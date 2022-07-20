Milkomeda Releases Algorand Rollup Public Testnet as the Next Phase in Unparalleled Blockchain Interoperability

Novel L2 protocol, created in collaboration with dcSpark, delivering EVM capabilities to non-EVM blockchains, expands into Algorand

GEORGE TOWN, Grand Cayman, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Milkomeda , a novel Layer 2 project built to enhance user experience, developer traction, and delivering the next generation of inter-blockchain interoperability for leading Layer 1 ecosystems, has today announced the launch of their A1 Rollup on Algorand Public Testnet.

Milkomeda enables thousands of Ethereum developers to expand their horizons by building on top of the most popular non-EVM blockchains which were unapproachable to them until now. This is thanks to the fact that Milkomeda empowers these alternative L1 chains with EVM capabilities, thereby streamlining the process for the developers to start creating smart contracts and dApps immediately.

Milkomeda brings novel UX to the table for end users, providing them the ability to take advantage of well known dApps originally from Ethereum in the ecosystems they value most. As a result, they gain the benefits of a drastically improved selection of DeFi applications and other use cases that enrich their day-to-day experience of using blockchain.

Initially, the Milkomeda protocol launched (as a sidechain) on Cardano, and now with this new step forward, is releasing its latest innovations on Algorand. Through an EVM-based rollup, both existing Milkomeda and Algorand users will have access to completely new experiences which have never been possible before.

Along with Algorand, Milkomeda is also preparing to expand into more blockchains in the future. This will provide each ecosystem with novel EVM capabilities, thereby making them even more compelling to developers globally.

Milkomeda is backed by investors such as Arrington Capital, Solana Capital and Coinbase. To learn more, visit milkomeda.com .

About Milkomeda

Milkomeda delivers EVM compatibility to the leading Layer 1 ecosystems by offering the most popular smart contracting language, Solidity, while enhancing inter-blockchain interoperability, user experience, and developer traction, all at the Layer 2 level. Learn more at milkomeda.com .

