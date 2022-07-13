YPO Elects Rafi Demirjian 2022-2023 YPO Chairman

NEW YORK, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- YPO, the global leadership community of more than 30,000 chief executives in 142 countries, announces the election of Rafi Demirjian to YPO's highest elected office, chairman of the YPO Board of Directors.

Demirjian, whose term began on 1 July 2022, is the 70th member to hold this office and succeeds YPO Chairman Anastasios (Tassos) Economou.

A member of YPO Lebanon, Demirjian is the executive chairman of Demirjian Global, a family-owned consortium focusing on trading in various capital markets, longer-term investments, real estate and alternative assets.

"I am honored to have been chosen to serve my YPO peers as chairman," says Demirjian. "This organization has impacted every aspect of my life, and I look forward to working together with YPO's board of directors, our outstanding community of member volunteers and our dedicated management team to continue delivering an exceptional experience to our global leadership community."

Demirjian continues the legacy of YPO's founder and first president, Ray Hickok, who set the standard for peer leadership.

"YPO is a global community of changemakers, and Rafi embodies that spirit," says Economou. "Through his leadership and passion, I know he will create immense impact across the organization. I look forward to working alongside him to deliver the utmost value to our peers across the world."

Demirjian joined YPO in 2003 at the age of 27 and has been an active member at the chapter, regional and global levels.

During his tenure, Demirjian is spearheading the reimagining of YPO EDGE, the organization's flagship event after a pandemic-instigated hiatus and is repositioning it as the foremost global peer learning event for chief executives. This one-of-a-kind event will bring together 3,000 chief executives from around the world for a three-day deep dive into the pressing and important issues facing business leaders today and tomorrow.

Demirjian will also continue to foster and create unique and exclusive peer-to-peer learning and thought leadership opportunities for the YPO community, designed to help support leaders at every stage of their professional and personal journeys.

In addition to his service to YPO and supporting the organization's mission of making an impact in businesses, communities and beyond, Demirjian devotes his time towards empowering youth and alleviating poverty serving on several NGO boards in Lebanon.

