Ritchie Bros. sells 4,200+ items for US$59+ million in three-day Fort Worth, TX auction

More than 11,500+ bidders from 58 countries registered to bid on items from 640+ consignors

FORT WORTH, Texas, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Ritchie Bros.' latest Fort Worth, TX auction brought together 11,500+ bidders from 58 countries to compete for 4,200+ items, generating US$59+ million in gross transaction value.

Approximately 90% of the equipment in the July 19 – 21, 2022 auction was sold to U.S. buyers, including 42% sold to Texans, while the remaining 10% was purchased by international buyers from as far away as Australia, India, and Singapore.

"Ritchie Bros. is transforming its live events to celebrate our customers and partners. Last week in Texas, we held an onsite customer appreciation day, an industry association meeting, and a fantastic auction in Fort Worth," said Chuck Roberson, Regional Sales Manager, Ritchie Bros. "With more than 11,000 bidders, we saw a lot of competition online and onsite, resulting in a strong pricing for most asset categories, especially construction-related equipment."

Equipment items and trucks were sold for more than 640 owners, including a complete dispersal for Bradford Boring, LLC, a drilling contractor based in Oklahoma.

"We are very pleased with the results and look forward to working with Ritchie Bros. again," said Scott Bradford, Owner of Bradford Boring. "It's great that we were able to bring our items to Ritchie Bros.' yard in Oklahoma City, selling virtually in a cost-effective and efficient way, while getting the benefits of the big buying audience Fort Worth attracts."

Five Big Sellers in Fort Worth

2020 Vermeer D100X140III directional drill – US$430,000

2009 Grove GMK5130-2 130-ton 10x6x10 all-terrain crane – US$320,000

2016 Caterpillar 160M3 AWD motor grader – US$280,000

2008 Vermeer T755III tracked trencher – US$250,000

2012 Caterpillar D8T dozer – US$207,500

AUCTION QUICK FACTS: FORT WORTH ( JULY 2022 )

Gross Transaction Value: US$59+ million

Bidders: 11,500+ from 58 countries

Items sold: 4,200+

Consignors: 640+

"Our next Fort Worth event in September is going to be special, with our very first Ritchie Bros. Energy Day, which will feature thousands of oil & gas specific assets stored onsite and at offsite locations in Midland, TX; and Oklahoma City, OK," said Kelly Kittson, Director, Strategic Accounts & leader of the Ritchie Bros. Energy team. "If you have equipment to sell, contact us as soon as possible so we can start marketing your equipment to the world."

Ritchie Bros. has dozens of upcoming events on its auction calendar at rbauction.com, including a Rocky Mountain Regional Event with 3,200+ items on August 3 – 4; Tipton, CA and North Franklin, CT Timed Auctions on August 10 and 16; and a three-day event in Houston, TX on August 23 – 25. The company also sells items weekly through its online marketplaces at IronPlanet.com, GovPlanet.com, Marketplace-E, and Ritchie List.

