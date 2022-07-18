CRYPTOCURRENCY TAX SOFTWARE PROVIDER, COINLEDGER, ANNOUNCES INTEGRATION WITH POLYGON BLOCKCHAIN

Popular cryptocurrency tax software, boasting over 300,000 users, now supports seamless tax reporting for users of the Polygon (MATIC) blockchain.

AUSTIN, Texas, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CoinLedger , a leading tax reporting platform for cryptocurrency, DeFi, and NFT users, today announced its official integration with the Polygon blockchain (MATIC). Users who interact with Polygon via decentralized applications and wallets can now import their transaction history directly to CoinLedger to automate all of their capital gains, losses, and income tax reporting.

COINLEDGER CO-FOUNDERS, PICTURED FROM LEFT, ARE MITCHELL COOKSON, DAVID KEMMERER AND LUCAS WYLAND. (PRNewswire)

"We are thrilled to expand our tax reporting and accounting capabilities to the Polygon ecosystem," said David Kemmerer, Co-Founder and CEO of CoinLedger. "The transaction volume and sheer number of applications being built on top of Polygon is astounding. We couldn't be more excited about helping to unlock even more innovation within the ecosystem by reducing the friction associated with transacting on Polygon—through seamless tax reporting for all."

The interoperable nature of cryptocurrencies and digital assets, with transfers across different blockchains like Polygon, can create tax reporting nightmares for individuals. CoinLedger solves this problem by integrating directly with leading exchanges, wallets, and blockchains to allow any cryptocurrency user to track their digital-asset transaction history across the entire crypto-economy.

By simply copy/pasting their public Polygon wallet address to CoinLedger, users can now automatically import and account for all of their historical transactions with the click of a button. From here, they can generate complete capital gains, losses, and income tax reports from their transaction history.

About Polygon

Polygon is a layer-2 network that seeks to help Ethereum scale. Through a variety of solutions, Polygon enables developers to build scalable, user-friendly decentralized applications with low transaction fees without ever sacrificing on security. Today over 19,000 dApps have used Polygon to help scale performance. To learn more about the company, please visit https://polygon.technology/ .

About CoinLedger

CoinLedger enables seamless tax reporting for participants of the digital asset economy. Founded in 2018, CoinLedger was built to reduce the friction of participating in the cryptocurrency ecosystem by making tax reporting as simple as possible. By directly integrating with major exchanges, wallets, blockchains, and NFT platforms, CoinLedger provides a unified dashboard for users to track and monitor their cryptocurrency activity. Whether you're trading cryptocurrencies, buying and selling NFTs, or staking on DeFi protocols, CoinLedger makes tracking your portfolio and reporting your taxes easier than ever. For more information, visit https://coinledger.io/ .

