Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants Announces Partnership with National Urban League and Introduces its Kimpton Off the Record 2022 Season

Kimpton adds give-back rate code and launches a career mentorship program to advise and nurture future leaders in hospitality

SAN FRANCISCO, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, part of IHG Hotels & Resorts' Luxury & Lifestyle Collection, announced a new partnership with historic civil rights and urban advocacy organization, National Urban League. In a long-term commitment to support the mission of National Urban League, Kimpton added a give-back rate code at all of its 75+ properties worldwide and launched a career mentorship program with its hospitality executives to advise and develop individuals in the organization's Young Professionals Program. This commitment builds upon IHG's support of the National Urban League Urban Apprenticeship Jobs Program.

To kick things off and celebrate the partnership, Kimpton's Off the Record music event series will make its return, beginning on August 25, and include four unique concerts throughout the year in San Francisco, Atlanta, Dallas and Grand Cayman. As part of Kimpton's ongoing Stay Human ethos, Kimpton Off the Record is an immersive live concert series featuring tastemaker artists and bands created to bring people together and give back to our communities. All ticket sales and silent auction profits from this season of Kimpton Off the Record will directly benefit National Urban League, who works to provide economic empowerment and educational opportunities for the underserved in America.

"At Kimpton, we believe in the power of music to bring people together to experience human connection," said Kathleen Reidenbach, Chief Commercial Officer at Kimpton. "By using this years' Kimpton Off the Record series to benefit our new partners at National Urban League, and booking up-and-coming Black artists, we will be able to highlight four unique voices and shed a light on the influence and contribution of Black artists on American music."

In addition to the proceeds from this year's Off the Record, Kimpton launched a new rate code, available at all of its 75+ properties worldwide, that offers guests 15% off their stay and includes a $5 donation to the National Urban League. Guests interested in booking the rate code can do so by visiting Kimpton's offer page, here. Additionally, in partnership with the National Urban League's Young Professionals Program, Kimpton will launch a career mentorship program to nurture and develop future leaders. Offering a deep dive into the hospitality industry, Kimpton will provide valuable exposure to hotel and restaurant management, business acumen and connections to its senior leaders, tools and resources. These mentorship opportunities will take place in markets where both Kimpton properties and National Urban League chapters are found, such as Atlanta, DC, Miami, Philadelphia and San Francisco.

"We are thrilled to work with Kimpton to help the young individuals in our programs learn and grow in an exciting career path," said Marc H. Morial, President and CEO of the National Urban League. "This partnership is just the start of what we hope to be a long-term relationship that provides our Young Professionals with new opportunities and resources that can have a lasting impact on their lives."

To attend these intimate concerts, which will include about 200 tickets per show, fans can purchase tickets here or use IHG One Rewards points to secure tickets here. Tickets are now available for purchase starting at $25 per ticket per event or at a discount in group quantities.

The 2022 Kimpton Off the Record concert series includes the following performances:

August 25, Vincint at The Kimpton Alton Hotel (San Francisco)

Vincint is an American singer and songwriter, best known as a finalist on the first season of the singing competition The Four. His latest album, There Will Be Tears, is out now.

September 29, Gallant at The Kimpton Midtown Atlanta Hotel (Atlanta)

Gallant is a GRAMMY nominated R&B/Soul singer, songwriter from Columbia, Maryland. He has collaborated with John Legend, Dua Lipa and Andra Day.

October 13, The Soul Rebels at The Kimpton Pittman Hotel (Dallas)

The Soul Rebels are an eight-piece New Orleans based contemporary brass ensemble, incorporating elements of soul, jazz, funk, rock and hip-hop into their music.

November 5, Lila Ike at The Kimpton Seafire Resort + Spa (Grand Cayman)

Lila Ike is a Jamaican reggae singer and songwriter. She was on BBC Radio's Artist to Watch list in 2020 and continues to wow audiences across the globe.

For more information, visit https://offtherecord.kimptonhotels.com, and follow along on social @Kimpton.

ABOUT KIMPTON HOTELS & RESTAURANTS

San Francisco-based Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, part of IHG Hotels & Resorts' Luxury & Lifestyle Collection, is the original boutique hotel company, which pioneered the concept of unique, distinctive, design-forward hotels in the United States in 1981. Anchored in one-of-a-kind experiences, Kimpton now operates more than 60 hotels and 80 restaurants, bars and lounges across urban locations, resort destinations and up-and-coming markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, Caribbean and Greater China. Kimpton spaces and experiences center on its guests, offering inspiring design that evokes curiosity to forward-thinking flavors that feed the soul. Every detail is thoughtfully curated and artfully delivered, so that guest experiences remain meaningful, unscripted and ridiculously personal.

Kimpton's employees, empowered to provide heartfelt service and experiences, have built a highly regarded workplace culture that appears consistently on FORTUNE magazine's "100 Best Companies to Work For" list. As a result, Kimpton has been awarded, "Highest in Guest Satisfaction Among Upper Upscale Hotel Chains" by J.D. Power three times.

ABOUT NATIONAL URBAN LEAGUE

The National Urban League is a historic civil rights and urban advocacy organization with 90 affiliates serving 300 communities, providing direct services that impact and improve the lives of more than two million people nationwide.

The National Urban League Young Professionals (NULYP) is a National Urban League volunteer auxiliary group that targets young professionals ages 21-40 to empower their communities and change lives through the Urban League movement. Our National Urban League Young Professionals support communities across the country by preparing young people for school, work and life, promoting civic engagement, financial self-sufficiency, and advocating for civil rights.

