Over 17,000 Registered for Flagship OPTAVIA Event Following Year of Rapid Growth

BALTIMORE, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Medifast (NYSE: MED), the global company behind one of the fastest-growing health and wellness communities, OPTAVIA, held its annual OPTAVIA Convention from July 21-23. More than 17,000 people registered for the global event, which drew a sold-out crowd to State Farm Arena in Atlanta as well as thousands more who joined virtually. This year's event, the largest to date, follows a year of rapid growth that catapulted Medifast to becoming the number one weight loss program in 2021 by revenue in the United States.* The company expects future event attendance to continue to grow as it sets its sights on expansion into the $230 billion health and wellness market.

"This year's Convention – our flagship event – exemplified the passion and energy among our OPTAVIA Coaches and Clients," said Dan Chard, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Medifast. "Today, we've served more OPTAVIA Clients than at any other point in our company's history. Now, we're ready to broaden our impact and widen our reach in the $230 billion health and wellness market, and help more people live happier and healthier lives through our collective dedication to our mission of Lifelong Transformation, One Healthy Habit at a Time."

The three-day convention featured keynote addresses from company executives and independent OPTAVIA Coach leaders as well as educational sessions and panel discussions. Once again, the company offered a Coach-led educational session in Spanish, following the popularity of the session at previous events. At the "Spotlight & Store," a unique, immersive onsite activation, attendees experienced the Habits of Health Transformational System through inventive displays of the six MacroHabits, habits that serve as a blueprint to learning, installing, and mastering lifestyle modifications for optimal health. Throughout the event, attendees commemorated their collective successes, networked with other members of the Community and united around OPTAVIA's mission to change the lexicon of health.

"This highly anticipated event celebrates the impact of our independent Coaches and unites us around our shared mission of transforming lives," said Nicholas Johnson, Chief Field Operations Officer for Medifast. "As people are increasingly faced with challenges in prioritizing their health, it's clear our work has just begun. Collectively, we are a powerful health and wellness Community that can be a catalyst to bigger changes for generations to come. Our remarkable OPTAVIA Coaches are dedicated to changing the trajectory of health for millions of people around the world."

As part of the event, the OPTAVIA Community raised over $90,000 in cash and stock donations for No Kid Hungry® and Living Classrooms Foundation in support of the company's philanthropic initiative, Healthy Habits For All®. Healthy Habits For All provides underserved populations with education and access to critical resources, empowering generations to adopt healthy habits that can lead to lifelong transformation.

