Alaska Air Group delivers record-breaking second quarter 2022 results

Generated record quarterly revenues of $2.7 billion on improved operational performance; flew record load factor of 88% reflecting strong demand
SEATTLE, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alaska Air Group (NYSE: ALK) today announced another quarter of improvement in its financial results for the second quarter ending June 30, 2022, and provided outlook for the third quarter ending Sept. 30, 2022.
"It's clear that travel is one of the things people have missed the most these past two years. They are excited to fly again and our team is delivering on the safe, reliable and caring experience they expect from us," said CEO Ben Minicucci. "Revenue in June topped $1 billion, the highest single month in our history. Our 14% adjusted pretax margin in Q2 is near the top of the industry, and our operation is on track in June with the #1 on-time performance and a schedule completion rate over 99%. I'm feeling so much gratitude for the people of Alaska, Horizon and McGee for pulling together. We have a strong platform for growth in 2023 and a lot to be optimistic about."
- Reported net income for the second quarter of 2022 under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) of $139 million, or $1.09 per share, compared to a net income of $397 million, or $3.13 per share, in the second quarter of 2021.
- Reported net income for the second quarter of 2022, excluding special items and mark-to-market fuel hedge accounting adjustments, of $280 million, or $2.19 per share, compared to a net loss, excluding special items and mark-to-market fuel hedge accounting adjustments, of $38 million, or $0.30 per share, in the second quarter of 2021.
- Reported adjusted pretax margin for the second quarter of 14%.
- Recorded $2.7 billion in operating revenues for the second quarter, the highest revenue-generating quarter in company history.
- Generated $948 million in operating cash flow for the second quarter, inclusive of $231 million in net federal income tax refunds.
- Held $3.4 billion in unrestricted cash and marketable securities as of June 30, 2022.
- Maintained a debt-to-capitalization ratio of 50% as of June 30, 2022, within our target range of 40% to 50%.
- Flew a record load factor for the quarter of 88%, driven by high demand on reduced capacity.
- Led the industry in on-time performance for the month of June, meeting our commitment to operational reliability.
- Received nine Boeing 737-9 aircraft in the second quarter, bringing the total number of 737-9s in our mainline fleet to 28.
- Ratified new contracts with Alaska Airlines dispatchers and Horizon Air aircraft technicians and fleet service agents; and reached a tentative agreement with Alaska Airlines IAM represented employees.
- Expanded pilot training throughput by 20% from April, and added 100 active mainline pilots in the second quarter.
- Began nonstop service to Miami and Cleveland from Seattle, bringing the total nonstop destinations served from Seattle to 100.
- Launched $8 flat rate satellite Wi-Fi on mainline aircraft in partnership with Intelsat.
- Ranked as one of America's Best Employers for Diversity by Forbes, recognizing our commitment to increasing diverse leadership representation and equity initiatives.
- Named the Best Major Airline in North America by the Airline Passenger Experience Association, highlighting Alaska's inflight experience.
- Recognized the company's workforce for their relentless commitment to caring for our guests for 90 years by giving each employee 90,000 miles redeemable for travel anywhere in the world.
- Released our 2021 Care Report, highlighting the company's progress in various environmental, social and governance areas and outlining ongoing initiatives and future goals.
- Signed agreement with Aemetis to purchase 13 million gallons of sustainable aviation fuel to be delivered over the seven-year term of the agreement.
- Subsequent to quarter end, announced a partnership with Microsoft and Twelve, a carbon transformation technology company, to advance the availability of sustainable aviation fuels.
- Scored 100% in our first year participating in Disability:IN's Disability Equality Index, which benchmarks companies on their disability inclusion and equality.
The following table reconciles the company's reported GAAP net income (loss) per share (EPS) for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, and 2021 to adjusted amounts.
