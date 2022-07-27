PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP REPORTS ALL-TIME RECORD QUARTERLY EARNINGS

Earnings Before Taxes Increased 8% to $500 Million
Income From Continuing Operations Increased 10% to $374 Million
Earnings Per Share Increased 17% to $4.93
Repurchased 3.5 Million Shares of Common Stock for $362.7 Million Year-To-Date Through July 26, 2022
Board of Directors Increases Securities Repurchase Authorization by $250 Million
BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich., July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE: PAG), a diversified international transportation services company and one of the world's premier automotive and commercial truck retailers, today announced all-time record quarterly earnings for the second quarter of 2022. For the quarter, revenue decreased 1% to $6.9 billion. Foreign currency exchange negatively impacted revenue by $245.2 million. Excluding the impact from foreign currency exchange, revenue would have increased by 2%. Income from continuing operations attributable to common stockholders increased 10% to $374.0 million, and related earnings per share increased 17% to $4.93. Foreign currency exchange negatively impacted earnings per share by $0.11. For the three months ended June 30, 2021, income from continuing operations attributable to common stockholders was $338.8 million and related earnings per share was $4.20, and as shown in the attached non-GAAP reconciliation schedules, adjusted income from continuing operations was $360.2 million and related adjusted earnings per share was $4.47, reflecting increases of 4% and 10%, respectively.
(Percentage Change Excluding Foreign Currency Exchange Shown in Parenthesis)
- Retail Automotive Same-Store Revenue – decreased 8% (-3%)
- Retail Automotive Same-Store Gross Profit – decreased 3% (+2%)
- Retail Automotive Same-Store Variable Gross Profit Per Unit Retailed – increased $841/unit, or 16% (+21%), to $5,999
- Retail Commercial Truck Same-Store Revenue – increased 11%
Commenting on the Company's results, Chair and CEO Roger Penske said, "I am pleased to report that our diversified business delivered all-time record quarterly earnings for the second quarter of 2022, including a sequential improvement in earnings before taxes, income from continuing operations, and earnings per share when compared to the first quarter of 2022. Despite the supply constraints that continue to impact inventory availability, demand remains strong, and we continue to benefit from the diversification of our operations."
For the six months ended June 30, 2022, the Company reported a 9% increase in revenue to $13.9 billion. Income from continuing operations attributable to common stockholders increased 42% to $741.9 million, and related earnings per share increased 50% to $9.70. Foreign currency exchange negatively impacted revenue by $279.8 million and earnings per share by $0.16. For the six months ended June 30, 2021, income from continuing operations attributable to common stockholders was $521.3 million and related earnings per share was $6.46, and as shown in the attached non-GAAP reconciliation schedules, adjusted income from continuing operations was $542.7 million and related adjusted earnings per share was $6.73, reflecting increases of 37% and 44%, respectively.
For the three months ended June 30, 2022, total retail automotive revenue decreased 3% to $6.0 billion, including an 8% decrease on a same-store basis when compared to the same period last year. Total retail automotive gross profit increased 2% to $1.1 billion, including a 3% decrease on a same-store basis. Gross margin increased 90 basis points to 17.7% as variable gross profit per unit retailed increased 16%, or $809, to $5,964 and return on sales was 5.0%. Excluding foreign currency exchange impacts, total retail automotive revenue remained flat and total retail automotive gross profit increased 5%.
CarShop Used Vehicle Centers
As of June 30, 2022, we operated 21 CarShop used vehicle locations. For the three months ended June 30, 2022, retail unit sales increased by 7% to 20,124 while total revenue increased by 15% to $468.0 million, including an increase of 6% on a same-store basis. For the six months ended June 30, 2022, retail unit sales increased by 32% to 39,647 while total revenue increased by 51% to $983.9 million, including an increase of 37% on a same-store basis. For the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, losses before taxes were of $1.5 million and $2.7 million, respectively, due to the increased cost of acquiring used vehicles resulting from the lower supply of new vehicles available for sale and higher reconditioning costs.
As of June 30, 2022, we operated 39 North American commercial truck locations under the Premier Truck Group name which offer new and used trucks for sale, a full range of parts, maintenance and repair services, collision centers, and finance and insurance options. For the three months ended June 30, 2022, earnings before taxes increased 32% to $52.3 million compared to $39.7 million in the same period last year, and return on sales was 6.8%. For the six months ended June 30, 2022, earnings before taxes increased 65% to $110.8 million compared to $67.2 million in the same period last year, and return on sales was 7.1%.
