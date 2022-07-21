Toastmasters International Announces Dr. Shirley Davis as its 2022 Golden Gavel Recipient

Global workforce expert to accept organization's most prestigious award

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Toastmasters International announces Shirley Davis, PhD, an award-winning global workforce expert with over 30 years of human resources and business experience, as the recipient of the organization's 2022 Golden Gavel Award. Davis worked in a variety of senior executive roles for several Fortune 500 and Fortune 100 companies. As an international speaker, she has worked in more than 30 countries on five continents and delivers more than 100 speeches a year.

Toastmasters Announces Dr. Shirley Davis as its 2022 Golden Gavel Recipient (PRNewswire)

Davis is President and CEO of SDS Global Enterprises, a full-service firm that works with organizations around the world providing strategies and solutions for fostering high performing and inclusive workplace cultures. She was inducted into the Diversity and Inclusion Hall of Fame in 2021, and is a best-selling author of five books, including her newest release—the first-ever Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion for Dummies book. She is also a popular author for five LinkedIn Learning leadership and DEI courses.

"Dr. Shirley Davis is a renowned expert on the topics of leadership, diversity, and inclusion," says Matt Kinsey, Toastmasters' International President-Elect. "As this year's Golden Gavel recipient, she will share her valuable insight and practical tips with our members, giving them the opportunity to immediately apply those tips to their jobs and everyday lives."

This past May, Davis was asked to write an article that was featured on the front page of Oprah Daily Live. Davis has additionally been featured on The Today Show, CBS, Fox News, CNN.com, CEOWorld, Forbes, Harvard Business Review, and Fast Company, to name a few. She was nominated for Forbes' 2021 50 Over 50 list, and she also serves on the National Board of the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

"It's a tremendous honor to be recognized by Toastmasters International as the 2022 Golden Gavel Award recipient," says Davis. "Effective leadership has never been more important than it is today and I look forward to sharing my expertise with Toastmasters' members during my presentation."

Davis will accept the award and address attendees during a presentation on Friday, Aug. 19, at the Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center in Nashville. Davis joins an illustrious list of Golden Gavel honorees, including Dr. Kenneth H. Blanchard, Les Brown, Walter Cronkite, Stephen Covey, John C. Maxwell, Anthony Robbins, and Zig Ziglar.

To learn more about the 2022 International Convention, Aug. 17-20, and obtain a complete schedule of events, including the Opening Ceremonies, Education Sessions and the World Championship of Public Speaking, visit www.toastmasters.org/Convention. The International Convention will be a hybrid event and the public is invited to attend in person or online.

To learn more about Dr. Shirley Davis, visit https://drshirleydavis.com/.

About Toastmasters International

Toastmasters International is a worldwide nonprofit educational organization that empowers individuals to become more effective communicators and leaders. Headquartered in Englewood, Colo., the organization's membership exceeds 300,000 in more than 15,800 clubs in 149 countries. Since 1924, Toastmasters International has helped people from diverse backgrounds become more confident speakers, communicators, and leaders. For information about local Toastmasters clubs, please visit www.toastmasters.org. Follow @Toastmasters on Twitter.