Three Months Ended June 30,
2022
2021
(in millions, except per-share amounts)
Dollars
Diluted EPS
Dollars
Diluted EPS
GAAP net income per share
$ 139
$ 1.09
$ 397
$ 3.13
Payroll Support Program grant wage offset
—
—
(503)
(3.97)
Mark-to-market fuel hedge adjustments
40
0.31
(46)
(0.36)
Special items - fleet transition and related charges(a)
146
1.14
(4)
(0.03)
Special items - restructuring charges(b)
—
—
(23)
(0.18)
Income tax effect of reconciling items above
(45)
(0.35)
141
1.11
Non-GAAP adjusted net income (loss) per share
$ 280
$ 2.19
$ (38)
$ (0.30)
Six Months Ended June 30,
2022
2021
(in millions, except per-share amounts)
Dollars
Diluted EPS
Dollars
Diluted EPS
GAAP net income (loss) per share
$ (4)
$ (0.03)
$ 266
$ 2.10
Payroll support program grant wage offset
—
—
(914)
(7.23)
Mark-to-market fuel hedge adjustments
(67)
(0.53)
(68)
(0.54)
Special items - fleet transition and related charges(a)
221
1.75
14
0.11
Special items - restructuring charges(b)
—
—
(12)
(0.09)
Income tax effect of reconciling items above
(37)
(0.30)
240
1.90
Non-GAAP adjusted net income (loss) per share
$ 113
$ 0.89
$ (474)
$ (3.75)
(a)
Special items - fleet transition and related charges in the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 are primarily for impairment charges and accelerated costs associated with the retirement of the A320 and Q400 fleets. The A320 fleet is expected to be retired from operating service by the end of 2022; the Q400 fleet is expected to be retired from operating service in early 2023.
(b)
Special items - restructuring charges in the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 are related to the estimated costs for pilot incentive leaves.
Statistical data, as well as a reconciliation of the reported non-GAAP financial measures, can be found in the accompanying tables. A glossary of financial terms can be found on the last page of this release.
Alaska will hold its quarterly conference call to discuss second quarter results at 8:30 a.m. PDT on July 21, 2022. A webcast of the call is available to the public at www.alaskaair.com/investors. For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available after the call.
Third Quarter and Full Year 2022 Outlook
Q3 Expectation(a)
Capacity (ASMs) % change versus 2019(a)
Down 5% to 8%
Revenue passengers % change versus 2019(a)
Down 8% to 10%
Passenger load factor
85% to 88%
Total revenue % change versus 2019(a)
Up 16% to 19%
Cost per ASM excluding fuel and special items (CASMex) % change versus 2019(a)
Up 16% to 19%
Economic fuel cost per gallon
$3.79 to $3.89
Non-operating expense
$2 million to $4 million
Adjusted tax rate
24% to 25%
(a)
Due to the unusual nature of 2021 and 2020, all 2022 comparisons are versus the third quarter of 2019.
For full year 2022, we expect our capacity to be down 8% to 9% versus 2019, and expect our CASMex to be up 15% to 17% versus 2019. We continue to expect our full year adjusted pre-tax margin to be between 6% and 9%.
References in this update to "Air Group," "Company," "we," "us," and "our" refer to Alaska Air Group, Inc. and its subsidiaries, unless otherwise specified.
This news release may contain forward-looking statements subject to the safe harbor protection provided by Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements relate to future events and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual outcomes to be materially different from those indicated by our forward-looking statements, assumptions or beliefs. For a comprehensive discussion of potential risk factors, see Item 1A of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021. Some of these risks include competition, labor costs, relations and availability, general economic conditions including those associated with pandemic recovery, increases in operating costs including fuel, inability to meet cost reduction, ESG and other strategic goals, seasonal fluctuations in demand and financial results, supply chain risks, events that negatively impact aviation safety and security, and changes in laws and regulations that impact our business. All of the forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by reference to the risk factors discussed in our most recent Form 10-K and in our subsequent SEC filings. We operate in a continually changing business environment, and new risk factors emerge from time to time. Management cannot predict such new risk factors, nor can it assess the impact, if any, of such new risk factors on our business or events described in any forward-looking statements. We expressly disclaim any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements made today to conform them to actual results. Over time, our actual results, performance or achievements may differ from the anticipated results, performance or achievements that are expressed or implied by our forward-looking statements, assumptions or beliefs and such differences might be significant and materially adverse.
Alaska Airlines and our regional partners serve more than 120 destinations across the United States, Belize, Canada, Costa Rica and Mexico. We emphasize Next-Level Care for our guests, along with providing low fares, award-winning customer service and sustainability efforts. Alaska is a member of the oneworld global alliance. With the alliance and our additional airline partners, guests can travel to more than 1,000 destinations on more than 20 airlines while earning and redeeming miles on flights to locations around the world. Learn more about Alaska at news.alaskair.com. Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air are subsidiaries of Alaska Air Group (NYSE: ALK).
