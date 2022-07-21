AVASOFT ISO 9001:2015 Certified for Qualify Management System

BLUE BELL, Pa., July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AVASOFT, a NextGen products and solutions company, and an industry leader in accelerating the digital transformation for corporates and enterprises, has earned ISO 9001:2015 certification for its quality management system. ISO 9001: 2015 is an internationally recognized standard for Quality Management, which ensures enterprises consistently deliver high-quality products and services to their customers and business partners. This certification examines the fundamentals of quality management systems like strong customer focus, people management, standardized process for delivery quality, and a commitment to exhibit continuous improvement.

AVASOFT has earned this recognition for its standardized process of engineering delivery, business enablement, infrastructure, human resources, training, and business growth. Apart from that the certification also proves the company has well-positioned itself as a 'Mission-First' organization that will thrive in all the phases of digital transformation. The company provides best-in-class solutions to its employees, customers, and stakeholders with their clearly defined engineering discipline.

Further, the achievement of ISO 9001:2015 certification bolsters the standards of AVASOFT's unique proprietary software delivery process called "Vetri" which is applicable for all the agile and other delivery models.

"From the inception of our journey in tech, we focused on aligning quality with our wider business strategy. Be it customers or our own employees, we always have a sense of commitment to delivering only the highest quality IT solutions. And this validation has indeed assured us that we possess the required maturity to stay true to our commitment," said Sairam Srinivasan, CTO, AVASOFT.

ABOUT AVASOFT

AVASOFT, a NextGen products and solutions company with 14+ years of industry excellence, aims at accelerating the digital transformation of enterprises. We enable enterprise digital transformation by maximizing the ROI of modern workplace platforms (M365, Salesforce, ServiceNow), migrating from legacy data platforms to modern data landscape (Snowflake, Synapse, Databricks) with streaming solutions (PowerBI, Tableau, Qlik), and adopting cloud-native & DevOps practices(AWS, Azure, Containerization, Micro-frontend architecture).

With a team of 1000+ members, AVASOFT unleashes the true potential of cutting-edge technologies to create maximum business impact. Headquartered in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania, and Plano, Texas for the US, Toronto for Canada, and Chennai for the Asia Pacific, AVASOFT serves enterprises across the globe to shape the future of software.

Media Contact:

Kumar R

Business Manager at AVASOFT

+1 732 737 9188 | Kumar.r@avasoft.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1863852/AVASOFT_ISO_9001_Certified.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1859498/AVASOFT_Logo.jpg

