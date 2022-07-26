WesBanco Announces Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

WHEELING, W.V., July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WesBanco, Inc. ("WesBanco") (Nasdaq: WSBC), a diversified, multi-state bank holding company, today announced net income and related earnings per share for the three months ended June 30, 2022. Net income available to common shareholders for the second quarter of 2022 was $40.2 million, with diluted earnings per share of $0.67, compared to $68.1 million and $1.01 per diluted share, respectively, for the second quarter of 2021, which included a release of provision for credit losses of $21.0 million, or $16.6 million net of tax, due to improved economic forecasts in the prior year period. For the six months ended June 30, 2022, net income was $81.8 million, or $1.34 per diluted share, compared to $138.6 million, or $2.06 per diluted share, for the 2021 period, which included a release of provision for credit losses of $49.0 million, or $39.0 million net of tax. Net income available to common shareholders, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses, for the three months ended June 30, 2022, was $40.3 million, or $0.67 per diluted share, as compared to $69.0 million and $1.03 per diluted share, respectively, in the prior year quarter (non-GAAP measures). On the same basis, net income for the six months ended June 30, 2022 was $83.1 million, or $1.36 per diluted share, as compared to $140.3 million, or $2.09 per diluted share, in the prior year period (non-GAAP measures).

WesBanco Logo (PRNewsfoto/WesBanco, Inc.) (PRNewswire)







For the Three Months Ended June 30,



For the Six Months Ended June 30,





2022

2021



2022

2021 (unaudited, dollars in thousands,

except per share amounts)

Net Income

Diluted

Earnings

Per Share

Net Income

Diluted

Earnings

Per Share



Net Income

Diluted

Earnings

Per Share

Net Income

Diluted

Earnings

Per Share Net income available to common shareholders (Non-GAAP)(1)

$ 40,258

$ 0.67

$ 69,022

$ 1.03



$ 83,107

$ 1.36

$ 140,279

$ 2.09 Less: After-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses

(41)

-

(965)

(0.02)



(1,300)

(0.02)

(1,638)

(0.03) Net income available to common shareholders (GAAP)

$ 40,217

$ 0.67

$ 68,057

$ 1.01



$ 81,807

$ 1.34

$ 138,641

$ 2.06 (1) See non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to the calculation of these items.

Financial and operational highlights during the quarter ended June 30, 2022:

Reflecting the strength of our markets and lending teams, total loan growth was 5.4% sequentially, or 21.8% annualized, and 3.8% year-over-year, when excluding Small Business Administration Payroll Protection Program ("SBA PPP") loans

Residential mortgage production of $328 million , which was consistent with production in the year ago period, significantly outperformed industry trends

Deposit growth, excluding certificates of deposit ("CDs"), was 5.3% year-over-year, driven by growth in demand deposits and savings accounts

Second quarter net interest margin of 3.03% increased 8 basis points sequentially, and, when excluding purchase accounting and SBA PPP loan accretion, it increased 13 basis points sequentially to 2.93%

Strong execution, combined with being named both one of America's best employers and most trustworthy companies, has enabled us to exceed our previously announced commercial hiring plan in half the time, as we have hired 24 commercial lenders since January, with 10 of those expected to start during the third quarter

During the quarter, we continued to return capital to our shareholders as we purchased approximately 1.1 million shares of our common stock on the open market under existing share repurchase authorizations

Key credit quality metrics such as non-performing assets, past due loans, and net loan charge-offs, as percentages of total portfolio loans, have remained at low levels and favorable to peer bank averages, those with total assets between $10 billion and $25 billion (based upon the prior four quarters)

WesBanco continues to be recognized by its customers for high quality customer service, financial advice, digital services, and trust as it was named multiple times to the Forbes 2022 Best-in-State Banks list as the #1 bank in Ohio and the #2 bank in Kentucky

"We are very pleased with WesBanco's performance during the second quarter of 2022, as we continue to demonstrate the success of our operational strategies implemented the past few years," said Todd F. Clossin, President and Chief Executive Officer of WesBanco. "We reported strong, broad-based loan growth that was driven by the strength of our teams and their respective markets, as we continued to execute upon our plans of hiring additional revenue-producers across commercial lending, residential lending, and wealth management. Further, while making strategic, long-term investments, we have maintained our diligent focus on expense management through controlling discretionary costs and managing our financial center footprint. We believe that the strong foundation we have developed, supported by our unique long-term advantages, position us well for our future opportunities."

Mr. Clossin added, "WesBanco is privileged to have been named one of the top banks in the states of Kentucky and Ohio, which follows our also being recognized by Forbes as the only midsize bank ranked in the top ten of both America's Best Banks for our strong financial performance and Best Midsize Employers for our employee focus. These top rankings are a strong testament to the outstanding efforts and dedication of our employees, and we are honored to again be recognized by our customers for our trust and service."

Balance Sheet

Loan growth for the second quarter of 2022 reflects strong performance by our commercial and consumer lending teams and efforts to keep more 1-to-4 family residential mortgages on the balance sheet, partially offset by the continuation of both SBA PPP loan forgiveness and elevated commercial real estate payoffs. As of June 30, 2022, total portfolio loans of $10.2 billion, when excluding SBA PPP loans, driven by strong growth across all loan categories and markets, increased 5.4%, or 21.8% annualized, when compared to March 31, 2022, and increased 3.8% from the prior year period. This strong sequential quarter loan growth demonstrates the successful execution of our expansion into higher-growth markets, including Kentucky and Maryland, and ability to hire top-tier commercial and mortgage loan officers across our footprint. The second quarter of 2022 included the forgiveness of approximately 606 SBA PPP loans totaling $50 million (net of deferred fees). As of June 30, 2022, approximately 480 SBA PPP loans for $27 million remained in the loan portfolio.

As of June 30, 2022, total deposits were $13.6 billion, which increased year-over-year due primarily to increased personal savings, which more than offset a $379.2 million year-over-year reduction in CDs. Deposits, excluding CDs, increased 5.3% year-over-year, driven by a 4.9% increase in total demand deposits, which represent approximately 59% of total deposits, as well as a 10.5% increase in savings accounts. Furthermore, non-interest bearing demand deposits represented approximately 35% of total deposits, as of June 30, 2022.

Credit Quality

As of June 30, 2022, total loans past due, non-performing loans, and non-performing assets as percentages of the loan portfolio and total assets have remained relatively low, from a historical perspective, and consistent throughout the last five quarters. In addition, criticized and classified loans as a percent of the loan portfolio decreased 127 basis points year-over-year to 3.14%. For the second quarter, net loan charge-offs to average loans were immaterial at zero basis points. The allowance for credit losses to total portfolio loans at June 30, 2022 was $117.4 million, or 1.15% of total loans. During the three- and six- month periods ending June 30, 2021, we recorded negative provision for credit losses of $21.0 million and $49.0 million, respectively, due to significantly improved macroeconomic forecasts and other factors during 2021, as compared to negative provisions of $0.8 million and $4.3 million, respectively, in the current year.