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited)
Alaska Air Group, Inc.
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
(in millions, except per share amounts)
2022
2021
Change
2022
2021
Change
Operating Revenues
Passenger revenue
$ 2,418
$ 1,352
79 %
$ 3,929
$ 2,011
95 %
Mileage Plan other revenue
175
118
48 %
287
212
35 %
Cargo and other
65
57
14 %
123
101
22 %
Total Operating Revenues
2,658
1,527
74 %
4,339
2,324
87 %
Operating Expenses
Wages and benefits
639
510
25 %
1,245
1,003
24 %
Variable incentive pay
56
34
65 %
92
67
37 %
Payroll Support Program grant wage offset
—
(503)
NM
—
(914)
NM
Aircraft fuel, including hedging gains and losses
776
274
183 %
1,123
477
135 %
Aircraft maintenance
104
102
2 %
239
183
31 %
Aircraft rent
73
62
18 %
146
124
18 %
Landing fees and other rentals
136
144
(6) %
274
273
— %
Contracted services
82
54
52 %
160
105
52 %
Selling expenses
78
41
90 %
136
74
84 %
Depreciation and amortization
104
98
6 %
206
195
6 %
Food and beverage service
50
35
43 %
91
58
57 %
Third-party regional carrier expense
50
37
35 %
92
67
37 %
Other
177
117
51 %
329
222
48 %
Special items - fleet transition and related charges
146
(4)
NM
221
14
NM
Special items - restructuring charges
—
(23)
.
NM
—
(12)
NM
Total Operating Expenses
2,471
978
153 %
4,354
1,936
125 %
Operating Income (Loss)
187
549
(66) %
(15)
388
(104) %
Non-operating Income (Expense)
Interest income
11
6
100 %
18
13
38 %
Interest expense
(26)
(39)
(33) %
(53)
(71)
(25) %
Interest capitalized
3
3
7 %
5
6
(17) %
Other - net
10
9
10 %
24
19
25 %
Total Non-operating Income (Expense)
(2)
(21)
(90) %
(6)
(33)
(82) %
Income (Loss) Before Income Tax
185
528
(21)
355
Income tax expense (benefit)
46
131
(17)
89
Net Income (Loss)
$ 139
$ 397
$ (4)
$ 266
Basic Earnings (Loss) Per Share
$ 1.10
$ 3.18
$ (0.03)
$ 2.13
Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share
$ 1.09
$ 3.13
$ (0.03)
$ 2.10
Shares used for computation:
Basic
126.543
124.977
126.265
124.640
Diluted
127.795
126.825
126.265
126.388
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited)
Alaska Air Group, Inc.
(in millions)
June 30, 2022
December 31, 2021
ASSETS
Current Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 778
$ 470
Marketable securities
2,647
2,646
Total cash and marketable securities
3,425
3,116
Receivables - net
401
546
Inventories and supplies - net
93
62
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
313
196
Total Current Assets
4,232
3,920
Property and Equipment
Aircraft and other flight equipment
8,569
8,127
Other property and equipment
1,532
1,489
Deposits for future flight equipment
292
384
10,393
10,000
Less accumulated depreciation and amortization
3,922
3,862
Total Property and Equipment - Net
6,471
6,138
Other Assets
Operating lease assets
1,669
1,453
Goodwill and intangible assets
2,041
2,044
Other noncurrent assets
387
396
Other Assets
4,097
3,893
Total Assets
$ 14,800
$ 13,951
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited)
Alaska Air Group, Inc.
