The bubba® Brand Helps You Live Life Boldly with the New Radiant Line and New Colors and Finishes to its Core Line

Stay Hydrated with New Water Bottles, Tumblers and Growlers That Keep Drinks Cool, and Trendy Finishes to Match Your Fashion

CHICAGO, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bubba Brands, part of the Outdoor and Recreation Business Unit of Newell Brands, recently introduced its new Radiant Line and unveiled new colors and finishes to its Core Line. From water bottles to tumblers and growlers, the bubba brands' variety of styles, colors and finishes seamlessly blend with one's wardrobe. The brand's collection brings both hydration and reusable beverage containers to the forefront of fashion and accessorizing.

"We are excited to introduce our latest products from bubba brands, the innovative drinkware companions," said Jim Pisani, Business Unit CEO of Newell Brands Outdoor and Recreation. "With an array of new colors and finishes available, there's a bubba® bottle for everyone."

"The new bubba brands innovations combined with the addition of the new 84-oz Growler in our Trailblazer Line, help further maximize every moment keeping you hydrated and stylish during every occasion," Reggie Moore, Vice President, Marketing for Newell Brands Beverage, adds.

2022 Lineup

bubba® water bottles, tumblers and growlers are durable, reliable, easy to clean and keep your favorite beverages chilled all day long. Available now, the new products, styles and finishes are featured in the following lines:

bubba® Radiant Line

bubba brands' newest innovation, the Radiant Line, features three interchangeable, leakproof, mix-and-match lids that can be used across all Radiant bottles to make drinking more enjoyable. Made from double-walled stainless steel construction to prevent condensation, its vacuum insulation keeps beverages unbelievably cold in the heat for hours. It also features a comfortable, exaggerated, flexible carry handle to make toting the bottle a breeze.

Push Button Straw Lid : Simply push the button to open the cap and reveal the straw – manually close to cover. Slide the button to the left to lock the cap in place to prevent spills and leaks.

Push Button Chug Lid : Simply push the button to open the cap and reveal the opening – manually close to cover. Slide the button to the left to lock the cap in place to prevent spills and leaks.

Simple Lid : Simply twist the lid off to open and drink from the wide mouth opening for a minimalistic drinking experience.

Available with a rubberized finish in six bold and vibrant colors (Electric Berry, Island Teal, Dark Cobalt, Dark Lavender, Bass and Licorice) and in 24, 32, 40 and 64-oz. sizes.

bubba® Barware Line

18-oz. Trailblazer Barware Tumbler : A vacuum insulated, stainless steel tumbler that keeps drinks cold all day long while preventing condensation. The tumbler includes a removable, splash-proof lid to keep drinks in place as you navigate from activity to activity.

bubba® Trailblazer Line

84-oz Stainless-Steel Growler : The extra-large size keeps your favorite drinks cold for days and hot all day long. The leakproof lid easily seals shut so you don't have to worry about messes. Plus, the wide mouth opening makes it easy to add ice cubes or give the bottle a good cleaning. A sturdy handle lets you carry a full bottle while walking on the beach or checking out the festival grounds.

bubba® New Colors and Finishes on Core Products

bubba brands' Envy S Tumbler features a new, Crackle finish that brings fun dimensional color with a little bit of texture. The refreshed core products also feature a revitalized take on the colors and finishes of bubba's® products, including the tried-and-true Trailblazer bottle.

Envy S Stainless Steel 24-oz Tumbler : The Envy S Stainless Steel Tumbler features an easy-to-use, removable bumper on the bottom for a skid-proof grip and a fun pop of color. Vacuum insulated stainless steel keeps drinks cold for 18 hours and hot for 6 hours. The lid, straw, and bumper are top-rack dishwasher-safe and the body is hand wash only for easy cleaning.

Trailblazer Stainless Steel Bottle with Push Button Lid : Keeps your favorite drink hot up to 12 hours or cold up to 42 hours without condensation, making for a comfortable, sweat-free hold. Its leak-proof, double-hinged lid stays secure while sipping or pouring to prevent messes.

To learn more about bubba brands and its offerings, follow along on Instagram @bubbabrands.

ABOUT BUBBA BRANDS

Founded in 1997 and now a part of Newell Brands' Chicago-based Outdoor and Recreation Business Unit, bubba brands is a leading producer of innovative, leak-proof beverageware. bubba® drinkware is durable, leak-proof, easy to clean, and keeps your favorite drinks chilled for hours. bubba® bottles come in bright, vibrant colors with fun paint finishes and graphics that are always as expressive as you are, helping to make your drinking experience more enjoyable.

ABOUT NEWELL BRANDS

Newell Brands (NASDAQ: NWL) is a leading global consumer goods company with a strong portfolio of well-known brands, including Rubbermaid, FoodSaver, Calphalon, Sistema, Sharpie, Paper Mate, Dymo, EXPO, Elmer's, Yankee Candle, Graco, NUK, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Spontex, Coleman, Campingaz, Contigo, Oster, Sunbeam and Mr. Coffee. Newell Brands' beloved, planet friendly brands enhance and brighten consumers lives at home and outside by creating moments of joy, building confidence and providing peace of mind.

This press release and additional information about Newell Brands are available on the company's website, www.newellbrands.com.