Net Interest Margin and Income

The net interest margin of 3.03% for the second quarter of 2022 increased 8 basis points sequentially, which reflects the 125 basis point increase in the federal fund rate during the last 3 months, as well as our successful deployment of excess cash through loan and securities growth. As a result of increased cash balances from our customers' higher personal savings, investment securities increased by $0.3 billion year-over-year and, as of June 30, 2022, represented approximately 25% of total assets. We remain focused on controlling the costs of our various funding sources, which is enhanced by the pricing advantage of our robust legacy deposit base. We have reduced deposit funding costs 4 basis points year-over-year to 13 basis points for the second quarter of 2022, or just 9 basis points when including non-interest bearing deposits. The cost of total interest-bearing liabilities decreased 5 basis points year-over-year to 26 basis points, or 17 basis points when including non-interest bearing deposits. Accretion from acquisitions benefited the second quarter net interest margin by 6 basis points, as compared to 12 basis points in the prior year period. Lastly, the forgiveness of SBA PPP loans benefited the second quarter of 2022 net interest margin by a net 4 basis points, as compared to a net 5 basis points in the prior year period.

Net interest income decreased $3.6 million, or 3.1%, during the second quarter of 2022, as compared to the same quarter of 2021, reflecting lower accretion from purchase accounting and lower SBA PPP-related loan income. For the six months ended June 30, 2022, net interest income decreased $12.4 million, or 5.3%, primarily due to the reasons discussed for the three-month period comparison.

Non-Interest Income

For the second quarter of 2022, non-interest income of $27.0 million decreased $9.1 million, or 25.3%, from the second quarter of 2021, driven primarily by lower mortgage banking income, which decreased $6.5 million year-over-year, and a net loss on other assets. Reflective of increased general consumer spending, service charges on deposits increased $1.6 million year-over-year to $6.5 million and electronic banking fees increased slightly to $5.2 million. While mortgage originations remained strong year-over-year, mortgage banking income was lower due to our continued efforts to retain more residential mortgages on the balance sheet. We retained 80% of originations during the second quarter of 2022 as compared to 52% last year. Reflecting the strength of our lending teams and home purchase and construction portfolio, residential mortgage originations during the second quarter totaled $328 million, up 21% from the first quarter and roughly flat to the prior year period. Net securities losses reflected a $1.2 million loss which is the offset to equity securities in the deferred compensation plan, recorded within employee benefits expense. The net loss on other assets of $1.3 million reflects the change in the fair value of underlying equity investments held by Wesbanco Community Development Corporation primarily driven by the decline in the equity market, as compared to a net gain of $3.7 million for the same investment in the prior year period.

Primarily reflecting the items discussed above, as well as lower loan swap-related income, which is recorded in other income, non-interest income, for the six months ended June 30, 2022, decreased $12.0 million, or 17.2%. In addition, bank-owned life insurance of $6.3 million increased $2.8 million year-over-year due to higher death benefits and the impact of new policies purchased during the third quarter of 2021.

Non-Interest Expense

Excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses, non-interest expense for the three months ended June 30, 2022 totaled $87.0 million, a 5.3% year-over-year increase and a 1.2% increase from the first quarter of this year. Salaries and wages increased $3.8 million, or 10.1%, compared to the prior year period due to higher salary expense related to normal merit increases and the hourly wage increase that we implemented last year, lower deferred loan origination costs, and higher bonus and stock option accruals. Employee benefits included a $1.2 million credit related to the deferred compensation plan. FDIC insurance of $1.9 million increased $1.8 million from last year due primarily to certain prior period reporting adjustments resulting in a $1.0 million refund and improved risk factors recorded in the prior year period. Equipment and software expense for the second quarter of 2022 increased $0.4 million, or 5.8% year-over-year due primarily to the movement of online banking costs from other operating expenses. Other operating expenses decreased $1.4 million, or 7.9%, due to the aforementioned move of online banking costs, as well as a reduction in ACH and ATM processing charges related to a change in providers, in conjunction with last summer's core banking software system conversion, as well as lower legal costs associated with the resolution of a lawsuit in the prior year period.

On a similar basis, non-interest expense during the first half of 2022 increased $4.9 million, or 2.9%, compared to the prior year period, due primarily to higher salaries and wages and higher FDIC insurance, as described above, partially offset by lower employee benefits from lower deferred compensation expense and discretionary cost control.

Capital

WesBanco continues to maintain what we believe are strong regulatory capital ratios, as both consolidated and bank-level regulatory capital ratios are well above the applicable "well-capitalized" standards promulgated by bank regulators and the BASEL III capital standards. At June 30, 2022, Tier I leverage was 9.51%, Tier I risk-based capital ratio was 12.49%, common equity Tier 1 capital ratio ("CET 1") was 11.31%, and total risk-based capital was 15.40%.

During the second quarter of 2022, WesBanco repurchased 1.1 million shares of its outstanding common stock on the open market at a total cost of $35.8 million, or $33.28 per share. As of June 30, 2022, approximately 1.8 million shares remained for repurchase under the existing share repurchase authorization that was approved on February 24, 2022, by WesBanco's Board of Directors.

Conference Call and Webcast

WesBanco will host a conference call to discuss the Company's financial results for the second quarter of 2022 at 10:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, July 27, 2022. Interested parties can access the live webcast of the conference call through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, www.wesbanco.com. Participants can also listen to the conference call by dialing 888-347-6607, 855-669-9657 for Canadian callers, or 412-902-4290 for international callers, and asking to be joined into the WesBanco call. Please log in or dial in at least 10 minutes prior to the start time to ensure a connection.

A replay of the conference call will be available by dialing 877-344-7529, 855-669-9658 for Canadian callers, or 412-317-0088 for international callers, and providing the access code of 10162208. The replay will begin at approximately 12:00 p.m. ET on July 27, 2022 and end at 12 a.m. ET on August 10, 2022. An archive of the webcast will be available for one year on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website (www.wesbanco.com).

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements in this report relating to WesBanco's plans, strategies, objectives, expectations, intentions and adequacy of resources, are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The information contained in this report should be read in conjunction with WesBanco's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and documents subsequently filed by WesBanco with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including WesBanco's Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, which are available at the SEC's website, www.sec.gov or at WesBanco's website, www.WesBanco.com. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements, which are not historical fact, involve risks and uncertainties, including those detailed in WesBanco's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC under "Risk Factors" in Part I, Item 1A. Such statements are subject to important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such statements, including, without limitation, the effects of changing regional and national economic conditions including the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic; changes in interest rates, spreads on earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities, and associated interest rate sensitivity; sources of liquidity available to WesBanco and its related subsidiary operations; potential future credit losses and the credit risk of commercial, real estate, and consumer loan customers and their borrowing activities; actions of the Federal Reserve Board, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, the SEC, the Financial Institution Regulatory Authority, the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board, the Securities Investors Protection Corporation, and other regulatory bodies; potential legislative and federal and state regulatory actions and reform, including, without limitation, the impact of the implementation of the Dodd-Frank Act; adverse decisions of federal and state courts; fraud, scams and schemes of third parties; cyber-security breaches; competitive conditions in the financial services industry; rapidly changing technology affecting financial services; marketability of debt instruments and corresponding impact on fair value adjustments; and/or other external developments materially impacting WesBanco's operational and financial performance. WesBanco does not assume any duty to update forward-looking statements.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the results of operations presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), WesBanco's management uses, and this presentation contains or references, certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as pre-tax pre-provision income, tangible common equity/tangible assets; net income excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses; efficiency ratio; return on average assets; and return on average tangible equity. WesBanco believes these financial measures provide information useful to investors in understanding our operational performance and business and performance trends which facilitate comparisons with the performance of others in the financial services industry. Although WesBanco believes that these non-GAAP financial measures enhance investors' understanding of WesBanco's business and performance, these non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered an alternative to GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures contained therein should be read in conjunction with the audited financial statements and analysis as presented in the Annual Report on Form 10-K as well as the unaudited financial statements and analyses as presented in the Quarterly Reports on Forms 10-Q for WesBanco and its subsidiaries, as well as other filings that the company has made with the SEC.

