CoVerified Launches NursingHomeTests.org, a Program to Supply COVID-19 Antigen Tests to Nursing Homes Across the US

BOSTON, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CoVerified , a leading provider of HIPAA-compliant COVID-19 software tools today announced the launch of a new program to supply nursing and extended care care facilities nationwide with streamlined access to discounted antigen test kits and no-cost shipping .

As funding challenges from state and federal sources mount, inexpensive antigen tests have become a popular alternative to lab-based PCR testing. The immediacy of results has also proven beneficial for staff and visitors requiring rapid entry into facilities.

CoVerified has delivered more than one million tests to clients at universities, businesses and government entities across the US since the pandemic began, now turning its attention to providing a more tailored service to the most vulnerable populations as the country experiences yet another surge in case numbers.

"The intense demand in the antigen test market has attracted unreliable suppliers and price gouging, which is the last thing nursing facilities should have to battle," said Brandon C. Busuito, M.D., CEO of CoVerified. "With our NursingHomeTests.org program, we aim to provide reliable and readily available kits at prices our clients can depend on."

The first phase of the program was rolled out in the northeast US, recently expanding to include a formal vendor partnership with the Massachusetts Senior Care Association, representing more than 350 care facilities.

CoVerified has been providing automated test result, vaccine and symptom tracking software services to nursing homes since the early days of the pandemic and continues to focus on enabling high-risk populations to stay ahead of the curve. The company's software platform also drives pandemic response programs at hundreds of businesses, schools and municipalities across the US.

About CoVerified

Founded by physicians and engineers at MIT and Harvard, CoVerified is a HIPAA-compliant enterprise software services provider headquartered in Boston, MA. More than 350,000 users at dozens of schools and businesses currently use CoVerified software tools. Since the beginning of the pandemic, CoVerified has facilitated millions of COVID-19 tests and symptom reports. CoVerified enjoys a formal partnership with the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard as well as the financial backing of Y Combinator, the technology engine behind companies including AirBnB, Dropbox and DoorDash.

For more information about CoVerified, visit www.coverified.us/ . To purchase antigen tests, visit https://www.nursinghometests.org .

