Leading health app launches podcast, Discovering Nutrition with Cronometer

REVELSTOKE, BC, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Nutrition tracking app, Cronometer have announced the launch of a podcast called Discovering Nutrition with Cronometer.

Cronometer launches podcast: Discovering Nutrition with Cronometer. (CNW Group/Cronometer) (PRNewswire)

"We hope to debunk misinformation about nutrition by interviewing leaders in their field to provide our listeners with accurate facts surrounding this complex and ever-changing discipline." Eliisa Tennant , Community Manager at Cronometer.

Listeners can now join Cronometer's Community Manager, Eliisa Tennant as she speaks with a variety of doctors, dietitians and experts within the nutrition science field to gain a better understanding of the role nutrition plays regarding overall health. The podcast has plans to explore topics such as sleep, energy, mood, hormones, fitness and more!

Discovering Nutrition with Cronometer was launched with the first episode on May 26, which features Dr. Gabrielle Lyon discussing the topic of women's health. The company plans to release one episode per month with the next episode to feature celebrity trainer and fitness entrepreneur, Don Saladino.

Discovering Nutrition can be found on a range of popular podcast streaming platforms including Spotify, Google Podcasts and Amazon Music and soon to come to Apple Podcasts.

Anyone looking to better understand their health and nutrition can sign up for a Cronometer account for free on their website, or download the mobile app on the Apple App Store, or Google Play Store.

About Cronometer Software Inc.: Cronometer is a free personal health & nutrition tracker with the most accurate and comprehensive nutrition database on the market. Unlike other tracking apps, the nutritional data is curated from verified, accurate sources. Cronometer was originally developed by CEO Aaron Davidson in 2005 and started as a personal side project. Over the years it has transformed from a hobby into a thriving business with over 6 million users worldwide. They are a proudly Canadian company with a head office based in the small mountain town of Revelstoke, British Columbia.

