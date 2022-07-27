COCOMELON LIVE! JJ'S JOURNEY HITS THE ROAD FOR A MASSIVE 65+ CITY NORTH AMERICAN TOUR INSPIRED BY COCOMELON, THE #1 MOST WATCHED ENTERTAINMENT BRAND ON YOUTUBE

FIRST 20 STOPS OF TOUR ANNOUNCED TODAY INCLUDING BALTIMORE,

FT. LAUDERDALE, ATLANTA, MEMPHIS, AUSTIN, SAN DIEGO, LOS ANGELES AND LAS VEGAS, WITH MORE CITIES TO BE ANNOUNCED IN THE COMING WEEKS

TICKETS ON SALE FRIDAY, JULY 29 AT COCOMELONLIVE.COM

NEW YORK, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CoComelon Live! JJ's Journey is ready to hit the road! Today Michael Cohl's powerhouse production company EMC Presents and Moonbug Entertainment announced the next leg of a massive 65+ city, North American tour kicking off in Baltimore, MD on September 16. The first set of dates will include Ft. Lauderdale (9/20), Atlanta (9/24), Memphis (9/26), Austin (10/2), San Diego (10/8), Los Angeles (10/9) and Las Vegas (10/10) with more dates to be announced (current schedule below). Tickets and VIP packages go on sale Friday, July 29. For complete tour, ticket, and official VIP package information please go to CoComelonLive.com.

Inspired by CoComelon, the #1 most watched entertainment brand on YouTube, fans and press have been raving about the first leg of the tour, saying "The visuals and choreography were nothing short of amazing!" and "So much fun for the kids and even the adults!" The Macaroni Kid blog writer added, "My kids were so excited to dance and sing along to some of their favorite songs along the way but also learn some new ones that had them equally excited to join in."

CoComelon LIVE! JJ's Journey is a Broadway-style musical production and an unforgettable adventure, encouraging parents and kids alike to get out of their seats and sing and dance along. Each stop will be a fun-filled, interactive musical romp with magical special effects. JJ and his family are putting on a show where JJ is writing his own song and he needs a little help. In the end, JJ learns that by using his imagination, he can create, solve problems and can have wonderful adventures, proving that with a little help from your family and friends, you can make your dreams come true. With all the favorite characters and over 20 songs, including new original music, the show is a terrific journey through the world of CoComelon.

"We're so glad JJ and his family are back and can share their exciting journey with other families around the country," said Michael Cohl. "The response we received from the first leg of the tour was extraordinary and I have heard from parents that this is a perfect live event to bond with their child."

"If you know kids who are obsessed with CoComelon and parents or family members who catch themselves singing along, this show is the perfect combination of a high-quality production for adults and consistent audience engagement to keep the kids entertained, "said producer Glenn Osher.

CoComelon has become a perennial leader on major streaming platforms like Amazon, Spotify, Apple Music, Roku and Netflix, where it set the record for consecutive days in the Top 10 'Most Watched TV Show.' As the #1 most-watched entertainment brand on YouTube, CoComelon generates billions of monthly views and has over 139 million subscribers.

CoComelon Live is produced and promoted globally by EMC Presents. The North American tour is presented in association with Premier Productions and S2BN Entertainment.

CoComelon Live! JJ Journey's Tour Schedule

Fri, Sept 16 Baltimore, MD - Lyric Theatre

Sat, Sept 17 Raleigh, NC - Memorial Auditorium

Sun, Sept. 18 Charlotte, NC - Ovens Auditorium

Tue, Sept. 20 Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Broward Center

Wed. Sept. 21 Tampa, FL - Straz Center

Thu. Sept. 22 Jacksonville, FL - Moran Theater

Sat. Sept. 24 Atlanta, GA - Fox Theatre

Sun. Sept. 25 Montgomery, AL - Montgomery Performing Arts Centre

Mon. Sept. 26 Memphis, TN - Orpheum Theatre

Wed. Sept 28 Grand Prairie, TX - Texas Trust CU Theatre at Grand Prairie

Thu., Sept. 29 Sugar Land, TX – Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

Sat. Oct. 1 San Antonio, TX - Tobin Center

Sun. Oct. 2 Austin, TX - Bass Hall

Tue. Oct. 4 Lubbock, TX - Buddy Holly Hall

Wed. Oct. 5 Midland, TX - Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center

Thu. Oct. 6 El Paso, TX - Abraham Chavez Theatre

Sat. Oct. 8 San Diego, CA - Civic Theatre

Sun. Oct. 9 Los Angeles, CA - Microsoft Theater

Mon. Oct. 10 Las Vegas, NV - Orleans Arena

Sat. Oct. 15 Long Beach, CA – Terrace Theater

About EMC Presents

EMC Presents is a partnership between CTS Eventim, one of the leading international providers of ticketing services and live entertainment, and award-winning tour promoter and producer Michael Cohl, creating one of the strongest global networks of promoters and venues. The partnership provides a comprehensive worldwide live entertainment platform, creating extraordinary shows and experiences, from concept creation to production and promotion."

About Moonbug Entertainment

Moonbug Entertainment is an award-winning global entertainment company behind some of the most popular kids' titles in the world. Moonbug's line-up includes global sensations CoComelon, Blippi, Little Baby Bum, Little Angel, My Magic Pet Morphle, Supa Strikas, Go Buster, Playtime with Twinkle, Gecko's Garage, ARPO and many more.

Moonbug's shows are on more than 150 platforms globally, including YouTube, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Sky, Super RTL, BBC iPlayer, HBO Max, Tencent, Youku and Roku. The company's portfolio currently stands at 29 IPs and 100+ brand partners. Moonbug content is currently available in 32 languages.

Moonbug is part of Candle Media, an independent, creator-friendly home for cutting-edge, high-quality, category-defining brands and franchises. By bringing together elite talent operating at the intersection of content, community, and commerce, it helps to position leading entertainment businesses for accelerated, sustainable growth in the current market and beyond. Candle is run by its Co-Chairmen and Co-CEOs, leading entertainment executives Kevin Mayer and Tom Staggs, and backed by investment capital from funds managed by Blackstone's flagship private equity business.

