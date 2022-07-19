TechConnect and NASA Announce Orbital Alchemy Challenge Winners, Top Innovators Take Home $46,000

AUSTIN, Texas, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TechConnect, a division of Advanced Technology International (ATI), today announces the NASA Orbital Alchemy Challenge winners. The Challenge explored how a new industry can transform large orbital debris into an orbital opportunity by creating feedstocks from recycled spacecraft.

NASA Orbital Alchemy Challenge (PRNewswire)

NASA sought to inspire innovators of all ages, skills, and interests to consider how humanity can make use of materials already in orbit to explore the cosmos in a more sustainable and cost-effective way. Every kilogram of space debris recycled is one less kilogram to launch from Earth, saving time, fuel, and money.

Winners received prizes totaling $46,000. Out of the top respondents, WidgetBlender LLC won first place and $25,000. In second place, C-botics earned $10,000. Three companies share the distinction of third place Crointel LLC with $5,000, Orbital Outpost X, Inc., and NVC Innovation with $5,000. NASA names the following honorable mentions: C-botics, iUMTEK with $1,000, Intellectual Bounty, and CubeCab. Submissions offered solutions at all technology readiness levels, including those with potential commercial viability by 2030. In addition to prize money, winners receive the opportunity to meet NASA personnel and explore their ideas further.

"TechConnect and NASA share hope for the future of sustainability in orbit, made even more likely by these top innovators," said Matt Laudon, Vice President – TechConnect Division ATI. "Not only can solvers from our community provide strong ideas and solutions, they also represent the cutting edge for the world's most respected space program."

Thank you to the innovators and creatives that participated in the Challenge. For more details on this challenge, please visit: https://nasaorbitalalchemy.techconnectventures.com/ . To learn more about TechConnect's work in open innovation, visit: https://techconnect.org .

About TechConnect

With 25+ years of experience connecting emerging technologies with unique funding and partnership opportunities, TechConnect boasts the most robust research and innovation network in the world. It employs a broad scope of tools to deliver top technologies, including open innovation programs, conferences, and open-access publications. Each year, TechConnect prospects, vets, and connects thousands of emerging technologies with corporate, investment, municipal, and national defense clients. TechConnect ( techconnect.org ) is a division of Advanced Technology International ( ati.org ).

TechConnect, a division of ATI (PRNewsfoto/ATI (Advanced Technology International)) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ATI (Advanced Technology International)