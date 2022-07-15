MicroAge Expands its Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Expertise with the Acquisition of cStor

PHOENIX, July 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MicroAge, The Digital Transformation Experts®, announced the acquisition of cStor, a leading provider of cybersecurity, modern infrastructure, and digital transformation solutions. The acquisition will expand MicroAge's robust digital transformation service offerings to provide enhanced solutions and services for its clients, including a mature cybersecurity practice as well as extensive data center delivery and networking engineering expertise.

The combined organizations bring expert resources and high-demand capabilities to increase offerings to their clients.

cStor was founded in 2002 by Bill Nowlin and initially launched as Custom Storage, providing data center consulting and solutions. Over the past few decades as technology and cybersecurity threats have rapidly evolved, cStor stayed in lockstep with the technology landscape, developing comprehensive offerings and expertise in cybersecurity, digital transformation, and modern infrastructure. In support of those practice areas, the company also expanded its professional services capabilities to enhance the value and improve overall business outcomes for clients.

"Together, our companies are even better positioned for scale and growth," said Rob Zack, CEO of MicroAge. "With our combined expertise, we can positively impact our clients' business outcomes with shared resources that expand our services, market knowledge, technology access, and technical expertise."

"Since our inception, cStor has been dedicated to client success by architecting solutions through innovative problem solving and an understanding of our clients' overall business challenges," said Larry Gentry, president and CEO of cStor. "By joining MicroAge, we are better positioned to deliver the most impactful solutions and services that will successfully transform our clients' businesses now and into the future."

About cStor

cStor helps organizations strategize, design, and implement cybersecurity, digital transformation, and modern infrastructure solutions and services that address the evolving needs of today's enterprise. cStor's proven capabilities with best-in-class technologies provide peace of mind and put organizations on a path to success. cStor serves clients throughout the Southwest with a focused, collaborative approach and superior results. For more information, visit www.cStor.com.

About MicroAge

MicroAge combines a powerful mix of technology services, backed by vendor-certified engineers and an acclaimed panel of experts to deliver the competitive edge technology leaders need to lead in a disruptive, digital environment. A Gold-Certified Microsoft partner, MicroAge is recognized annually by the Computer Reseller News (CRN) in the Tech Elite 250, Solution Provider 500, and MSP 500 lists of top-performing technology integrators, strategic service providers, and IT consultants.

Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, MicroAge has a rapidly expanding national salesforce to support growing demand. To learn more, visit MicroAge.com.

