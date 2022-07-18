Humanity Health Announces $6 Million Series A Funding Round

NEW YORK, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Humanity Health, the premier career acceleration and talent sourcing platform for underrepresented leaders in healthcare and life sciences, has raised $6 million in a Series A funding led by Jumpstart Nova with follow-on participation from Deerfield Management, which provided the initial seed capital for the company's launch.

"Humanity Health has recognized that access to skilled, diverse leadership talent is a critical driver of growth, health equity and innovation in the healthcare sector," says Kathryne Cooper, a partner with Jumpstart Nova. "Their innovative and technology-enabled approach to addressing this need through executive recruitment, executive development and pipeline development is the most comprehensive we have seen in the market."

Humanity Health will use the new funding to expand its base of C-Suite and executive level leaders who are members in the Humanity Talent Network (HTN), a private membership community of leaders who identify as women and/or people of color. Through HTN, each member is matched with their own executive career strategist and delivered opportunities such as board positions, executive roles and investor introductions that are personalized to their expertise and preferences. Members are also invited to join Collectives, curated small group forums of subject matter experts engaging around career advancement, thought leadership, mentorship and collaboration. HTN is powered by native mobile applications developed by the company.

"We are extremely excited to have Jumpstart Nova join the Humanity Health family. It is exciting to have investors that both intimately understand the healthcare market and have a proven commitment to DEI as investors," says Ron Mitchell, co-founder and CEO of Humanity Health. "Combined with Deerfield Management, we now have two of the most deeply connected and successful investors in healthcare to support our growth with capital, expertise and access."

The fundraise will also allow Humanity Health to help companies across the healthcare and life sciences industries connect with highly qualified and talented women and people of color for leadership positions.

"From the outset, we were excited by the mission of Humanity Health," says Heather Wasielewski-Lopez, Chief People Officer at Evergreen Nephrology. "Our organization has a true commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion. We were looking for a partner with a similar ethos that could execute at the scale and speed we needed. We found that in Humanity Health."

About Humanity Health

Humanity Health is building the premier career acceleration and talent sourcing platform for underrepresented leaders in healthcare and life sciences. Through best-in-class technology and a personalized service approach, Humanity Health unlocks career accelerating opportunities and introductions for women and people of color. The company also helps our employer partners identify, engage and recruit top diverse healthcare talent and drive more inclusive placement outcomes. For more information, please visit humanityhealth.net.

About Jumpstart Nova

Jumpstart Nova is the first venture fund in America to invest exclusively in Black founded and led healthcare companies. Jumpstart Nova invests in seed and Series A stage companies in the areas of tech-enabled services, biotech, diagnostic devices, health IT, digital health, and consumer health & wellness. The fund is strategically backed by leading healthcare organizations in the US such as Eli Lilly and Company, HCA Healthcare, Cardinal Health, Atrium Health, Henry Ford Health System, LHC Group, Meharry Medical College, and American Hospital Association. For more information, please visit jumpstartnova.com.