Penske Australia is the exclusive importer and distributor of certain heavy- and medium-duty trucks and buses and refuse collection vehicles, together with associated parts, across Australia, New Zealand, and portions of the Pacific and is a leading distributor of diesel and gas engines and power systems. For the three months ended June 30, 2022, revenue decreased 14% to $140.9 million compared to $164.6 million in the same period last year. However, earnings before taxes increased 5% to $8.8 million compared to $8.4 million in the same period last year, and return on sales was 6.2%. For the six months ended June 30, 2022, revenue decreased 1% to $294.8 million compared to $296.8 million in the same period last year. However, earnings before taxes increased 34% to $19.3 million compared to $14.4 million in the same period last year, and return on sales was 6.5%. Excluding foreign currency exchange impacts for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, revenue decreased 7% and increased 7%, respectively.
Penske Transportation Solutions ("PTS") is a leading provider of full-service truck leasing, truck rental, contract maintenance, and logistics services. Penske Automotive Group has a 28.9% ownership interest in PTS and accounts for its ownership interest using the equity method of accounting. For the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, the Company recorded $136.6 million and $255.1 million in earnings compared to $102.5 million and $156.2 million for the same periods last year, representing increases of 33% and 63%, respectively. The increase was principally driven by increased demand for PTS's full-service leasing, rental, logistics services, and remarketing of used trucks, which resulted in a 14% return on sales for PTS during the second quarter 2022.
Year-to-date, the Company has added approximately $745 million in annualized revenue through acquisitions and open points. The acquisitions consist of four commercial truck dealerships located in Ontario, Canada and ten retail automotive franchises, consisting of six in the U.K. and four in the U.S. We also opened two retail automotive franchises that we were awarded in the U.S. Additionally, the Company has signed an agreement to acquire five Mercedes-Benz dealerships and three aftersales locations in North London, United Kingdom, from Mercedes-Benz Retail Group U.K. The dealerships and aftersales locations subject to the acquisition are expected to generate revenue of approximately $550 million for the full year of 2022. Closing of the transaction is expected to occur during the third quarter of 2022, subject to the satisfaction or waiver of customary conditions.
Based on the Company's strong earnings and cash flow, the Board of Directors has increased the quarterly dividend three times in 2022 from $0.46 per share to $0.53 per share. During the six months ended June 30, 2022, we also repurchased 2.7 million shares of common stock for approximately $275.4 million under our securities repurchase program and acquired 148,440 shares of our common stock for $17.2 million from employees in connection with a net share settlement feature of employee equity awards. From July 1, 2022, through July 26, 2022, we repurchased an additional 0.8 million shares for an aggregate purchase price of $87.3 million under our securities repurchase program. In July 2022, our Board of Directors increased the authority delegated to management to repurchase our outstanding securities by $250 million. As of July 26, 2022, the Company's total available repurchase authority is $330.6 million.
Penske Automotive Group will host a conference call discussing financial results relating to the second quarter of 2022 on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time. To listen to the conference call, participants must register in advance using this link: https://conferencingportals.com/event/dbtxjpcq. Upon registering, participants will receive a confirmation which includes dial-in numbers and a unique conference call access code and PIN for entry. We suggest registering at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. The call will also be simultaneously broadcast over the Internet. To access the live audio webcast, please use the following link https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/328850966, or through the Investors section of the Penske Automotive Group website. Additionally, an investor presentation relating to the second quarter 2022 financial results has been posted to the Company's website. To access the presentation or to listen to the Company's webcast, please refer to www.penskeautomotive.com.
Penske Automotive Group, Inc., (NYSE: PAG) headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, is a diversified international transportation services company and one of the world's premier automotive and commercial truck retailers. PAG operates dealerships principally in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Germany, Italy, and Japan and is one of the largest retailers of commercial trucks in North America for Freightliner. PAG also distributes and retails commercial vehicles, diesel and gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services principally in Australia and New Zealand. Additionally, PAG owns 28.9% of Penske Transportation Solutions, a business that manages a fleet of over 386,000 vehicles providing innovative transportation, supply chain, and technology solutions to North American fleets. PAG is a member of the Fortune 500, Russell 1000, and Russell 3000 indexes and is ranked among the World's Most Admired Companies by Fortune Magazine. For additional information, visit the Company's website at www.penskeautomotive.com.
This release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures as defined under SEC rules, such as adjusted income from continuing operations, adjusted earnings per share, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization ("EBITDA"), adjusted EBITDA, and leverage ratio. The Company has reconciled these measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures in the release. The Company believes that these widely accepted measures of operating profitability improve the transparency of the Company's disclosures and provide a meaningful presentation of the Company's results from its core business operations excluding the impact of items not related to the Company's ongoing core business operations and improve the period-to-period comparability of the Company's results from its core business operations. These non-GAAP financial measures are not substitutes for GAAP financial results and should only be considered in conjunction with the Company's financial information that is presented in accordance with GAAP.
