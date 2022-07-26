"Speer Laboratories, Makers of the #1 Homeopathic First Aid Ointment EmuaidMAX®, Expands into 4,000 Walgreens Stores Nationwide"

Ft. LAUDERALE, Fla., July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EMUAID® continues to lead in natural First Aid as the #1 selling homeopathic First Aid brand* in retail. Following the mega-successful 2020 launch of the 0.5 oz. EmuaidMAX® First Aid Ointment in national distribution in First Aid at Walgreens stores, the larger 2oz size of EmuaidMAX® has hit the shelves in nearly 4000 Walgreens stores this year. Speer Laboratories, maker of EMUAID® products, and Walgreens will continue to bring this wonder ointment to shelves across the nation, now with the larger size.

EMUAIDMAX® First Aid Ointment is a scientifically tested Homeopathic Drug and is manufactured in an FDA-registered Over-the-Counter Drug and Homeopathic Medicine facility. Homeopathy is the 2nd largest system of medicine in the world today. EMUAID® combines the active homeopathic ingredient Silver (Argentum Metallicum) with 11 key natural ingredients to restore skin's function and healthy appearance.

On shelves now in both 0.5 oz and 2 oz sizes, EmuaidMAX® is everyone's medicine cabinet must-have. This Maximum Strength multi-purpose ointment, quickly quiets inflammation, eliminates infection, and decreases itching, irritation, redness and swelling for more than 100 troublesome, and often medically underserved, skin and nail conditions. Loaded with bio-dynamic healing and infection fighting ingredients, as well as a transdermal delivery system, EmuaidMAX® begins to repair harmed skin upon application. As an antibacterial and antifungal balm, EmuaidMAX® kills some of the most pervasive bacteria and fungi on contact**. As an anti-inflammatory, anti-itch, and intensive moisturizing ointment, it soothes even the worst dry, cracked, and itchy skin. One jar of EmuaidMAX® addresses multiple skin afflictions consolidating a fast-growing condition-specific first aid category into one brand offering.

Speer Laboratories was founded by the late Richard Nicolo as a cutting-edge research and development consortium structured around a holistic approach to health and wellness through natural products. Led by Richard's children and co-founders, Amy Nicolo, President and Chief Operating Officer, and Matthew Nicolo, Chief Information Officer, Speer Laboratories remains passionately committed to designing safe, yet highly effective treatments that help others. "Our vision has always been to develop and deliver the most effective, natural products to treat pervasive, yet underserved conditions," says Amy Nicolo.

The brand ranked #18 on the Women Presidents' Organization (WPO) and JPMorgan Chase's, 14th Annual 50 Fastest Growing Women-Owned/Led Companies. With laser-focused marketing, strategic partnerships, and an unprecedented cult-like following, it looks like they have no intention of slowing down.

*Source: IRI year total 2021 data.

**source: EMUAID® time kill study