About WesBanco, Inc.

Founded in 1870, WesBanco, Inc. (www.wesbanco.com) is a diversified and balanced financial services company that delivers large bank capabilities with a community bank feel. Our distinct long-term growth strategies are built upon unique sustainable advantages permitting us to span six states with meaningful market share. Built upon our 'Better Banking Pledge', our customer-centric service culture is focused on growing long-term relationships by pledging to serve all personal and business customer needs efficiently and effectively. Furthermore, our strong financial performance and employee focus has earned us recognition by Forbes as both one of America's Best Banks and Best Midsize Employers – the only midsize bank making the top ten of both rankings. In addition to a full range of online and mobile banking options and a full-suite of commercial products and services, WesBanco provides trust, wealth management, securities brokerage, and private banking services through our century-old Trust and Investment Services department, with approximately $4.8 billion of assets under management (as of June 30, 2022). WesBanco's banking subsidiary, WesBanco Bank, Inc., operates 194 financial centers in the states of Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. Additionally, WesBanco operates an insurance agency, WesBanco Insurance Services, Inc., and a full service broker/dealer, WesBanco Securities, Inc.

WESBANCO, INC.





















Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights



















Page 5 (unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares and per share amounts)



























































For the Three Months Ended

For the Six Months Ended Statement of Income June 30,

June 30, Interest and dividend income 2022

2021

% Change

2022

2021

% Change

Loans, including fees $ 96,412

$ 105,968

(9.0)

$ 189,532

$ 215,327

(12.0)

Interest and dividends on securities:

























Taxable 15,825

12,900

22.7

29,937

24,027

24.6



Tax-exempt 4,706

3,952

19.1

9,049

7,862

15.1





Total interest and dividends on securities 20,531

16,852

21.8

38,986

31,889

22.3

Other interest income 1,504

507

196.6

2,103

1,166

80.4 Total interest and dividend income 118,447

123,327

(4.0)

230,621

248,382

(7.2) Interest expense























Interest bearing demand deposits 1,153

1,009

14.3

1,965

2,052

(4.2)

Money market deposits 383

551

(30.5)

704

1,130

(37.7)

Savings deposits 330

261

26.4

595

525

13.3

Certificates of deposit 1,116

2,026

(44.9)

2,389

4,396

(45.7)





Total interest expense on deposits 2,982

3,847

(22.5)

5,653

8,103

(30.2)

Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 411

1,781

(76.9)

986

4,195

(76.5)

Other short-term borrowings 48

40

20.0

96

159

(39.6)

Subordinated debt and junior subordinated debt 2,778

1,804

54.0

3,948

3,593

9.9





Total interest expense 6,219

7,472

(16.8)

10,683

16,050

(33.4) Net interest income 112,228

115,855

(3.1)

219,938

232,332

(5.3)

Provision for credit losses (812)

(21,025)

96.1

(4,250)

(48,984)

91.3 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 113,040

136,880

(17.4)

224,188

281,316

(20.3) Non-interest income























Trust fees 6,527

7,148

(8.7)

14,362

14,780

(2.8)

Service charges on deposits 6,487

4,876

33.0

12,577

9,770

28.7

Electronic banking fees 5,154

5,060

1.9

10,499

9,426

11.4

Net securities brokerage revenue 2,258

1,829

23.5

4,478

3,352

33.6

Bank-owned life insurance 2,384

1,707

39.7

6,264

3,416

83.4

Mortgage banking income 1,328

7,830

(83.0)

3,251

12,094

(73.1)

Net securities (losses)/gains (1,183)

477

(348.0)

(1,832)

756

(342.3)

Net (loss)/gain on other real estate owned and other assets (1,302)

4,014

(132.4)

(2,108)

4,189

(150.3)

Other income 5,330

3,171

68.1

9,874

11,537

(14.4)





Total non-interest income 26,983

36,112

(25.3)

57,365

69,320

(17.2) Non-interest expense























Salaries and wages 41,213

37,435

10.1

80,150

74,324

7.8

Employee benefits 8,722

9,268

(5.9)

17,880

19,534

(8.5)

Net occupancy 6,119

6,427

(4.8)

13,354

13,605

(1.8)

Equipment and software 7,702

7,281

5.8

15,713

14,045

11.9

Marketing 2,749

1,802

52.6

5,170

4,185

23.5

FDIC insurance 1,937

181

970.2

3,459

1,462

136.6

Amortization of intangible assets 2,579

2,873

(10.2)

5,178

5,769

(10.2)

Restructuring and merger-related expense 52

1,222

(95.7)

1,646

2,074

(20.6)

Other operating expenses 15,946

17,323

(7.9)

32,019

35,141

(8.9)





Total non-interest expense 87,019

83,812

3.8

174,569

170,139

2.6 Income before provision for income taxes 53,004

89,180

(40.6)

106,984

180,497

(40.7)

Provision for income taxes 10,256

18,592

(44.8)

20,114

36,793

(45.3) Net Income 42,748

70,588

(39.4)

86,870

143,704

(39.5) Preferred stock dividends 2,531

2,531

-

5,063

5,063

- Net income available to common shareholders $ 40,217

$ 68,057

(40.9)

$ 81,807

$ 138,641

(41.0)



























































Taxable equivalent net interest income $ 113,479

$ 116,906

(2.9)

$ 222,343

$ 234,423

(5.2)





























Per common share data





















Net income per common share - basic $ 0.67

$ 1.02

(34.3)

$ 1.35

$ 2.07

(34.8) Net income per common share - diluted 0.67

1.01

(33.7)

1.34

2.06

(35.0) Net income per common share - diluted, excluding certain items (1)(2) 0.67

1.03

(35.0)

1.36

2.09

(34.9) Dividends declared 0.34

0.33

3.0

0.68

0.66

3.0 Book value (period end) 38.92

39.96

(2.6)

38.92

39.96

(2.6) Tangible book value (period end) (1) 19.89

22.61

(12.0)

19.89

22.61

(12.0) Average common shares outstanding - basic 60,036,103

66,894,398

(10.3)

60,736,858

67,078,036

(9.5) Average common shares outstanding - diluted 60,185,207

67,066,592

(10.3)

60,899,270

67,239,548

(9.4) Period end common shares outstanding 59,698,788

65,970,149

(9.5)

59,698,788

65,970,149

(9.5) Period end preferred shares outstanding 150,000

150,000

-

150,000

150,000

-





























(1) See non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to the calculation of this item.











(2) Certain items excluded from the calculation consist of after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses.









































































WESBANCO, INC.

































Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights



























Page 6 (unaudited, dollars in thousands)



































































Selected ratios













































For the Six Months Ended

















June 30,

















2022

2021

% Change

















































Return on average assets







0.97 % 1.66 % (41.57) %











Return on average assets, excluding





























after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)



0.99

1.68

(41.07)













Return on average equity







6.39

10.04

(36.35)













Return on average equity, excluding





























after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)



6.49

10.15

(36.06)













Return on average tangible equity (1)





12.00

17.62

(31.90)













Return on average tangible equity, excluding





























after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)



12.18

17.82

(31.65)













Return on average tangible common equity (1)





13.33

19.32

(31.00)













Return on average tangible common equity, excluding



























after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)



13.53

19.54

(30.76)













Yield on earning assets (2)







3.14

3.41

(7.92)













Cost of interest bearing liabilities







0.23

0.34

(32.35)













Net interest spread (2)









2.91

3.07

(5.21)













Net interest margin (2)









2.99

3.19

(6.27)













Efficiency (1) (2)









61.82

55.33

11.73













Average loans to average deposits







71.71

82.47

(13.05)













Annualized net loan charge-offs/average loans





0.00

0.00

-













Effective income tax rate







18.80

20.38

(7.75)









































































































































































For the Three Months Ended

















June 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

















2022

2022

2021

2021

2021









































Return on average assets







0.95 % 0.99 % 1.21 % 0.97 % 1.60 %



Return on average assets, excluding





























after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)



0.95

1.02

1.21

1.06

1.62





Return on average equity







6.43

6.35

7.56

5.98

9.74





Return on average equity, excluding





























after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)



6.43

6.54

7.58

6.49

9.88





Return on average tangible equity (1)





12.35

11.67

13.62

10.72

17.04





Return on average tangible equity, excluding





























after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)



12.36

12.01

13.66

11.57

17.27





Return on average tangible common equity (1)





13.80

12.90

15.00

11.76

18.67





Return on average tangible common equity, excluding



























after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)



13.82

13.27

15.04

12.70

18.92





Yield on earning assets (2)







3.20

3.07

3.10

3.24

3.32





Cost of interest bearing liabilities







0.26

0.19

0.20

0.25

0.31





Net interest spread (2)









2.94

2.88

2.90

2.99

3.01





Net interest margin (2)









3.03

2.95

2.97

3.08

3.12





Efficiency (1) (2)









61.91

61.73

61.99

60.52

53.97





Average loans to average deposits







72.36

71.05

72.61

75.46

79.82





Annualized net loan charge-offs and recoveries /average loans 0.00

0.00

0.04

0.03

(0.03)





Effective income tax rate







19.35

18.26

18.32

19.34

20.85





Trust assets, market value at period end





$ 4,803,043

$ 5,412,342

$ 5,644,975

$ 5,464,159

$ 5,480,995









































(1) See non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to the calculation of this item.













(2) The yield on earning assets, net interest margin, net interest spread and efficiency ratios are presented on a fully









taxable-equivalent (FTE) and annualized basis. The FTE basis adjusts for the tax benefit of income on certain tax-exempt









loans and investments. WesBanco believes this measure to be the preferred industry measurement of net interest income and









provides a relevant comparison between taxable and non-taxable amounts.





















WESBANCO, INC.















Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights













Page 7 (unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares)













% Change Balance sheet

June 30,



December 31, December 31, 2021 Assets





2022

2021

% Change 2021 to June 30, 2022 Cash and due from banks

$ 186,534

$ 208,992

(10.7) $ 157,046 18.8 Due from banks - interest bearing

263,475

637,312

(58.7) 1,094,312 (75.9) Securities:



















Equity securities, at fair value

11,413

13,494

(15.4) 13,466 (15.2)

Available-for-sale debt securities, at fair value

2,884,651

2,964,264

(2.7) 3,013,462 (4.3)

Held-to-maturity debt securities (fair values of $1,153,594; $934,487

















and $1,028,452, respectively)

1,281,295

902,172

42.0 1,004,823 27.5



Allowance for credit losses, held-to-maturity debt securities

(265)

(227)

(16.7) (268) 1.1

Net held-to-maturity debt securities

1,281,030

901,945

42.0 1,004,555 27.5



Total securities

4,177,094

3,879,703

7.7 4,031,483 3.6 Loans held for sale

17,560

41,461

(57.6) 25,277 (30.5) Portfolio loans:

















Commercial real estate

5,852,564

5,705,246

2.6 5,538,968 5.7

Commercial and industrial

1,549,768

2,119,186

(26.9) 1,590,320 (2.5)

Residential real estate

1,907,875

1,625,632

17.4 1,721,378 10.8

Home equity

597,845

631,059

(5.3) 605,682 (1.3)

Consumer

300,637

276,069

8.9 277,130 8.5 Total portfolio loans, net of unearned income

10,208,689

10,357,192

(1.4) 9,733,478 4.9 Allowance for credit losses - loans

(117,403)

(140,730)

16.6 (121,622) 3.5



Net portfolio loans

10,091,286

10,216,462

(1.2) 9,611,856 5.0 Premises and equipment, net

216,293

235,227

(8.0) 229,016 (5.6) Accrued interest receivable

61,918

64,020

(3.3) 60,844 1.8 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net

1,146,456

1,157,322

(0.9) 1,151,634 (0.4) Bank-owned life insurance

348,807

309,454

12.7 350,359 (0.4) Other assets

290,201

216,914

33.8 215,298 34.8 Total Assets

$ 16,799,624

$ 16,966,867

(1.0) $ 16,927,125 (0.8)























Liabilities

















Deposits:



















Non-interest bearing demand

$ 4,738,830

$ 4,409,221

7.5 $ 4,590,895 3.2

Interest bearing demand

3,258,871

3,214,484

1.4 3,380,056 (3.6)

Money market

1,770,859

1,771,686

(0.0) 1,739,750 1.8

Savings deposits

2,695,437

2,438,328

10.5 2,562,510 5.2

Certificates of deposit

1,105,305

1,484,536

(25.5) 1,292,652 (14.5)



Total deposits

13,569,302

13,318,255

1.9 13,565,863 0.0 Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings

122,650

313,960

(60.9) 183,920 (33.3) Other short-term borrowings

147,964

135,267

9.4 141,893 4.3 Subordinated debt and junior subordinated debt

280,910

192,571

45.9 132,860 111.4



Total borrowings

551,524

641,798

(14.1) 458,673 20.2 Accrued interest payable

2,815

3,342

(15.8) 1,901 48.1 Other liabilities

208,032

222,636

(6.6) 207,522 0.2 Total Liabilities

14,331,673

14,186,031

1.0 14,233,959 0.7























Shareholders' Equity















Preferred stock, no par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized; 150,000 shares

















6.75% non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock, Series A, liquidation

















preference $150.0 million, issued and outstanding, respectively

144,484

144,484

- 144,484 - Common stock, $2.0833 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized;

















68,081,306 shares issued; 59,698,788, 65,970,149 and 62,307,245

















shares outstanding, respectively

141,834

141,834

- 141,834 - Capital surplus

1,632,617

1,632,460

0.0 1,635,642 (0.2) Retained earnings

1,018,209

925,977

10.0 977,765 4.1 Treasury stock (8,382,518, 2,111,157 and 5,774,061 shares - at cost, respectively)

(291,337)

(74,996)

(288.5) (199,759) (45.8) Accumulated other comprehensive (loss)/income

(176,061)

12,586

NM (5,120) NM Deferred benefits for directors

(1,795)

(1,509)

(19.0) (1,680) (6.8) Total Shareholders' Equity

2,467,951

2,780,836

(11.3) 2,693,166 (8.4) Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$ 16,799,624

$ 16,966,867

(1.0) $ 16,927,125 (0.8)























NM = Not Meaningful

















WESBANCO, INC.









Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights







Page 8 (unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares)









Balance sheet

June 30, March 31,

Assets





2022

2022 % Change Cash and due from banks

$ 186,534

$ 200,513 (7.0) Due from banks - interest bearing

263,475

1,168,985 (77.5) Securities:













Equity securities, at fair value

11,413

12,757 (10.5)

Available-for-sale, at fair value

2,884,651

2,911,373 (0.9)

Held-to-maturity (fair values of $1,153,594 and $1,092,993, respectively)

1,281,295

1,157,202 10.7



Allowance for credit losses, held-to-maturity debt securities

(265)

(285) 7.0

Net held-to-maturity debt securities

1,281,030

1,156,917 7.0



Total securities

4,177,094

4,081,047 10.7 Loans held for sale

17,560

15,959 2.4 Portfolio Loans:











Commercial real estate

5,852,564

5,580,082 4.9

Commercial and industrial

1,549,768

1,513,078 2.4

Residential real estate

1,907,875

1,767,064 8.0

Home equity

597,845

592,872 0.8

Consumer

300,637

280,176 7.3 Total portfolio loans, net of unearned income

10,208,689

9,733,272 4.9 Allowance for credit losses - loans

(117,403)

(117,865) 0.4

Net portfolio loans

10,091,286

9,615,407 4.9 Premises and equipment, net

216,293

219,907 (1.6) Accrued interest receivable

61,918

60,370 2.6 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net

1,146,456

1,149,035 (0.2) Bank-owned life insurance

348,807

348,179 0.2 Other assets

290,201

244,613 18.6 Total Assets

$ 16,799,624

$ 17,104,015 (1.8)

















Liabilities











Deposits:













Non-interest bearing demand

$ 4,738,830

$ 4,670,520 1.5

Interest bearing demand

3,258,871

3,405,610 (4.3)

Money market

1,770,859

1,831,683 (3.3)

Savings deposits

2,695,437

2,679,053 0.6

Certificates of deposit

1,105,305

1,211,008 (8.7)



Total deposits

13,569,302

13,797,874 (1.7) Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings

122,650

123,898 (1.0) Other short-term borrowings

147,964

158,538 (6.7) Subordinated debt and junior subordinated debt

280,910

280,743 0.1



Total borrowings

551,524

563,179 (2.1) Accrued interest payable

2,815

1,786 57.6 Other liabilities

208,032

193,860 7.3 Total liabilities

14,331,673

14,556,699 (1.5)

















Shareholders' Equity









Preferred stock, no par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized;











150,000 shares 6.75% non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock, Series A,











liquidation preference $150.0 million, issued and outstanding,











respectively

144,484

144,484 - Common stock, $2.0833 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized;











68,081,306 shares issued;











59,698,788 and 60,613,414 shares outstanding, respectively

141,834

141,834 - Capital surplus

1,632,617

1,636,705 (0.2) Retained earnings

1,018,209

998,315 2.0 Treasury stock (8,382,518 and 7,467,892 shares - at cost)

(291,337)

(261,012) (11.6) Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(176,061)

(111,312) (58.2) Deferred benefits for directors

(1,795)

(1,698) (5.7) Total Shareholders' Equity

2,467,951

2,547,316 (3.1) Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$ 16,799,624

$ 17,104,015 (1.8)

WESBANCO, INC.





































Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights





























Page 9 (unaudited, dollars in thousands)



































Average balance sheet and



































net interest margin analysis





For the Three Months Ended June 30,





For the Six Months Ended June 30,













2022 2021



2022 2021











Average Average



Average Average



Average Average



Average Average

Assets







Balance Rate



Balance Rate



Balance Rate



Balance Rate

Due from banks - interest bearing





$ 744,261 0.74 %

$ 696,967 0.09 %

$ 951,588 0.39 %

$ 736,387 0.09 % Loans, net of unearned income (1)





9,932,744 3.89



10,641,970 3.99



9,823,024 3.89



10,765,483 4.03

Securities: (2)





































Taxable







3,532,624 1.80



3,042,009 1.70



3,433,551 1.76



2,676,198 1.81

Tax-exempt (3)







792,878 3.01



599,980 3.34



761,304 3.03



590,144 3.40

Total securities







4,325,502 2.02



3,641,989 1.97



4,194,855 1.99



3,266,342 2.10

Other earning assets







13,296 3.82



28,702 4.95



14,365 3.81



30,958 5.45

Total earning assets (3)





15,015,803 3.20 %

15,009,628 3.32 %

14,983,832 3.14 %

14,799,170 3.41 % Other assets







1,955,649





2,032,519





1,998,126





2,041,154



Total Assets







$ 16,971,452





$ 17,042,147





$ 16,981,958





$ 16,840,324











































Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

































Interest bearing demand deposits





$ 3,380,684 0.14 %

$ 3,147,915 0.13 %

$ 3,392,029 0.12 %

$ 3,059,830 0.14 % Money market accounts





1,770,342 0.09



1,774,556 0.12



1,788,430 0.08



1,750,194 0.13

Savings deposits







2,700,642 0.05



2,414,824 0.04



2,664,005 0.05



2,353,083 0.04

Certificates of deposit







1,162,392 0.39



1,519,590 0.53



1,208,243 0.40



1,551,692 0.57

Total interest bearing deposits





9,014,060 0.13



8,856,885 0.17



9,052,707 0.13



8,714,799 0.19

Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings



123,474 1.34



390,020 1.83



151,593 1.31



438,932 1.93

Repurchase agreements





146,119 0.13



130,171 0.12



151,115 0.13



160,753 0.20

Subordinated debt and junior subordinated debt 280,962 3.97



192,483 3.76



214,704 3.71



192,412 3.77

Total interest bearing liabilities (4)



9,564,615 0.26 %

9,569,559 0.31 %

9,570,119 0.23 %

9,506,896 0.34 % Non-interest bearing demand deposits



4,712,466





4,474,784





4,644,982





4,338,546



Other liabilities







184,932





196,349





184,600





208,861



Shareholders' equity







2,509,439





2,801,455





2,582,257





2,786,021



Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity



$ 16,971,452





$ 17,042,147





$ 16,981,958





$ 16,840,324



Taxable equivalent net interest spread





2.94 %



3.01 %



2.91 %



3.07 % Taxable equivalent net interest margin





3.03 %



3.12 %



2.99 %



3.19 %















































































(1) Gross of allowance for loan losses and net of unearned income. Includes non-accrual and loans held for sale. Loan fees included in interest income on loans were $2.5 million and $6.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively, and were $6.6 million and $14.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively. As part of loan fees, PPP loan fees were $1.9 million and $6.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively, and $5.1 million and $13.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively. Additionally, loan accretion included in interest income on loans acquired from prior acquisitions was $1.9 million and $3.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively, and $4.5 million and $7.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively. (2) Average yields on available-for-sale securities are calculated based on amortized cost. (3) Taxable equivalent basis is calculated on tax-exempt securities using a rate of 21% for each period presented. (4) Accretion on interest bearing liabilities acquired from prior acquisitions was $0.3 million and $0.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively, and $0.8 million and $1.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively.

WESBANCO, INC.

















Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights















Page 10 (unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares and per share amounts)























Quarter Ended Statement of Income June 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30, Interest and dividend income 2022

2022

2021

2021

2021

Loans, including fees $ 96,412

$ 93,121

$ 97,432

$ 103,206

$ 105,968

Interest and dividends on securities:





















Taxable 15,825

14,112

12,934

13,481

12,900



Tax-exempt 4,706

4,344

4,236

4,063

3,952





Total interest and dividends on securities 20,531

18,456

17,170

17,544

16,852

Other interest income 1,504

597

605

628

507 Total interest and dividend income 118,447

112,174

115,207

121,378

123,327 Interest expense



















Interest bearing demand deposits 1,153

811

810

815

1,009

Money market deposits 383

321

315

350

551

Savings deposits 330

264

261

244

261

Certificates of deposit 1,116

1,273

1,501

1,726

2,026





Total interest expense on deposits 2,982

2,669

2,887

3,135

3,847

Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 411

575

780

1,192

1,781

Other short-term borrowings 48

48

35

33

40

Subordinated debt and junior subordinated debt 2,778

1,171

1,178

1,743

1,804





Total interest expense 6,219

4,463

4,880

6,103

7,472 Net interest income 112,228

107,711

110,327

115,275

115,855

Provision for credit losses (812)

(3,438)

(13,559)

(1,730)

(21,025) Net interest income after provision for credit losses 113,040

111,149

123,886

117,005

136,880 Non-interest income



















Trust fees 6,527

7,835

7,441

7,289

7,148

Service charges on deposits 6,487

6,090

6,592

6,050

4,876

Electronic banking fees 5,154

5,345

4,465

5,427

5,060

Net securities brokerage revenue 2,258

2,220

1,579

1,965

1,829

Bank-owned life insurance 2,384

3,881

2,864

2,656

1,707

Mortgage banking income 1,328

1,923

2,872

4,563

7,830

Net securities (losses)/gains (1,183)

(650)

372

(15)

477

Net (loss)/gain on other real estate owned and other assets (1,302)

(806)

(158)

785

4,014

Other income 5,330

4,544

4,682

4,035

3,171





Total non-interest income 26,983

30,382

30,709

32,755

36,112 Non-interest expense



















Salaries and wages 41,213

38,937

40,420

39,497

37,435

Employee benefits 8,722

9,158

10,842

10,658

9,268

Net occupancy 6,119

7,234

6,413

6,825

6,427

Equipment and software 7,702

8,011

8,352

7,609

7,281

Marketing 2,749

2,421

2,601

1,848

1,802

FDIC insurance 1,937

1,522

1,460

1,227

181

Amortization of intangible assets 2,579

2,598

2,834

2,854

2,873

Restructuring and merger-related expense 52

1,593

177

4,467

1,222

Other operating expenses 15,946

16,074

15,204

19,716

17,323





Total non-interest expense 87,019

87,548

88,303

94,701

83,812 Income before provision for income taxes 53,004

53,983

66,292

55,059

89,180

Provision for income taxes 10,256

9,859

12,144

10,651

18,592 Net Income 42,748

44,124

54,148

44,408

70,588 Preferred stock dividends 2,531

2,531

2,531

2,531

2,531 Net income available to common shareholders $ 40,217

$ 41,593

$ 51,617

$ 41,877

$ 68,057

























Taxable equivalent net interest income $ 113,479

$ 108,866

$ 111,453

$ 116,355

$ 116,906

























Per common share data

















Net income per common share - basic $ 0.67

$ 0.68

$ 0.82

$ 0.64

$ 1.02 Net income per common share - diluted 0.67

0.68

0.82

0.64

1.01 Net income per common share - diluted, excluding certain items (1)(2) 0.67

0.70

0.82

0.70

1.03 Dividends declared 0.34

0.34

0.33

0.33

0.33 Book value (period end) 38.92

39.64

40.91

40.41

39.96 Tangible book value (period end) (1) 19.89

20.87

22.61

22.51

22.61 Average common shares outstanding - basic 60,036,103

61,445,399

63,045,061

64,931,764

66,894,398 Average common shares outstanding - diluted 60,185,207

61,593,365

63,183,411

65,065,848

67,066,592 Period end common shares outstanding 59,698,788

60,613,414

62,307,245

63,838,549

65,970,149 Period end preferred shares outstanding 150,000

150,000

150,000

150,000

150,000 Full time equivalent employees 2,509

2,456

2,462

2,425

2,459

























(1) See non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to the calculation of this item.







(2) Certain items excluded from the calculation consist of after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses.









WESBANCO, INC.





















Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights

















Page 11 (unaudited, dollars in thousands)





























Quarter Ended









June 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

Asset quality data

2022

2022

2021

2021

2021

Non-performing assets:























Troubled debt restructurings - accruing $ 3,579

$ 3,731

$ 3,746

$ 3,707

$ 5,799



Non-accrual loans:

























Troubled debt restructurings

2,120

1,348

1,547

1,615

1,664





Other non-accrual loans

29,594

32,024

34,195

34,644

34,548





Total non-accrual loans

31,714

33,372

35,742

36,259

36,212





Total non-performing loans

35,293

37,103

39,488

39,966

42,011



Other real estate and repossessed assets 31

87

-

293

773





Total non-performing assets

$ 35,324

$ 37,190

$ 39,488

$ 40,259

$ 42,784





























Past due loans (1):























Loans past due 30-89 days

$ 31,388

$ 28,322

$ 27,152

$ 32,682

$ 21,233



Loans past due 90 days or more

9,560

6,142

7,804

11,252

8,318





Total past due loans

$ 40,948

$ 34,464

$ 34,956

$ 43,934

$ 29,551





























Criticized and classified loans (2):























Criticized loans

$ 193,871

$ 234,143

$ 248,518

$ 290,281

$ 319,448



Classified loans

126,257

123,837

116,013

127,022

136,927





Total criticized and classified loans $ 320,128

$ 357,980

$ 364,531

$ 417,303

$ 456,375





























Loans past due 30-89 days / total portfolio loans (3) 0.31 % 0.29 % 0.28 % 0.33 % 0.21 % Loans past due 90 days or more / total portfolio loans 0.09

0.06

0.08

0.11

0.08

Non-performing loans / total portfolio loans 0.35

0.38

0.41

0.40

0.41

Non-performing assets / total portfolio loans, other





















real estate and repossessed assets

0.35

0.38

0.41

0.41

0.41

Non-performing assets / total assets

0.21

0.22

0.23

0.24

0.25

Criticized and classified loans / total portfolio loans 3.14

3.68

3.75

4.21

4.41





























Allowance for credit losses





















Allowance for credit losses - loans

$ 117,403

$ 117,865

$ 121,622

$ 136,605

$ 140,730

Allowance for credit losses - loan commitments 7,718

8,050

7,775

7,290

5,766

Provision for credit losses

(812)

(3,438)

(13,559)

(1,730)

(21,025)

Net loan and deposit account overdraft charge-offs and recoveries 2

27

929

842

(689)





























Annualized net loan charge-offs and recoveries / average loans 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.04 % 0.03 % (0.03) % Allowance for credit losses - loans / total portfolio loans 1.15 % 1.21 % 1.25 % 1.38 % 1.36 % Allowance for credit losses - loans / total portfolio loans excluding PPP loans 1.15 % 1.22 % 1.27 % 1.42 % 1.43 % Allowance for credit losses - loans / non-performing loans 3.33 x 3.18 x 3.08 x 3.42 x 3.35 x Allowance for credit losses - loans / non-performing loans and





















loans past due

1.54 x 1.65 x 1.63 x 1.63 x 1.97 x



























































































June 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,









2022

2022

2021

2021

2021

Capital ratios





















Tier I leverage capital

9.51 % 9.67 % 10.02 % 10.10 % 10.42 % Tier I risk-based capital

12.49

13.25

14.05

14.18

15.15

Total risk-based capital

15.40

16.32

15.91

16.38

17.68

Common equity tier 1 capital ratio (CET 1) 11.31

12.01

12.77

12.91

13.83

Average shareholders' equity to average assets 14.79

15.63

15.99

16.28

16.44

Tangible equity to tangible assets (4)

8.50

8.83

9.84

10.04

10.34

Tangible common equity to tangible assets (4) 7.58

7.92

8.92

9.12

9.43

























































(1) Excludes non-performing loans.





