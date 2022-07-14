Prof. Vesselin C. Noninski announces publication of his new book

NEW YORK, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Prof. Vesselin C. Noninski announces the publication of his book entitled "Time is Absolute—including the extra special bonus: Manual How to Do Bad Science". This is the sixth book in a series calling for a complete overhaul of the foundations of today's physics.

The title itself indicates that the book provides a definitive answer to the most fundamental concept of science and thinking in general—time (and the concomitant, albeit of a completely different nature, concept of space). Everything that has been written so far in relation to the concept of time finds its definitive, unequivocal resolution in the proposed book. The significance of this fact cannot be overstated. Furthermore, an effort has been made to reduce, without losing rigor, the ideas of the book so that any person of average intelligence can understand them, without expecting corroboration from experts, who are corrupt to a fault, without exception. Thus, the credentials of the author are the arguments themselves.

To avoid the merry-go-round of the usual market-oriented publishing, a major source of corruption, this book is published through the technology of the future—the Internet. Unlike any book published by the usual means, it is suddenly accessible from anywhere in the world.

Traditional publishing, even by the most prestigious publishers, is inevitably linked to market and profit. The market, with its associated profit, is the killer of science, as witnessed by its sorry state today. If it were not so, there would be no need to write such books, exposing the chronic, ever-deepening, fatal flaws in the fundamentals of existing science. It is not only purity of thought, especially given that what is at hand is about science, that makes it imperative that such a book not produce a profit for any party. On top of it, considering the gravity of the findings, the book calls for an end to the billions of dollars waste of public funding for the fraud pushed as science, in fact, pure nonsense, harming public interest. How can the author of such a book stand before the world, if he himself has agreed to profit from it? Therefore, the book is distributed free and is available, as an internet link, to anyone who sends an email to koooyyy@hotmail.com.

Prof. Vesselin C. Noninski

149 West Street, New York, NY 10011

cell: (646)769-0204

email: koooyyy@hotmail.com

