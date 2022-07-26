Solidarity HealthShare Releases Statement in Support of Recently Implemented Laws and Policies in Colorado and Washington State Aimed at Creating Greater Transparency in Health Care Pricing

TEMPE, Ariz., July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Solidarity HealthShare announced its support for new state laws and policies aimed at creating greater transparency in health care pricing:

"Solidarity HealthShare strongly supports new legislation in Colorado and recent policy additions in Washington State that call for operational and pricing transparency from health care sharing ministries (HCSMs). As these laws and regulations take effect this month, Solidarity HealthShare continues to advocate for the adoption of legislation and policies that improve transparency in the health sharing sector. We believe enhanced transparency for all health sharing ministries builds even greater trust with our own Members, prospective members, and the public in general.

"We are encouraged that many state lawmakers and regulators recognize the important need that health sharing ministries fill by providing consumers with quality and affordable ways of accessing healthcare while respecting their faith.

"Solidarity HealthShare is a Health Care Sharing Ministry whose sharing guidelines follow the moral and ethical teachings of the Catholic Church. Solidarity's ministry is rooted in in protecting the religious rights of our Members by enabling Members to share in one another's healthcare expenditures without having to fund medical services or items that violate their consciences. HCSMs are not conventional health insurance. We help control escalating health care costs with transparent billing and negotiating greatly reduced healthcare costs for our Members. This allows our Members to obtain fair and equitable pricing for their healthcare services."

Solidarity HealthShare is a healthcare sharing ministry offering Members an affordable, ethical way to pay for healthcare. Based on social and moral doctrine of the Catholic Church, we protect Members' consciences by sharing the costs of life-affirming healthcare, refusing to participate in unethical medical practices. Our mission is to restore and rebuild an authentic Catholic healthcare system that promotes the sanctity of all human life, while facilitating the sharing of our Members' medical expenses.

View original content:

SOURCE Solidarity HealthShare