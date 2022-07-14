DoodyCalls Pet Waste Removal to Scoop Poop in Owings Mills

The new location provides dog waste removal services to residents and communities of all sizes

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DoodyCalls, a nationwide leader in pet waste removal services, is growing its footprint in the pooper scooper industry with the opening of an office in Owings Mills, Maryland. DoodyCalls currently cleans up in over 57 territories across 23 states and has been named the number-one pet waste removal franchise in the United States by Entrepreneur Magazine's annual Franchise 500 list.

Maryland transplants and married couple Bryan and Anne Wright were looking for a new career opportunity. Inspired by their own Great Dane, Artemis, and their love of pets, the pair decided to embark on an opportunity with DoodyCalls. Knowing the great responsibility that comes with having canine companions, the Wrights hope to give pet owners back some time with their four legged friends while giving back to the community.

"DoodyCalls offered us a unique opportunity to learn a new business, serve our community, and put our passion for pets to work," said Bryan Wright, co-owner and operator of DoodyCalls of Owings Mills. "We are excited to create even deeper ties to our community and embark on a successful future with our new franchise."

Bryan, a longtime executive in the franchising industry, and Anne, looking for her next move after homeschooling the couple's children, were attracted to the adaptable business model of DoodyCalls and the opportunity it offered to find success in their own community. The pair found that the support, education, and networking possibilities DoodyCalls offered would set them up for franchise success.

"Our team is excited to welcome the Owings Mills franchisees into the DoodyCalls family," said Jacob D'Aniello, COO and founder of DoodyCalls. "We are confident that the Wright team's passion for customer service and eagerness to serve their community will help them to see tremendous success."

The Owings Mills DoodyCalls franchise will service the following areas: Baltimore, Glyndon, Gwynn Oak, Owings Mills, Pikesville, Randallstown, Reisterstown, Stevenson, and Windsor Mill.

The scoop on what DoodyCalls offers:

For residential dog owners, DoodyCalls provides dog waste pickup, brown spot treatment and deodorizing services.

For communities and parks, DoodyCalls designs, sells, installs, services and maintains common areas, pet waste stations, equipment and supplies.

To learn more about the Owings Mills franchise location, please visit https://www.doodycalls.com/owings-mills. DoodyCalls is currently seeking poop scoop franchise operators who align with the brand's values of humility, ethical leadership, integrity, respect, and providing the best service experience possible. To learn more about franchise opportunities or to find a local service technician, visit https://www.doodycalls.com/locations/ .

About Doody Calls

DoodyCalls was founded in 2000 by Jacob and Susan D'Aniello in the Northern Virginia suburbs of Washington DC. In 2004, the company began franchising its pet waste removal business nationwide and established corporate headquarters in Charlottesville, VA. DoodyCalls provides service to 23 states and the District of Columbia with dog waste pickup with consumer and industrial services. For more information about Doody Calls, visit www.doodycalls.com .