(in millions, except share amounts)
June 30, 2022
December 31, 2021
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current Liabilities
Accounts payable
$ 286
$ 200
Accrued wages, vacation and payroll taxes
416
457
Air traffic liability
1,778
1,163
Other accrued liabilities
794
625
Deferred revenue
1,012
912
Current portion of operating lease liabilities
274
268
Current portion of long-term debt
342
366
Total Current Liabilities
4,902
3,991
Long-Term Debt, Net of Current Portion
1,961
2,173
Noncurrent Liabilities
Long-term operating lease liabilities, net of current portion
1,505
1,279
Deferred income taxes
552
578
Deferred revenue
1,429
1,446
Obligation for pension and postretirement medical benefits
299
305
Other liabilities
353
378
Total Noncurrent Liabilities
4,138
3,986
Commitments and Contingencies
Shareholders' Equity
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, Authorized: 5,000,000 shares, none issued or outstanding
—
—
Common stock, $0.01 par value, Authorized: 400,000,000 shares, Issued: 2022 - 136,109,649 shares; 2021 - 135,255,808 shares, Outstanding: 2022 - 126,759,705 shares; 2021 - 125,905,864 shares
1
1
Capital in excess of par value
542
494
Treasury stock (common), at cost: 2022 - 9,349,944 shares; 2021 - 9,349,944 shares
(674)
(674)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(308)
(262)
Retained earnings
4,238
4,242
3,799
3,801
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$ 14,800
$ 13,951
SUMMARY CASH FLOW (unaudited)
Alaska Air Group, Inc.
(in millions)
Six Months
June 30, 2022
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
Cash Flows from Operating Activities:
Net income (loss)
$ (4)
$ (143)
$ 139
Non-cash reconciling items
447
182
265
Changes in working capital
792
248
544
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
1,235
287
948
Cash Flows from Investing Activities:
Property and equipment additions
(632)
(288)
(344)
Other investing activities
(89)
327
(416)
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
(721)
39
(760)
Cash Flows from Financing Activities:
(206)
(168)
(38)
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
308
158
150
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period
494
494
652
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of the period
$ 802
$ 652
$ 802
(a)
As reported in Form 10-Q for the first quarter of 2022.
(b)
Cash flows for the three months ended June 30, 2022, can be calculated by subtracting cash flows for the three months ended March 31,
OPERATING STATISTICS SUMMARY (unaudited)
Alaska Air Group, Inc.
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2022
2021
Change
2022
2021
Change
Consolidated Operating Statistics:(a)
Revenue passengers (000)
11,005
8,712
26.3 %
19,700
13,379
47.2 %
RPMs (000,000) "traffic"
13,746
10,334
33.0 %
24,332
15,727
54.7 %
ASMs (000,000) "capacity"
15,611
13,413
16.4 %
29,394
23,810
23.5 %
Load factor
88.1 %
77.0 %
11.1 pts
82.8 %
66.1 %
16.7 pts
Yield
17.59¢
13.09¢
34.4 %
16.15¢
12.79¢
26.3 %
RASM
17.03¢
11.38¢
49.6 %
14.76¢
9.76¢
51.2 %
CASMex(b)
9.92¢
9.20¢
7.8 %
10.24¢
9.95¢
2.9 %
Economic fuel cost per gallon(b)
$3.76
$1.90
97.9 %
$3.23
$1.85
74.6 %
Fuel gallons (000,000)
196
168
16.7 %
368
294
25.2 %
ASMs per gallon
79.6
79.8
(0.3) %
79.9
81.0
(1.4) %
Average full-time equivalent employees (FTEs)
22,603
19,001
19.0 %
22,092
18,071
22.3 %
Mainline Operating Statistics:
Revenue passengers (000)
8,321
6,151
35.3 %
14,887
9,302
60.0 %
RPMs (000,000) "traffic"
12,460
8,966
39.0 %
21,972
13,555
62.1 %
ASMs (000,000) "capacity"
14,052
11,611
21.0 %
26,439
20,464
29.2 %
Load factor
88.7 %
77.2 %
11.5 pts
83.1 %
66.2 %
16.9 pts
Yield
16.28¢
11.96¢
36.1 %
14.89¢
11.64¢
27.9 %
RASM
16.02¢
10.59¢
51.3 %
13.81¢
9.09¢
51.9 %
CASMex(b)
8.98¢
8.48¢
5.9 %
9.29¢
9.17¢
1.3 %
Economic fuel cost per gallon(b)
$3.74
$1.88
98.9 %
$3.21
$1.84
74.4 %
Fuel gallons (000,000)
165
135
22.2 %
311
233
33.5 %
ASMs per gallon
85.2
86.0
(0.9) %
85.0
87.8
(3.2) %
Average number of FTEs
17,315
14,021
23.5 %
16,825
13,247
27.0 %
Aircraft utilization
10.1
9.9
2.0 %
9.8
9.2
6.5 %
Average aircraft stage length
1,363
1,320
3.3 %
1,349
1,313
2.7 %
Operating fleet(d)
233
202
31 a/c
233
202
31 a/c
Regional Operating Statistics:(c)
Revenue passengers (000)
2,685
2,562
4.8 %
4,813
4,077
18.1 %
RPMs (000,000) "traffic"
1,285
1,367
(6.0) %
2,360
2,172
8.7 %
ASMs (000,000) "capacity"
1,559
1,802
(13.5) %
2,955
3,346
(11.7) %
Load factor
82.4 %
75.9 %
6.5 pts
79.9 %
64.9 %
15.0 pts
Yield
30.35¢
20.48¢
48.2 %
27.88¢
19.95¢
39.7 %
RASM
26.04¢
16.41¢
58.7 %
23.21¢
13.84¢
67.7 %
Operating fleet(d)
104
94
10 a/c
104
94
10 a/c
(a)
Except for FTEs, data includes information related to third-party regional capacity purchase flying arrangements.
