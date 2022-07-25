COINZIX Announces $300,000 Investment from Legion Ventures

BUCHAREST, Romania, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- COINZIX, an emerging cryptocurrency exchange is announcing a raise of $300,000 in new funding from Legion Ventures, the largest community-driven crypto venture capital firm in Eastern Europe. This transaction is boosting COINZIX's total investment up to $1 million.

The additional capital infusion is planned for new features and projects, like COINZIX's own cryptocurrency, a launchpad, a debit card, and the expansion of its crypto ATM network. All these are outlined in stages, according to market demand and overall community feedback. COINZIX is processing transactions over $ 10 million in total and offers more than 60 crypto assets for trading while having several payment options that facilitate access to different consumer segments.

COINZIX's mission is to make crypto easy, safe, and reliable for the diverse EU crypto market. Its main goal is to address problems like complexity for crypto newcomers or the lack of mass adoption due to trust or security knowledge gaps. Thus, COINZIX is providing an easy solution for buyers in this region.

Since its market launch in October 2021, COINZIX has received a lot of positive feedback from regional crypto communities. With the new influx of investments, the company is looking to expand this selection further in response to customer demand.

"We are extremely pleased and honored by the support we have found in the crypto community at this stage of our project. We created COINZIX to contribute to the mass adoption of cryptocurrencies in Eastern Europe and the EU generally. We are ready to offer great opportunities to investors," says Ovidiu Chirodea, co-founder and CEO of COINZIX.

The company will release more details in the coming months.

About COINZIX

Founded at the beginning of 2021 by three partners with long-standing financial and cybersecurity experience, COINZIX is a cutting-edge cryptocurrency exchange that operates primarily within the European market. With over 60 crypto assets in its offer, COINZIX allows users to trade via bank transfer, debit card, and much more, offering seamless mobile and desktop experiences. The company boasts a wide network of crypto ATMs across Europe, with more to come.

