LANCÔME & LUPITA NYONG'O AWARD SCHOLARSHIPS TO 40 FINALISTS OF THE NAACP'S ACT-SO COMPETITION THROUGH THE WRITE HER FUTURE SCHOLARSHIP FUND

After providing mentoring and career services to ACT-SO applicants, year one of Lancôme's partnership with the NAACP for Write Her Future culminated in the donation of $400,000 in scholarships.

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J., July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lancôme is proud to announce this year's winners of its Write Her Future Scholarship Fund, who received their grants during the NAACP's ACT-SO (Afro-Academic, Cultural, Technological and Scientific Olympics) National Competition and Ceremonies during its annual National Convention today. Lancôme and Lupita Nyong'o announced the NAACP partnership in September 2021, to help bring equity to education and encourage career development in the United States. Today's ceremony represented the culmination of the first year of the partnership, for which the brand has pledged to donate $2 million by 2025.

Lancôme Ambassadress, Oscar award-winning actress and published author Lupita Nyong'o, who has been a supporter of the Write Her Future program, joined the brand at the ceremony to present the scholarships to the young winners and speak to attendees about the importance of equity in education.

"Since I was a child, I have always had big dreams, and my education has played a huge part in helping me realize them," says Lancôme Ambassadress, Lupita Nyong'o. "I've always loved learning and I believe that learners change the world. I am so thrilled to join Lancôme, on behalf of their Write Her Future Scholarship Fund, to award this incredible group of women with these game-changing scholarships."

ACT-SO is a year-long program targeted at high school students across that country that promotes their growth in disciplines ranging from visual arts and business to performing and culinary arts and provides scholarship opportunities.

Through its partnership with NAACP and ACT-SO, the Write Her Future Scholarship Fund builds on the Lancôme's global commitment to empower women through literacy and education, as well as mentoring and entrepreneurship opportunities.

"We're excited to once again provide talented young women across the country the opportunity to further develop their creativity and achieve their academic dreams with purpose and unrestricted passion," said President & CEO Derrick Johnson. "Young people are the future. We're excited to see how participants in the program will positively impact their communities and create change for themselves and the next generation."

The scholarships awarded today will provide the students with the opportunity to further their development in areas ranging from STEM, business management, marketing, and writing.

"Lancôme at its core seeks to bring happiness to its customers, but nothing brings us more joy than seeing the winners of our first Write Her Future Scholarship Fund receive their awards today," says Lancôme USA General Manager Giovanni Valentini. "We've been so impressed by all the applicants, but we couldn't be prouder of the amazing finalists recognized today and see our mission of providing equitable educational opportunities for young women of color come to fruition today."

List of Winners

Ada Okolo

Anaya Brown

Anna Mkandawire

Ashley Blake

Bianca Cala

Brielle Ward

Brooklyn Cobb

Candace Jackson

Chiderah Osuchukwu

Dallas Watson

Danneil Mubbala

Denia Brielle Smith

Ebony Nkrumah

Hannah Baptiste

Heaven Cannady

Heaven Peoples

Hunter Stephenson

Isis Parker

Janah Richardson

Jeanne Lubika

Jibiana Jakpor

Jordan McKinney

Kaitlin Johnson

Kira Babbs

Leah Morgan Ross

London Merritt

Morgan Render

Music Miranda

Natalie Payne

Nia Hipps

Nnemdi Amanambu

Nurain Amier

Obaahemaa Mensah

Paris Roberson

Ryen Reed

Sanaa Liggans

Sy'Maya Summiel

Sydney Jackson

Zayda Adams

Suri Crawford

Enrolled Universities

American University

Berklee College of Music

Boston University

Brown University

California State University Northridge

Columbus State University

George Mason University

Howard University

Iowa State University

Johns Hopkins University

Macalester College

Mississippi State University

New York University

Princeton University

Salve Regina University

Savannah College of Art & Design

Spelman College

Stanford University

Stevenson University

Suffolk University

SUNY Purchase Conservatory

The College of New Jersey

The College of Wooster

The George Washington University

The Juilliard School

University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign

University of Maryland

University of Michigan

University of North Texas Denton

University of Southern California

University of Texas at San Antonio

University of Virginia

Virginia State University

About Lancôme

Founded in 1935 by the visionary pioneer Armand Petitjean, with the wish of spreading the spirit and taste of French elegance around the world, Lancôme immediately embodied the essence of beauty. More than ever before, the brand aims to offer every woman the possibility to blossom and embrace her beauty and femininity whatever her age or skin color. Lancôme is present in 135 countries, with about 20,000 beauty advisers in as many points of sale offering sophisticated services and iconic products to an international clientele. Lancôme successfully combines scientific expertise, and an intuitive understanding of women's needs to produce major innovations, unique and complementary between skincare, makeup, and perfume. Lancôme affirms that happiness is the most attractive beauty. To embody that the brand has chosen charismatic and fully accomplished women such as Julia Roberts, Penélope Cruz, Lupita Nyong'o, Lily Collins, Isabella Rossellini, Zendaya Coleman and Amanda Seyfried.

About NAACP

Founded in 1909 in response to the ongoing violence against Black people around the country, the NAACP (National Association for the Advancement of Colored People) is the largest and most pre-eminent civil rights organization in the nation. We have over 2,200 units and branches across the nation, along with well over 2M activists. Our mission is to secure the political, educational, social, and economic equality of rights in order to eliminate race-based discrimination and ensure the health and well-being of all persons.

NOTE: The Legal Defense Fund – also referred to as the NAACP-LDF was founded in 1940 as a part of the NAACP, but separated in 1957 to become a completely separate entity. It is recognized as the nation's first civil and human rights law organization and shares our commitment to equal rights.

