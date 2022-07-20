Supporting a Culture That Is Equitable and Inclusive for All

Supporting a Culture That Is Equitable and Inclusive for All

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Stellantis has again earned a top score on the annual Disability Equality Index (DEI) for 2022. Now in its eighth year, the DEI is administered by Disability:IN and the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD) and is considered the most robust disability inclusion assessment tool in business. Stellantis also earned a top score on the DEI in 2021. (PRNewswire)

Stellantis repeats as a top scorer on 2022 Disability Equality Index

Annual assessment administered by Disability:IN and the American Association of People with Disabilities and considered "the most robust disability inclusion assessment tool in business"

Top-scoring businesses recognized as Best Places to Work for Disability Inclusion

Acknowledgement adds to list of prestigious diversity and inclusion honors Stellantis has earned in 2022

Stellantis has again earned a top score on the annual Disability Equality Index (DEI) for 2022.

The DEI is a comprehensive benchmarking tool that helps companies build focused and measurable strategies that support disability inclusion and equality in the workplace.

Now in its eighth year, the DEI is administered by Disability:IN and the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD) and is considered the most robust disability inclusion assessment tool in business.

Top-scoring companies represent those businesses that have invested in accessibility and inclusion across their enterprises and are recognized as the best places to work for disability inclusion.

Stellantis also earned a top score on the DEI in 2021.

"Stellantis deeply values the recognition and feedback we receive from influential organizations like Disability:IN and the American Association of People with Disabilities," said Tobin J. Williams, senior vice president for human resources, Stellantis – North America. "Our company's long-standing, enterprise-wide commitment to diversity and inclusion fuels a work culture that enables each of our employees to realize their full potential, our pursuit of consistently strong business results and our ability to achieve our long-term strategy as outlined in our Dare Forward 2030 plan."

The 2022 DEI measured a range of workplace practices, including culture and leadership; enterprise-wide access, benefits, recruitment, retention, advancement, accommodations and more.

By earning a top score on the DEI, Stellantis adds to the impressive list of diversity and inclusion leadership acknowledgements it has earned in 2022.

These acknowledgements include:

Noteworthy and Top Supplier Diversity Program ratings from Diversity Inc.

Top Corporations for Women's Business Enterprises Resiliency award from the Women's Business Enterprise National Council

Winds of Change magazine's list of Top 50 companies recruiting and supporting the careers of Indigenous STEM professionals

Excellence in Health and Well-Being and Excellence in Mental Health awards from the Business Group on Health

An important source of energy driving the company's commitment to diversity and inclusion are its 11 business resource groups representing a range of affinity communities, including African ancestry, Hispanic heritage, Asian culture, LGBTQ+, veterans, Middle Eastern heritage, employees and families with disabilities, Native Americans, women and working parents.

Globally, people with disabilities represent more than one billion people. Disability is a natural part of the human experience, and it crosses lines of age, ethnicity, gender, gender identity, race, sexual orientation, socioeconomic status and religion.

"Disability inclusion is a rapidly expanding aspect of corporate culture, and it's gratifying to partner with 415 companies on the 2022 Disability Equality Index," said Jill Houghton, president and CEO of Disability:IN. "These top-scoring companies not only excel in disability inclusion, many are also adopting emerging trends and pioneering measures that can move the disability agenda from accommodation to inclusion and ultimately, genuine belonging."

American Association of People with Disabilities

AAPD is a convener, connector, and catalyst for change, increasing the political and economic power for people with disabilities. As a national cross-disability rights organization AAPD advocates for full civil rights for the 60+ million Americans with disabilities. Learn more at www.aapd.com.

Disability:IN®

Disability:IN is a global organization driving disability inclusion and equality in business. More than 400 corporations partner with Disability:IN to create long-term business and social impact through the world's most comprehensive disability inclusion benchmarking and reporting tool, the Disability Equality Index (DEI); best-in-class conferences and programs; expert counsel and engagement; and public policy leadership. Join us at disabilityin.org/AreYouIN #AreYouIN.

Stellantis North America

Stellantis (NYSE: STLA) is one of the world's leading automakers and a mobility provider. In North America, it's best known for producing and selling vehicles in a portfolio of iconic and award-winning brands such as Jeep®, Chrysler, Dodge, Ram, Alfa Romeo and Fiat. Powered by its diversity, Stellantis leads the way the region and the world move – aspiring to become the greatest sustainable mobility tech company, not the biggest, while creating added value for all stakeholders as well as the communities in which it operates. For more information, visit www.stellantis.com.