(b)
See a reconciliation of this non-GAAP measure and Note A for a discussion of the importance of this measure to investors in the accompanying pages.
(c)
Data presented includes information for flights operated by Horizon and third-party carriers.
(d)
Excludes all aircraft removed from operating service.
Given the unusual nature of 2021 and 2020, we believe that some analysis of specific financial and operational results compared to 2019 provides meaningful insight. The table below includes comparative results from 2022 to 2019.
FINANCIAL INFORMATION AND OPERATING STATISTICS - 2022 Compared to 2019 (unaudited)
Alaska Air Group, Inc.
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2022
2019
Change
2022
2019
Change
Passenger revenue
$ 2,418
$ 2,111
15 %
$ 3,929
$ 3,827
3 %
Mileage plan other revenue
175
118
48 %
287
228
26 %
Cargo and other
65
59
10 %
123
109
13 %
Total Operating Revenues
2,658
2,288
16 %
4,339
4,164
4 %
Operating expenses, excluding fuel and special items
1,549
1,414
10 %
3,010
2,819
7 %
Aircraft fuel, including hedging gains and losses
776
502
55 %
1,123
922
22 %
Special items
146
8
NM
221
34
NM
Total Operating Expenses
2,471
1,924
28 %
4,354
3,775
15 %
Total Non-operating Expense
(2)
(13)
(85) %
(6)
(32)
(81) %
Income (Loss) Before Income Tax
$ 185
$ 351
(47) %
$ (21)
$ 357
(106) %
Consolidated Operating Statistics:
Revenue passengers (000)
11,005
12,026
(8) %
19,700
22,442
(12) %
RPMs (000,000) "traffic"
13,746
14,638
(6) %
24,332
27,087
(10) %
ASMs (000,000) "capacity"
15,611
16,980
(8) %
29,394
32,487
(10) %
Load Factor
88.1 %
86.2 %
1.9 pts
82.8 %
83.4 %
(0.6) pts
Yield
17.59¢
14.43¢
22 %
16.15¢
14.13¢
14 %
RASM
17.03¢
13.48¢
26 %
14.76¢
12.82¢
15 %
CASMex
9.92¢
8.33¢
19 %
10.24¢
8.68¢
18 %
FTEs
22,603
21,921
3 %
22,092
21,876
1 %
OPERATING SEGMENTS (unaudited)
Alaska Air Group, Inc.
