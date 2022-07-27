GrowPath Awarded 27th Patent for Legal Case Management Solution

GrowPath has been awarded more than five times the patents of its nearest competitor.

DURHAM, N.C., July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GrowPath, which leads the industry in patents for its law firm case management solution, recently announced its 27th patent. The newest patent helps power the overall logic tool and lead scoring capabilities of the software. GrowPath's lead scoring tool helps firms score leads and identify high-value intakes in real time.

CEO Neal Goffman points to this latest patent as proof of GrowPath's commitment to innovation. "We never quit innovating and creating new ways to make GrowPath users more efficient. This patent further enhances a user's ability to choose the right cases for their firm's bottom line."

GrowPath built its initial platform for one of the largest and most successful personal injury law firms in the Southeast. As one customer commented, "The thing I like the most about GrowPath is that it was made and tested by legal professionals for legal professionals." The feature-rich case management solution provides plaintiffs' firms with tools and features designed to improve workflows and increase staff efficiency.

About GrowPath

GrowPath is a cutting-edge legal case management software delivering industry-leading solutions for personal injury law firms. By partnering with GrowPath, in addition to the benefits of using a market-leading platform, firms get access to some of the best and most creative minds in the industry. From the individuals leading our company to those working closely every day with our clients, we have years of real-world expertise building successful plaintiffs' firms. GrowPath is empowering firms to boost revenue by improving the efficiency of the services they deliver. To learn more, visit: https://growpath.com/demo.

Media Contact:

Connie Wong

Director of Marketing

cwong@growpath.com

o: 844.520.2893 ext. 12112

d: 919.286.5759

SOURCE GrowPath