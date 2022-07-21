Southwire Launches 2021 Sustainability Report

Company's sustainability commitment reflects ongoing efforts to deliver value and grow responsibly

CARROLLTON, Ga., July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwire's long-held commitment to sustainability has been evident throughout its history and was formalized with its first official sustainability report in 2007. Reflecting that commitment, the company recently launched its 2021 sustainability report, prepared in accordance with Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards.

The report highlights all areas of sustainability at Southwire and showcases the company's most significant impacts by focusing on its five core tenets – Growing Green, Living Well, Giving Back, Doing Right and Building Worth – including safety performance, strategic initiatives, employee engagement, diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI), community involvement and more.

"Southwire remains at the forefront of companies that are deeply committed to the environment, social welfare and governance, and we have much to be proud of as we look back at how we navigated the challenges of 2021," said Rich Stinson, Southwire's president and CEO. "Through the continued pursuit of our sustainability goals, we are confident that Southwire will continue to meet, and even exceed, the goals that we have set for our future."

Some of the company's notable activities in 2021 include achieving more than 50% progress towards its Carbon Zero goal, starting construction on its new Rod Plant to be supplied with 100% renewable electricity and increasing the proportion of its spend dedicated to diverse suppliers. Throughout 2021, Southwire's sustainability focus contributed to the company's continued revenue growth despite the challenges presented by the ongoing pandemic.

Additionally, as a signatory to the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC), Southwire is pleased to reaffirm its continued support and commitment to the Compact's 10 principles and their integration into the company. The Compact provides a universal language for corporate responsibility and framework to guide all businesses, regardless of size, complexity or location.

"Southwire's strategy is to help drive sustainability at all levels of interaction including local, state, national and global. In our thinking, the concepts of sustainability hold no boundaries and can be universally applied," said Burt Fealing, Southwire executive vice president, general counsel and chief sustainability officer. "We actively seek opportunities to meaningfully engage with our stakeholders to share what we know, learn from them and look for opportunities to collaborate."

Southwire is also proud to further its commitment to sustainability through the release of its Analyst Download, a consolidated document that publicly shares annual data on the company's progress in environmental, social and governance (ESG) matters.

To access Southwire's 2021 sustainability report and analyst download, visit www.southwire.com/sustainability.

A leader in technology and innovation, Southwire Company, LLC is one of North America's largest wire and cable producers and an emerging influence in many important electrical markets. Southwire and its subsidiaries manufacture building wire and cable, utility products, metal-clad cable, portable and electronic cord products, OEM wire products and engineered products. In addition, Southwire supplies assembled products, contractor equipment, electrical components, hand tools and jobsite power and lighting solutions, and the company provides a variety of field and support services to customers around the world. For more information about Southwire's products, its community involvement and its vision of sustainability, visit www.southwire.com .

© 2022 Southwire Company, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

