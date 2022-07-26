GRUPO COMERCIAL CHEDRAUI, S.A.B. DE C.V. SECOND QUARTER 2022 RESULTS

MEXICO CITY, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. reports its 2022 second quarter results. All figures in this report are shown in nominal terms and reported in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

Quarter Highlights:

+78.5% consolidated sales growth in Q2'22

+16.2% same store sales increase in Mexico vs. ANTAD's 10.5% increase

+12.0% same store sales increase in the US

+90.8% consolidated EBITDA in Q2'22, +23.5% on a comparable basis, with a 54 bp margin expansion

+78.9% consolidated Net Income growth

Reported leverage ratio: 0.54x in Q2'22

CONSOLIDATED RESULTS FOR THE SECOND QUARTER 2022

The following chart summarizes the Income Statement in million pesos for the second quarter of 2022. The margin for each figure represents its ratio to net sales and the comparison to the same period in 2021.



As reported

As reported MXN in millions Q2'21 % NS

Q2'22 % NS Var % Net Sales 35,749 100.0 %

63,817 100.0 % 78.5 % Gross Profit 8,063 22.6 %

14,655 23.0 % 81.7 % Operating Income 1,922 5.4 %

3,445 5.4 % 79.3 % EBITDA 2,802 7.8 %

5,347 8.4 % 90.8 % Net Income 844 2.4 %

1,510 2.4 % 78.9 %

Comments from Mr. Antonio Chedraui, CEO of Grupo Comercial Chedraui

"We have reached the middle of the year by closing another quarter with excellent results. In Mexico, we continue to widen the gap between our growth and that of the market by offering a differentiated and attractive value proposition to the customer. The second quarter benefited from an inflationary environment and economic growth in the tourist regions of our country in which we participate. Applying the same commercial strategy, we achieved outstanding growth in the United States, with strong performance in all three of our formats. At the same time, our operational discipline gave us the ability to expand the Company's profitability, improve margins and strengthen our financial position. We look forward to the second half of the year with great enthusiasm and are preparing to close an unprecedented year in terms of growth and profitability in all the regions and formats in which we operate."

For the full version, please click here.

Conference Call Information

Date

Wednesday, 27th July, 2022

10:00 am (EST)

9:00 am (CST)

Dial-in

Operator-assisted US toll-free dial-in number: +1 877 407 3982

Operator-assisted Mexico dial-in number: 01 800 522 0034

Operator-assisted International dial-in number: +1 201 493 6780

Webcast







Contact









Humberto Tafolla Núñez

Jesús Arturo Velázquez Díaz Chief Financial Officer Ticker: Investor Relations Tel. + 52 (228) 8-42-11-10 CHDRAUI B Tel. + 52 (228) 8-42-11-17 htafolla@chedraui.com.mx

avelazquez@chedraui.com.mx