(2) Criticized and classified commercial loans may include loans that are also reported as non-performing or past due.





(3) Total portfolio loans includes $26.7 million of PPP loans as of June 30, 2022.





(4) See non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to the calculation of this ratio.







WESBANCO, INC.

























Non-GAAP Financial Measures





















Page 12 The following non-GAAP financial measures used by WesBanco provide information useful to investors in understanding WesBanco's operating performance and trends, and facilitate comparisons with the performance of WesBanco's peers. The following tables summarize the non-GAAP financial measures derived from amounts reported in WesBanco's financial statements.











Three Months Ended

Year to Date







June 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

June 30, (unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares and per share amounts) 2022

2022

2021

2021

2021

2022 2021 Return on average assets, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses:

























Net income available to common shareholders $ 40,217

$ 41,593

$ 51,617

$ 41,877

$ 68,057

$ 81,807 $ 138,641

Plus: after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1) 41

1,258

140

3,529

965

1,300 1,638

Net income available to common shareholders excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses 40,258

42,851

51,757

45,406

69,022

83,107 140,279

































Average total assets

$ 16,971,452

$ 16,992,598

$ 16,947,662

$ 17,057,793

$ 17,042,147

$ 16,981,958 $ 16,840,324































Return on average assets, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (annualized) (2) 0.95 %

1.02 %

1.21 %

1.06 %

1.62 %

0.99 % 1.68 %































Return on average equity, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses:

























Net income available to common shareholders $ 40,217

$ 41,593

$ 51,617

$ 41,877

$ 68,057

$ 81,807 $ 138,641

Plus: after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1) 41

1,258

140

3,529

965

1,300 1,638

Net income available to common shareholders excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses 40,258

42,851

51,757

45,406

69,022

83,107 140,279

































Average total shareholders' equity $ 2,509,439

$ 2,655,807

$ 2,709,782

$ 2,777,306

$ 2,801,455

$ 2,582,257 $ 2,786,021































Return on average equity, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (annualized) (2) 6.43 %

6.54 %

7.58 %

6.49 %

9.88 %

6.49 % 10.15 %































Return on average tangible equity:

























Net income available to common shareholders $ 40,217

$ 41,593

$ 51,617

$ 41,877

$ 68,057

$ 81,807 $ 138,641

Plus: amortization of intangibles (1) 2,037

2,052

2,239

2,255

2,270

4,091 4,558

Net income available to common shareholders before amortization of intangibles 42,254

43,645

53,856

44,132

70,327

85,898 143,199

































Average total shareholders' equity 2,509,439

2,655,807

2,709,782

2,777,306

2,801,455

2,582,257 2,786,021

Less: average goodwill and other intangibles, net of def. tax liability (1,137,187)

(1,139,242)

(1,141,307)

(1,143,522)

(1,145,882)

(1,138,209) (1,147,020)

Average tangible equity $ 1,372,252

$ 1,516,565

$ 1,568,475

$ 1,633,784

$ 1,655,573

$ 1,444,048 $ 1,639,001































Return on average tangible equity (annualized) (2) 12.35 %

11.67 %

13.62 %

10.72 %

17.04 %

12.00 % 17.62 %

































Average tangible common equity $ 1,227,768

$ 1,372,081

$ 1,423,991

$ 1,489,300

$ 1,511,089

$ 1,299,564 $ 1,494,517 Return on average tangible common equity (annualized) (2) 13.80 %

12.90 %

15.00 %

11.76 %

18.67 %

13.33 % 19.32 %































Return on average tangible equity, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses:

























Net income available to common shareholders $ 40,217

$ 41,593

$ 51,617

$ 41,877

$ 68,057

$ 81,807 $ 138,641

Plus: after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1) 41

1,258

140

3,529

965

1,300 1,638

Plus: amortization of intangibles (1) 2,037

2,052

2,239

2,255

2,270

4,091 4,558

Net income available to common shareholders before amortization of intangibles

























and excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses 42,295

44,903

53,996

47,661

71,292

87,198 144,837

































Average total shareholders' equity 2,509,439

2,655,807

2,709,782

2,777,306

2,801,455

2,582,257 2,786,021

Less: average goodwill and other intangibles, net of def. tax liability (1,137,187)

(1,139,242)

(1,141,307)

(1,143,522)

(1,145,882)

(1,138,209) (1,147,020)

Average tangible equity $ 1,372,252

$ 1,516,565

$ 1,568,475

$ 1,633,784

$ 1,655,573

$ 1,444,048 $ 1,639,001































Return on average tangible equity, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (annualized) (2) 12.36 %

12.01 %

13.66 %

11.57 %

17.27 %

12.18 % 17.82 %

































Average tangible common equity $ 1,227,768

$ 1,372,081

$ 1,423,991

$ 1,489,300

$ 1,511,089

$ 1,299,564 $ 1,494,517 Return on average tangible common equity, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (annualized) (2) 13.82 %

13.27 %

15.04 %

12.70 %

18.92 %

13.53 % 19.54 %































Efficiency ratio:





























Non-interest expense

$ 87,019

$ 87,548

$ 88,303

$ 94,701

$ 83,812

$ 174,569 $ 170,139

Less: restructuring and merger-related expense (52)

(1,593)

(177)

(4,467)

(1,222)

(1,646) (2,074)

Non-interest expense excluding restructuring and merger-related expense 86,967

85,955

88,126

90,234

82,590

172,923 168,065

































Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis 113,479

108,866

111,453

116,355

116,906

222,343 234,423

Non-interest income

26,983

30,382

30,709

32,755

36,112

57,365 69,320

Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis plus non-interest income $ 140,462

$ 139,248

$ 142,162

$ 149,110

$ 153,018

$ 279,708 $ 303,743

Efficiency ratio

61.91 %

61.73 %

61.99 %

60.52 %

53.97 %

61.82 % 55.33 %































































Net income available to common shareholders, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses:

























Net income available to common shareholders $ 40,217

$ 41,593

$ 51,617

$ 41,877

$ 68,057

$ 81,807 $ 138,641

Add: After-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1) 41

1,258

140

3,529

965

1,300 1,638 Net income available to common shareholders, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses $ 40,258

$ 42,851

$ 51,757

$ 45,406

$ 69,022

$ 83,107 $ 140,279































































Net income per common share - diluted, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses:

























Net income per common share - diluted $ 0.67

$ 0.68

$ 0.82

$ 0.64

$ 1.01

$ 1.34 $ 2.06

Add: After-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses per common share - diluted (1) -

0.02

-

0.06

0.02

0.02 0.03 Net income per common share - diluted, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses $ 0.67

