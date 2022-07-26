U.S. News & World Report Names Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center Among the Best in Cancer, Cardiology & Heart Surgery, Gastroenterology & GI Surgery, Geriatrics, Neurology & Neurosurgery, and Urology

U.S. News & World Report Names Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center Among the Best in Cancer, Cardiology & Heart Surgery, Gastroenterology & GI Surgery, Geriatrics, Neurology & Neurosurgery, and Urology

Baylor St. Luke's Ranked No. 2 in Houston Metro Area and No.3 in Texas

HOUSTON, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center is recognized as a Best Hospital for 2022-23 by U.S. News & World Report.

The annual Best Hospitals rankings and ratings, now in their 34th year, are designed to provide data-driven decision support to patients and their families so they, with their doctors, can make informed choices about where to seek care for specific hospital services.

In addition to being ranked No. 2 in the Houston Metro Area and No.3 in Texas, Baylor St. Luke's ranked nationally in the following six specialties:

Cancer (Dan L Duncan Comprehensive Cancer Center), ranked No. 35

Cardiology & Heart Surgery (Texas Heart Institute), ranked No. 20

Gastroenterology & GI Surgery, ranked No. 31

Geriatrics, ranked No. 43

Neurology & Neurosurgery, ranked No. 27

Urology, ranked No. 38

Baylor St. Luke's also earned "High Performing" ratings in Pulmonology & Lung Surgery and the following procedures and conditions: abdominal aortic aneurysm repair, aortic valve surgery, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), colon cancer surgery, diabetes, heart attack, heart bypass surgery, heart failure, acute kidney failure, lung cancer surgery, pneumonia, stroke, and transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR).

"Continued recognition as a Best Hospital by U.S. News is a testament to the devotion of our expert clinical teams in delivering advanced treatments that promote the health and well-being of our patients," said Liz Youngblood, SVP/COO of St. Luke's Health and president of Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center. "People in Houston and beyond should know that Baylor St. Luke's is committed to highly-specialized, high quality care, and the associated outcomes that patients expect and deserve."

"Now in its eighth year, the joint venture between Baylor College of Medicine and St. Luke's Health continues to showcase itself as a phenomenal partnership," said Paul Klotman, M.D., President & CEO and Executive Dean of Baylor College of Medicine. "Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center is delivering quality care and outstanding outcomes while training the next generation of physicians and health professionals."

"With Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center as our academic flagship, St. Luke's Health brings advanced care, world-class clinicians, and extensive research to patients in need of medically complex care," said Doug Lawson, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of St. Luke's Health. "It's a privilege to again be recognized as a Best Hospital by U.S. News and bring high value, high quality care to Houston and beyond."

For the 2022-23 rankings and ratings, U.S. News evaluated more than 4,500 hospitals nationwide in 15 specialties and 20 procedures and conditions. In the 15 specialty areas, 164 hospitals were ranked in at least one specialty. In rankings by state and metro area, U.S. News recognized hospitals as high performing across multiple areas of care.

The U.S. News Best Hospitals methodologies in most areas of care are based largely on objective measures such as risk-adjusted survival and discharge-to-home rates, volume, and quality of nursing, among other care-related indicators.

Best Hospitals was produced by U.S. News with RTI International, a leading research organization based in Research Triangle Park, N.C.

For more information about the 2022-23 rankings and ratings, please visit usnews.com . The rankings will be published in the U.S. News "Best Hospitals 2023" guidebook (ISBN 9781931469999), available for pre-order now from the U.S. News Online Store and for purchase at other bookstores later this year.

For more information, visit Best Hospitals and use #BestHospitals on Facebook and Twitter.

About Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center

Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center is an 881-bed quaternary care academic medical center that is a joint venture between Baylor College of Medicine and St. Luke's Health. Located in the Texas Medical Center, the hospital is the home of the Texas Heart Institute, a cardiovascular research and education institution founded in 1962 by Denton A. Cooley, MD. The hospital was the first in Texas and the Southwest designated a Magnet Recognition Program hospital for Nursing Excellence by the American Nurses Credentialing Center, receiving the award five consecutive times. Baylor St. Luke's also has three community emergency centers offering adult and pediatric care for the Greater Houston area.

ABOUT U.S. NEWS & WORLD REPORT

U.S. News & World Report is the global leader in quality rankings that empower citizens, consumers, business leaders, and policy officials to make better, more informed decisions about important issues affecting their lives. A multifaceted digital media company with Education, Health, Money, Travel, Cars, News, and 360 Reviews platforms, U.S. News provides rankings, independent reporting, data journalism, consumer advice, and U.S. News Live events. More than 40 million people visit USNews.com each month for research and guidance. Founded in 1933, U.S. News is headquartered in Washington, D.C.

