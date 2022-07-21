SoftwareReviews Reports the Top Instant Messaging Software of the Year for Businesses to Increase Hybrid Workplace Productivity

TORONTO, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - SoftwareReviews, a leading source for insights on the software provider landscape, has published its 2022 Business Instant Messaging Data Quadrant. Six providers in the Enterprise and Midmarket spaces have been identified as Gold Medalists.

SoftwareReviews has published its Business Instant Messaging Data Quadrant, naming six providers as Gold Medalists in the Enterprise and Midmarket Spaces. Above is the Enterprise Data Quadrant. (CNW Group/SoftwareReviews) (PRNewswire)

The rise of hybrid and remote work has made Instant Messaging (IM) software an essential part of how organizations conduct business today, as internal IM bridges the gap of physical distance by allowing employees to collaborate from anywhere in the world. IM software combines many different solutions, such as messaging, video chatting, file sharing, and web conferencing. For 2022 and beyond, these features will boost employee efficiency and engagement and allow them to manage projects, communicate, and seamlessly share and work on documents, no matter their geographic location.

To support businesses in the digital market, SoftwareReviews has identified the top business instant messaging software providers for the year based on verified survey data collected from 2,245 end-user reviews. These providers have received high scores on SoftwareReviews' Data Quadrant.

Providers are ranked by a composite satisfaction score, called a Composite Score (CS), that averages four different areas of evaluation: Net Emotional Footprint, Vendor Capabilities, Product Features, and Likeliness to Recommend.

The 2022 Enterprise Business Instant Messaging Software Gold Medalists are as follows:

Slack , 8.9 CS, ranked high for notifications.

Google Chat , 8.8 CS, ranked high for instant messaging.

The 2022 Midmarket Business Instant Messaging Software Gold Medalists are as follows:

Talkspirit , 9.2 CS, ranked high for business value creation.

Hive , 9.2 CS, ranked high for its quality of features.

Mattermost , 9.0 CS, ranked high for ease of customization.

Flock , 8.9 CS, ranked high for ease of data integration.

SoftwareReviews' comprehensive software reviews provide the most accurate and detailed view of a complicated and ever-changing market. The data comes from real end users who use the software day in and day out and IT professionals who have worked with it intimately through procurement, implementation, and maintenance.

To compare and evaluate business instant messaging software providers using the most in-depth and unbiased analyst reports available, visit SoftwareReviews' dedicated business instant messaging category page.

About SoftwareReviews

SoftwareReviews is the most in-depth source of buyer data and insights for the enterprise software market. By collecting customer experience data from business and IT professionals, the SoftwareReviews methodology produces detailed and authentic insights into the experience of evaluating and purchasing enterprise software.

SoftwareReviews has published its Business Instant Messaging Data Quadrant, naming six providers as Gold Medalists in the Enterprise and Midmarket Spaces. Above is the Midmarket Data Quadrant. (CNW Group/SoftwareReviews) (PRNewswire)

SoftwareReviews Logo (CNW Group/SoftwareReviews) (PRNewswire)