Three Months Ended June 30, 2022
(in millions)
Mainline
Regional
Horizon
Consolidating
Air Group
Special
Consolidated
Operating Revenues
Passenger revenues
$ 2,028
$ 390
$ —
$ —
$ 2,418
$ —
$ 2,418
CPA revenues
—
—
101
(101)
—
—
—
Mileage Plan other revenue
159
16
—
—
175
—
175
Cargo and other
64
—
—
1
65
—
65
Total Operating Revenues
2,251
406
101
(100)
2,658
—
2,658
Operating Expenses
Operating expenses, excluding fuel
1,262
289
98
(100)
1,549
146
1,695
Fuel expense
617
119
—
—
736
40
776
Total Operating Expenses
1,879
408
98
(100)
2,285
186
2,471
Non-operating Income (Expense)
3
—
(5)
—
(2)
—
(2)
Income (Loss) Before Income Tax
$ 375
$ (2)
$ (2)
$ —
$ 371
$ (186)
$ 185
Pretax Margin
14.0 %
7.0 %
Three Months Ended June 30, 2021
(in millions)
Mainline
Regional
Horizon
Consolidating
Air Group
Special
Consolidated
Operating Revenues
Passenger revenues
$ 1,072
$ 280
$ —
$ —
$ 1,352
$ —
$ 1,352
CPA revenues
—
—
111
(111)
—
—
—
Mileage Plan other revenue
102
16
—
—
118
—
118
Cargo and other
55
—
—
2
57
—
57
Total Operating Revenues
1,229
296
111
(109)
1,527
—
1,527
Operating Expenses
Operating expenses, excluding fuel
984
286
91
(127)
1,234
(530)
704
Fuel expense
253
66
—
1
320
(46)
274
Total Operating Expenses
1,237
352
91
(126)
1,554
(576)
978
Non-operating Income (Expense)
(16)
—
(5)
—
(21)
—
(21)
Income (Loss) Before Income Tax
$ (24)
$ (56)
$ 15
$ 17
$ (48)
$ 576
$ 528
Pretax Margin
(3.1) %
34.6 %
Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
(in millions)
Mainline
Regional
Horizon
Consolidating
Air Group
Special
Consolidated
Operating Revenues
Passenger revenues
$ 3,271
$ 658
$ —
$ —
$ 3,929
$ —
$ 3,929
CPA revenues
—
—
195
(195)
—
—
—
Mileage Plan other revenue
259
28
—
—
287
—
287
Cargo and other
121
—
—
2
123
—
123
Total Operating Revenues
3,651
686
195
(193)
4,339
—
4,339
Operating Expenses
Operating expenses, excluding fuel
2,456
551
197
(194)
3,010
221
3,231
Fuel expense
998
192
—
—
1,190
(67)
1,123
Total Operating Expenses
3,454
743
197
(194)
4,200
154
4,354
Non-operating Income (Expense)
4
—
(10)
—
(6)
—
(6)
Income (Loss) Before Income Tax
$ 201
$ (57)
$ (12)
$ 1
$ 133
$ (154)
$ (21)
Pretax Margin
3.1 %
(0.5) %
Six Months Ended June 30, 2021
(in millions)
Mainline
Regional
Horizon
Consolidating
Air Group
Special
Consolidated
Operating Revenues
Passenger revenues
$ 1,578
$ 433
$ —
$ —
$ 2,011
$ —
$ 2,011
CPA revenues
—
—
215
(215)
—
—
—
Mileage Plan other revenue
182
30
—
—
212
—
212
Cargo and other
99
—
—
2
101
—
101
Total Operating Revenues
1,859
463
215
(213)
2,324
—
2,324
Operating Expenses
Operating expenses, excluding fuel
1,877
551
179
(236)
2,371
(912)
1,459
Fuel expense
427
118
—
—
545
(68)
477
Total Operating Expenses
2,304
669
179
(236)
2,916
(980)
1,936
Non-operating Income (Expense)
(23)
—
(10)
—
(33)
—
(33)
Income (Loss) Before Income Tax
$ (468)
$ (206)
$ 26
$ 23
$ (625)
$ 980
$ 355
Pretax Margin
(26.9) %
15.3 %
(a)
Includes consolidating entries, Air Group parent company, McGee Air Services, and other immaterial business units.
(b)
The Air Group Adjusted column represents the financial information that is reviewed by management to assess performance of operations
(c)
Includes payroll support program grant wage offsets, special items, and mark-to-market fuel hedge accounting adjustments.
GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS (unaudited)
Alaska Air Group, Inc.
