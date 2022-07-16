McKinsey expands network of Digital Capability Centers in partnership with New Jersey Innovation Institute (NJII) with advanced biopharma manufacturing learning facility in Newark

State-of-the-art facility to help transform and digitally enable cell and gene therapy manufacturing in the Garden State

NEWARK, N.J., July 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- McKinsey & Company launched a new high-tech learning and innovation facility today in the Garden State to support the advancement of cell and gene therapy (CGT) manufacturing, expanding its global network of Digital Capability Centers.

In partnership with the New Jersey Innovation Institute (NJII) and operated by BioCentriq, McKinsey's Newark-based facility specializes in innovative manufacturing processes in life sciences.

At the state-of-the-art facility, biopharma companies can see how digital technologies work in practice to improve operational efficiency, and build workforce capabilities at scale through immersive, hands-on learning experiences.

"Our latest Digital Capability Center in Newark will significantly enhance the digital innovation experience for New Jersey's thriving biopharma sector, and we are honored to partner with NJII and BioCentriq to advance these services that make an impact across the country and around the world," said Jocelyn Grahame, McKinsey New Jersey's Office Managing Partner. "CGT continues to be one of the fastest-growing areas of biopharma therapeutics, with several new treatments available to patients and hundreds more in development. This facility will help biopharma companies sustain higher levels of innovation and accessibility by helping to solve their operational challenges."

The biopharma industry has undergone significant transformation in recent years, with increasing potential for the adoption and scale of digital technologies. For CGT manufacturing in particular, the impact can be substantial in expanding access to new therapies that can treat, and potentially cure, certain debilitating diseases such as: relapsed or refractory B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia, spinal muscular atrophy, and Leber congenital amaurosis.

Haro Hartounian, CEO of BioCentriq said "We believe that the future of medicine lies in regenerative medicine. Our team is thrilled to have the opportunity to share our expertise and experience in manufacturing cell and gene therapies to help shape the future of this center and ensure that all participants have a realistic and productive experience."

While cell and gene therapies hold ground-breaking potential to treat debilitating diseases, they are also complex to manufacture. McKinsey's Digital Capability Center focuses on showcasing advanced manufacturing methods necessary for these therapies. The Center will enable more effective operations to improve performance – from advanced analytics for increased yield productivity to Artificial Intelligence in deviation reduction and digital-twin-based lab scheduling. Most importantly, it helps companies develop the skills, capabilities, and cultural changes needed to adapt to and sustain the new methods required for success.

The new Center will join McKinsey's fast-growing global network of Digital Capability Centers—immersive learning and innovation environments that inspire and equip organizations to deliver sustainable performance improvement from operational-excellence and tech-enabled transformations. The network currently has centers in Aachen, Atlanta, Beijing, Gurugram, Istanbul, Jakarta, New Jersey, Salvador, São Paulo, Singapore, Monterrey, and Venice.

McKinsey's innovative global network of Digital Capability Centers supports over 450 organizations each year, with an average of 13,000 participants. In addition to the 250 McKinsey experts involved in this global network, the Digital Capability Center network also has partnerships with 150+ tech companies and startups.

The Digital Capability Center New Jersey will be located on the Newark campus of the New Jersey Institute of Technology.

About McKinsey & Company

McKinsey is a global management consulting firm committed to helping organizations accelerate sustainable and inclusive growth. We work with clients across the private, public, and social sectors to solve complex problems and create positive change for all their stakeholders. We combine bold strategies and transformative technologies to help organizations innovate more sustainably, achieve lasting gains in performance, and build workforces that will thrive for this generation and the next.

About McKinsey's Digital Capability Centers for Operations

McKinsey´s Digital Capability Center is a flagship for a global network of advanced learning and innovation hubs for operations excellence and tech-enabled transformation, with centers in Aachen, Atlanta, Beijing, Gurugram, Istanbul, Jakarta, New Jersey, Salvador, São Paulo, Singapore, Monterrey, and Venice. From executives to the frontline, these end-to-end immersive learning environments with physical, remote live streaming, and portable delivery, help participants to explore, try, and apply analytics, digital, and operations excellence solutions across industries and functions. Learning how shifting mindsets and behaviors, and infusing operations with technology where it matters, can open up new sources of competitive advantage and growth, and power productivity and resilience—as well as drive environmental sustainability. Learn more by watching this video of a day in our centers.

Visit our McKinsey Blog to read more about the NJ DCC.

