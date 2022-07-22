HawkEye 360 Opens New Satellite Manufacturing Facility

Facility will expedite innovation of state-of-the-art RF satellites and geospatial intelligence

HERNDON, Va., July 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HawkEye 360 Inc., the world's leading commercial provider of space-based radio frequency (RF) data and analytics, announced today the grand opening of its Advanced Technology and Development Center in Herndon, Virginia. The 19,000 square-foot data processing, software development, and satellite manufacturing facility continues HawkEye 360's investment in Fairfax County to support U.S. government and allied government needs.

A look into HawkEye 360's cleanroom at their new satellite manufacturing facility in Herndon, Virginia. (PRNewswire)

The facility enables HawkEye 360 to have end-to-end responsibility to manufacture its commercial RF-sensing satellites for gathering geospatial intelligence. Full control of the development chain from space to ground will streamline integration, accelerate the introduction of new capabilities, and provide stronger security to satisfy the rigorous requirements for serving defense and intelligence customers.

"Our new Advanced Technology and Development Center provides our growing team of brilliant staff a dedicated facility in which they can thrive, centralizing all our data engineering and satellite manufacturing in-house," said HawkEye 360 CEO John Serafini. "This gives us more flexibility to adapt and innovate our commercial RF GEOINT technology. Our customers will benefit through our discoveries, as we place more sophisticated RF-sensing satellites into orbit and build algorithms that extract value from this important data. We are proud to be investing in the local economy with these high-paying, mission focused jobs that make a global impact."

HawkEye 360's new facility will house up to 70 employees and host constellation operations, data processing, software development, payload development, and satellite assembly. The company has built a customized clean room and electronics lab for advanced RF technology and smallsat manufacturing. This investment boosts HawkEye 360's commitment to the Commonwealth of Virginia as it continues to seek and hire advanced manufacturing, space systems, data engineering, RF engineering, software engineering, and electronics engineering employees.

HawkEye 360 is hosting a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the new facility July 22 at 10:00 AM with expected government attendees including Representative Jennifer Wexton, Representative Don Beyer, District Director Marlon Dubuisson from Representative Gerry Connolly's office, Virginia Assistant Secretary of Transportation Duncan McGaan, Virginia State Delegate Irene Shin, Herndon Mayor Sheila Olem, Fairfax County Board of Supervisors Chairman Jeffrey McKay, Fairfax County Supervisor John Foust, and other distinguished guests.

HawkEye 360 anticipates launching a sixth cluster of three satellites before the end of the year, which will bring its total constellation to 18 satellites to support timely defense, humanitarian, environmental, and commercial applications.

About HawkEye 360

HawkEye 360 is delivering a revolutionary source of global knowledge based on radio frequency (RF) geospatial intelligence to those working to make the world a safer place. The company operates the first-of-its-kind commercial satellite constellation to detect, characterize, and geolocate a broad range of RF signals. This unique RF data and analytics equip our global customers with high-impact insights needed to make decisions with confidence. HawkEye 360 is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia.

HawkEye 360 (PRNewsfoto/HawkEye 360) (PRNewswire)

