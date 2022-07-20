Leaders in inclusive workplaces recognize Ameren for disability inclusion

Company again received a top score on the Disability Equality Index

ST. LOUIS, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For the eighth year in a row, Ameren Corporation (NYSE: AEE) has earned a 100 score on the Disability Equality Index, recognizing its programs and policies that promote inclusion for Ameren employees, customers and suppliers with disabilities.

The Disability Equality Index is the world's most comprehensive benchmarking tool for Fortune 1000 companies to measure disability workplace inclusion. It tracks how a company promotes inclusivity for those with disabilities with regard to culture and leadership, access, benefits, recruitment, employment, education, retention and advancement, accommodations, community engagement and supplier diversity.

"We know that a culture that truly values diversity and fosters equity and inclusion is critical to our ability to fulfill our mission – to power the quality of life for our customers and in our communities," said Gwen Mizell, vice president and chief sustainability and diversity officer at Ameren. "We are intentional about providing opportunities that enable all our co-workers to grow and develop in their careers at Ameren."

Ameren has several programs in place to create a successful work environment for employees with disabilities, as well as support those with disabilities in the community:

An employee resource group, Powering Connections for All Abilities (PCAA), to support fellow employees with disabilities and help advise the company on accommodations.

Partnership with Starkloff Disability Institute to provide educational programming and advise on inclusivity at Ameren.

Collaboration with Cool Down St. Louis to provide free air conditioners to community members with disabilities.

In addition, the company seeks advice from co-workers when considering updates to their facilities. This includes input from Andrew Niebrugge, supervisor, Engineering Support at Ameren Illinois, who was paralyzed in an accident when he was 16 years old.

"When I was first hired at Ameren, I felt like I instantly belonged here," said Niebrugge. "They invited me to come into the location and had me go around and point out things that may need to change for my needs, and before we got into this building, it all was done, and I was able to roam around freely. I've always felt included here at Ameren. I've always been treated like the person next to me."

In 2022, 415 corporations completed the Disability Equality Index. Each company received a score, on a scale of zero to 100, with those earning 80 and above recognized as a "Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion." Ameren has earned this distinction for the last eight years.

"There is no single best way to practice disability inclusion, however, the companies participating in the DEI survey, share the desire to create a workplace that fosters the concept of bringing your whole self to the office," said Maria Town, president and CEO of the American Association of People with Disabilities. "We look forward to working with all of the participants to help identify meaningful ways to build upon their current practices as we continue on the disability inclusion journey together."

The Disability Equality Index (DEI) is a comprehensive benchmarking tool that helps companies build a roadmap of measurable, tangible actions that they can take to achieve disability inclusion and equality. Each company receives a score, on a scale of zero (0) to 100, with those earning 80 and above recognized as a "Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion."

The DEI is a joint initiative of the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD), the nation's largest disability rights organization, and Disability:IN, the global business disability inclusion network, to collectively advance the inclusion of people with disabilities. The organizations are complementary and bring unique strengths that make the project relevant and credible to corporations and the disability community. The DEI Advisory Committee, a diverse group of business leaders, policy experts, and disability advocates, developed the Disability Equality Index. Learn more at: www.DisabilityEqualityIndex.org.