CASM Excluding Fuel and Special Items Reconciliation
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
(in cents)
2022
2021
2022
2021
Consolidated:
CASM
15.84 ¢
7.29 ¢
14.81 ¢
8.13 ¢
Less the following components:
Payroll Support Program grant wage offset
—
(3.75)
—
(3.84)
Aircraft fuel, including hedging gains and losses
4.98
2.04
3.82
2.00
Special items - fleet transition and related charges(a)
0.94
(0.03)
0.75
0.07
Special items - restructuring charges(b)
—
(0.17)
—
(0.05)
CASM excluding fuel and special items
9.92 ¢
9.20 ¢
10.24 ¢
9.95 ¢
Mainline:
CASM
15.06 ¢
6.24 ¢
13.69 ¢
6.72 ¢
Less the following components:
Payroll Support Program grant wage offset
—
(3.79)
—
(4.21)
Aircraft fuel, including hedging gains and losses
5.06
1.78
3.84
1.75
Special items - fleet transition and related charges(a)
1.02
(0.03)
0.56
0.07
Special items - restructuring charges(b)
—
(0.20)
—
(0.06)
CASM excluding fuel and special items
8.98 ¢
8.48 ¢
9.29 ¢
9.17 ¢
(a)
Special items - fleet transition and related charges in the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 are primarily for impairment charges and accelerated costs associated with the retirement of the A320 and Q400 fleets. The A320 fleet is expected to be retired from operating service by the end of 2022; the Q400 fleet is expected to be retired from operating service in early 2023.
(b)
Special items - restructuring charges in the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 are related to the estimated costs for pilot incentive leaves.
Fuel Reconciliation
Three Months Ended June 30,
2022
2021
(in millions, except for per-gallon amounts)
Dollars
Cost/Gallon
Dollars
Cost/Gallon
Raw or "into-plane" fuel cost
$ 824
$ 4.20
$ 330
$ 1.96
Losses (gains) on settled hedges
(88)
(0.44)
(10)
(0.06)
Consolidated economic fuel expense
736
3.76
320
1.90
Mark-to-market fuel hedge adjustment
40
0.20
(46)
(0.27)
GAAP fuel expense
$ 776
$ 3.96
$ 274
$ 1.63
Fuel gallons
196
168
Six Months Ended June 30,
2022
2021
(in millions, except for per gallon amounts)
Dollars
Cost/Gallon
Dollars
Cost/Gallon
Raw or "into-plane" fuel cost
$ 1,328
$ 3.61
$ 552
$ 1.87
Losses (gains) on settled hedges
(138)
(0.38)
(7)
(0.02)
Consolidated economic fuel expense
1,190
3.23
545
1.85
Mark-to-market fuel hedge adjustment
(67)
(0.18)
(68)
(0.23)
GAAP fuel expense
$ 1,123
$ 3.05
$ 477
$ 1.62
Fuel gallons
368
294
Debt-to-capitalization, including operating leases
(in millions)
June 30, 2022
December 31, 2021
Long-term debt, net of current portion
$ 1,961
$ 2,173
Long-term and current capitalized operating leases
1,779
1,547
Adjusted debt, net of current portion of long-term debt
3,740
3,720
Shareholders' equity
3,799
3,801
Total Invested Capital
$ 7,539
$ 7,521
Debt-to-capitalization ratio, including operating leases
50 %
49 %
Adjusted net debt to earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, rent and special items
(in millions)
June 30, 2022
December 31, 2021
Current portion of long-term debt
$ 342
$ 366
Current portion of operating lease liabilities
274
268
Long-term debt
1,961
2,173
Long-term operating lease liabilities, net of current portion
1,505
1,279
Total adjusted debt
4,082
4,086
Less: Total cash and marketable securities
(3,425)
(3,116)
Adjusted net debt
$ 657
$ 970
(in millions)
Twelve Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
GAAP Operating Income(a)
$ 282
$ 685
Adjusted for:
Payroll Support Program grant wage offset and special items
208
(925)
Mark-to-market fuel hedge adjustments
(46)
(47)
Depreciation and amortization
405
394
Aircraft rent
276
254
EBITDAR
$ 1,125
$ 361
Adjusted net debt to EBITDAR
0.6x
2.7x
(a)
Operating income can be reconciled using the trailing twelve month operating income as filed quarterly with the SEC.
