Community's trial run, the company worked with Beto O'Rourke's ' Beto For Texas ' Governor campaign as the exclusive hiring portal for the initial round of staff hires. Within just a few weeks, the platform fielded over 1,000 applicants for various positions in 9 departments, which resulted in 20 senior staff hires and facilitated over $1 million worth of job salaries. Case Study Link: https://capitol.community/case-study

"Political hiring can be complicated for large campaigns, but Capitol Community made it easy," states Nick Rathod, Campaign Manager for Beto For Texas (and former Obama White House Advisor). "Having all applicants in one system allowed us to fill positions quickly and get staff on the ground across Texas. I would highly recommend this tool to any campaign needing to hire staff or volunteers."

Capitol Community is free for campaigns of any size, affiliation, or ideology. The platform's matchmaking algorithm helps connect applicants to opportunities based on various factors, including experience, interests, location, and more unique data.

Capitol Community will soon launch various additional tools, including an online academy, assessments quizzes, academic credentialing services, project management, expert consulting, and more.

All campaigns and applicants are welcome to sign up at http://Capitol.Community

Capitol Community is a part of the Career Map family of products. Career Map has helped thousands worldwide gain access to new skills, educational content, professional opportunities, expert networks, and more. Learn more: http://MyCareerMaps.com

For all inquiries, please contact Matt Watson at info@capitol.community