$ 0.70

$ 0.82

$ 0.70

$ 1.03

$ 1.36 $ 2.09







































































Period End













June 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,













2022

2022

2021

2021

2021





Tangible book value per share:

























Total shareholders' equity $ 2,467,951

$ 2,547,316

$ 2,693,166

$ 2,723,983

$ 2,780,836







Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net of def. tax liability (1,136,020)

(1,138,057)

(1,140,111)

(1,142,350)

(1,144,604)







Less: preferred shareholder's equity (144,484)

(144,484)

(144,484)

(144,484)

(144,484)







Tangible common equity 1,187,447

1,264,775

1,408,571

1,437,149

1,491,748







































Common shares outstanding 59,698,788

60,613,414

62,307,245

63,838,549

65,970,149





































Tangible book value per share $ 19.89

$ 20.87

$ 22.61

$ 22.51

$ 22.61





































Tangible common equity to tangible assets:

























Total shareholders' equity $ 2,467,951

$ 2,547,316

$ 2,693,166

$ 2,723,983

$ 2,780,836







Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net of def. tax liability (1,136,020)

(1,138,057)

(1,140,111)

(1,142,350)

(1,144,604)







Tangible equity

1,331,931

1,409,259

1,553,055

1,581,633

1,636,232







Less: preferred shareholder's equity (144,484)

(144,484)

(144,484)

(144,484)

(144,484)







Tangible common equity 1,187,447

1,264,775

1,408,571

1,437,149

1,491,748







































Total assets

16,799,624

17,104,015

16,927,125

16,892,111

16,966,867







Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net of def. tax liability (1,136,020)

(1,138,057)

(1,140,111)

(1,142,350)

(1,144,604)







Tangible assets

$ 15,663,604

$ 15,965,958

$ 15,787,014

$ 15,749,761

$ 15,822,263





































Tangible equity to tangible assets 8.50 %

8.83 %

9.84 %

10.04 %

10.34 %





































Tangible common equity to tangible assets 7.58 %

7.92 %

8.92 %

9.12 %

9.43 %





































































(1) Tax effected at 21% for all periods presented.























(2) The ratios are annualized by utilizing actual numbers of days in the quarter versus the year.

























WESBANCO, INC.

























Additional Non-GAAP Financial Measures





















Page 13 The following non-GAAP financial measures used by WesBanco provide information useful to investors in understanding WesBanco's operating performance and trends, and facilitate comparisons with the performance of WesBanco's peers. The following tables summarize the non-GAAP financial measures derived from amounts reported in WesBanco's financial statements.











































Three Months Ended

Year to Date







June 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

June 30, (unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares and per share amounts) 2022

2022

2021

2021

2021

2022 2021 Pre-tax, pre-provision income:

























Income before provision for income taxes $ 53,004

$ 53,983

$ 66,292

$ 55,059

$ 89,180

$ 106,984 $ 180,497

Add: provision for credit losses (812)

(3,438)

(13,559)

(1,730)

(21,025)

(4,250) (48,984) Pre-tax, pre-provision income

$ 52,192

$ 50,545

$ 52,733

$ 53,329

$ 68,155

$ 102,734 $ 131,513































Pre-tax, pre-provision income, excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses:

























Income before provision for income taxes $ 53,004

$ 53,983

$ 66,292

$ 55,059

$ 89,180

$ 106,984 $ 180,497

Add: provision for credit losses (812)

(3,438)

(13,559)

(1,730)

(21,025)

(4,250) (48,984)

Add: restructuring and merger-related expenses 52

1,593

177

4,467

1,222

1,646 2,074 Pre-tax, pre-provision income, excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses $ 52,244

$ 52,138

$ 52,910

$ 57,796

$ 69,377

$ 104,380 $ 133,587































Return on average assets, excluding certain items (1):

























Income before provision for income taxes $ 53,004

$ 53,983

$ 66,292

$ 55,059

$ 89,180

$ 106,984 $ 180,497

Add: provision for credit losses (812)

(3,438)

(13,559)

(1,730)

(21,025)

(4,250) (48,984)

Add: restructuring and merger-related expenses 52

1,593

177

4,467

1,222

1,646 2,074 Pre-tax, pre-provision income, excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses 52,244

52,138

52,910

57,796

69,377

104,380 133,587

































Average total assets

$ 16,971,452

$ 16,992,598

$ 16,947,662

$ 17,057,793

$ 17,042,147

$ 16,981,958 $ 16,840,324































Return on average assets, excluding certain items (annualized) (1) (2) 1.23 %

1.24 %

1.24 %

1.34 %

1.63 %

1.24 % 1.60 %































Return on average equity, excluding certain items (1):

























Income before provision for income taxes $ 53,004

$ 53,983

$ 66,292

$ 55,059

$ 89,180

$ 106,984 $ 180,497

Add: provision for credit losses (812)

(3,438)

(13,559)

(1,730)

(21,025)

(4,250) (48,984)

Add: restructuring and merger-related expenses 52

1,593

177

4,467

1,222

1,646 2,074 Pre-tax, pre-provision income, excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses 52,244

52,138

52,910

57,796

69,377

104,380 133,587

































Average total shareholders' equity $ 2,509,439

$ 2,655,807

$ 2,709,782

$ 2,777,306

$ 2,801,455

$ 2,582,257 $ 2,786,021































Return on average equity, excluding certain items (annualized) (1) (2) 8.35 %

7.96 %

7.75 %

8.26 %

9.93 %

8.15 % 9.67 %































Return on average tangible equity, excluding certain items (1):

























Income before provision for income taxes $ 53,004

$ 53,983

$ 66,292

$ 55,059

$ 89,180

$ 106,984 $ 180,497

Add: provision for credit losses (812)

(3,438)

(13,559)

(1,730)

(21,025)

(4,250) (48,984)

Add: amortization of intangibles 2,579

2,598

2,834

2,854

2,873

5,178 5,769

Add: restructuring and merger-related expenses 52

1,593

177

4,467

1,222

1,646 2,074 Income before provision, restructuring and merger-related expenses and amortization of intangibles 54,823

54,736

55,744

60,650

72,250

109,558 139,356

































Average total shareholders' equity 2,509,439

2,655,807

2,709,782

2,777,306

2,801,455

2,582,257 2,786,021

Less: average goodwill and other intangibles, net of def. tax liability (1,137,187)

(1,139,242)

(1,141,307)

(1,143,522)

(1,145,882)

(1,138,209) (1,147,020)

Average tangible equity $ 1,372,252

$ 1,516,565

$ 1,568,475

$ 1,633,784

$ 1,655,573

$ 1,444,048 $ 1,639,001































Return on average tangible equity, excluding certain items (annualized) (1) (2) 16.02 %

14.64 %

14.10 %

14.73 %

17.50 %

15.30 % 17.15 %

































Average tangible common equity $ 1,227,768

$ 1,372,081

$ 1,423,991

$ 1,489,300

$ 1,511,089

$ 1,299,564 $ 1,494,517 Return on average tangible common equity, excluding certain items (annualized) (1) (2) 17.91 %

16.18 %

15.53 %

16.16 %

19.18 %

17.00 % 18.80 %































































(1) Certain items excluded from the calculations consist of credit provisions, tax provisions and restructuring and merger-related expenses.













(2) The ratios are annualized by utilizing actual numbers of days in the quarter versus the year.

























View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE WesBanco, Inc.