Note A: Pursuant to Regulation G, we are providing reconciliations of reported non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable financial measures reported on a GAAP basis. We believe that consideration of these non-GAAP financial measures may be important to investors for the following reasons:
- By eliminating fuel expense and certain special items (including Payroll Support Program wage offset, fleet transition and related charges, and restructuring charges) from our unit metrics, we believe that we have better visibility into the results of operations. Our industry is highly competitive and is characterized by high fixed costs, so even a small reduction in non-fuel operating costs can result in a significant improvement in operating results. In addition, we believe that all domestic carriers are similarly impacted by changes in jet fuel costs over the long run, so it is important for management (and thus investors) to understand the impact of (and trends in) company-specific cost drivers such as labor rates and productivity, airport costs, maintenance costs, etc., which are more controllable by management.
- Cost per ASM (CASM) excluding fuel and certain special items, such as Payroll Support Program wage offset, fleet transition and related charges, and restructuring charges, is one of the most important measures used by management and by the Air Group Board of Directors in assessing quarterly and annual cost performance.
- Adjusted income before income tax (and other items as specified in our plan documents) is an important metric for the employee incentive plan, which covers the majority of Air Group employees.
- CASM excluding fuel and certain special items is a measure commonly used by industry analysts, and we believe it is the basis by which they have historically compared our airline to others in the industry. The measure is also the subject of frequent questions from investors.
- Disclosure of the individual impact of certain noted items provides investors the ability to measure and monitor performance both with and without these special items. We believe that disclosing the impact of these items as noted above. Industry analysts and investors consistently measure our performance without these items for better comparability between periods and among other airlines.
- Although we disclose our passenger unit revenues, we do not (nor are we able to) evaluate unit revenues excluding the impact that changes in fuel costs have had on ticket prices. Fuel expense represents a large percentage of our total operating expenses. Fluctuations in fuel prices often drive changes in unit revenues in the mid-to-long term. Although we believe it is useful to evaluate non-fuel unit costs for the reasons noted above, we would caution readers of these financial statements not to place undue reliance on unit costs excluding fuel as a measure or predictor of future profitability because of the significant impact of fuel costs on our business.
Adjusted net debt - long-term debt, including current portion, plus capitalized operating leases, less cash and marketable securities
Adjusted net debt to EBITDAR - represents net adjusted debt divided by EBITDAR (trailing twelve months earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, special items and rent)
Aircraft Utilization - block hours per day; this represents the average number of hours per day our aircraft are in transit
Aircraft Stage Length - represents the average miles flown per aircraft departure
ASMs - available seat miles, or "capacity"; represents total seats available across the fleet multiplied by the number of miles flown
CASM - operating costs per ASM, or "unit cost"; represents all operating expenses including fuel and special items
CASMex - operating costs excluding fuel and special items per ASM; this metric is used to help track progress toward reduction of non-fuel operating costs since fuel is largely out of our control
Debt-to-capitalization ratio - represents adjusted debt (long-term debt plus capitalized operating lease liabilities) divided by total equity plus adjusted debt
Diluted Earnings per Share - represents earnings per share (EPS) using fully diluted shares outstanding
Diluted Shares - represents the total number of shares that would be outstanding if all possible sources of conversion, such as stock options, were exercised
Economic Fuel - best estimate of the cash cost of fuel, net of the impact of our fuel-hedging program
Load Factor - RPMs as a percentage of ASMs; represents the number of available seats that were filled with paying passengers
Mainline - represents flying Boeing 737, Airbus 320 and Airbus 321neo family jets and all associated revenues and costs
Productivity - number of revenue passengers per full-time equivalent employee
RASM - operating revenue per ASMs, or "unit revenue"; operating revenue includes all passenger revenue, freight & mail, Mileage Plan and other ancillary revenue; represents the average total revenue for flying one seat one mile
Regional - represents capacity purchased by Alaska from Horizon and SkyWest. In this segment, Regional records actual on-board passenger revenue, less costs such as fuel, distribution costs, and payments made to Horizon and SkyWest under the respective capacity purchased arrangement (CPAs). Additionally, Regional includes an allocation of corporate overhead such as IT, finance, other administrative costs incurred by Alaska and on behalf of Horizon.
RPMs - revenue passenger miles, or "traffic"; represents the number of seats that were filled with paying passengers; one passenger traveling one mile is one RPM
Yield - passenger revenue per RPM; represents the average revenue for flying one passenger one mile