Statements in this press release may involve forward-looking statements, including forward-looking statements regarding Penske Automotive Group, Inc.'s financial performance, acquisitions, and growth plans. Actual results may vary materially because of risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. These risks and uncertainties include, among others, the Company's ability to successfully complete the acquisition of the Mercedes-Benz dealerships described in this press release, including the satisfaction or waiver of closing conditions with respect to such acquisition, the duration, severity, and resolution of the COVID-19 pandemic, government mandated restrictions on our business in light of COVID-19 or otherwise, macro-economic and geo-political conditions generally, conditions in the credit markets, inflation, changes in interest rates and foreign currency exchange rates, changes in tariff rates, changes in the distribution model in our international operations via agency or other means, new or enhanced regulations that may impact the sale of certain vehicles through our dealerships, adverse conditions affecting a particular manufacturer, including the adverse impact to the vehicle and parts supply chain due to limited vehicle availability as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the war in Ukraine, the shortage of automotive semiconductor chips or other components, natural disasters, recall initiatives or other disruptions that interrupt the supply of vehicles or parts to us, changes in consumer credit availability, the outcome of legal and administrative matters, and other factors over which management has limited control. These forward-looking statements should be evaluated together with additional information about Penske Automotive Group's business, markets, conditions, and other uncertainties, which could affect Penske Automotive Group's future performance. These risks and uncertainties are addressed in Penske Automotive Group's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended March 31, 2022, and its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). This press release speaks only as of its date, and Penske Automotive Group disclaims any duty to update the information herein.
Inquiries should contact:
Shelley Hulgrave
Anthony Pordon
Executive Vice President and
Executive Vice President Investor Relations
Chief Financial Officer
and Corporate Development
Penske Automotive Group, Inc.
Penske Automotive Group, Inc.
248-648-2812
248-648-2540
shulgrave@penskeautomotive.com
tpordon@penskeautomotive.com
# # #
PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.
Consolidated Condensed Statements of Income
(Amounts In Millions, Except Per Share Data)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2022
2021
Change
2022
2021
Change
Revenue
$ 6,906.9
$ 6,987.5
(1.2) %
$ 13,882.3
$ 12,761.3
8.8 %
Cost of Sales
5,669.9
5,804.8
(2.3) %
11,413.6
10,665.4
7.0 %
Gross Profit
$ 1,237.0
$ 1,182.7
4.6 %
$ 2,468.7
$ 2,095.9
17.8 %
SG&A Expenses
817.7
749.8
9.1 %
1,615.5
1,414.1
14.2 %
Depreciation
31.7
30.2
5.0 %
63.6
59.5
6.9 %
Operating Income
$ 387.6
$ 402.7
(3.7) %
$ 789.6
$ 622.3
26.9 %
Floor Plan Interest Expense
(9.0)
(7.9)
13.9 %
(16.5)
(17.4)
(5.2) %
Other Interest Expense
(17.0)
(19.7)
(13.7) %
(33.5)
(37.6)
(10.9) %
Debt Redemption Costs
—
(17.0)
nm
—
(17.0)
nm
Equity in Earnings of Affiliates
138.0
105.6
30.7 %
257.6
161.0
60.0 %
Income from Continuing Operations Before Income Taxes
$ 499.6
$ 463.7
7.7 %
$ 997.2
$ 711.3
40.2 %
Income Taxes
(123.7)
(123.4)
0.2 %
(251.8)
(187.9)
34.0 %
Income from Continuing Operations
$ 375.9
$ 340.3
10.5 %
$ 745.4
$ 523.4
42.4 %
Income from Discontinued Operations, net of tax
—
0.1
nm
—
0.1
nm
Net Income
$ 375.9
$ 340.4
10.4 %
$ 745.4
$ 523.5
42.4 %
Less: Income Attributable to Non-Controlling Interests
1.9
1.5
nm
3.5
2.1
nm
Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders
$ 374.0
$ 338.9
10.4 %
$ 741.9
$ 521.4
42.3 %
Amounts Attributable to Common Stockholders:
Reported Income from Continuing Operations
$ 375.9
$ 340.3
10.5 %
$ 745.4
$ 523.4
42.4 %
Less: Income Attributable to Non-Controlling Interests
1.9
1.5
nm
3.5
2.1
nm
Income from Continuing Operations, net of tax
$ 374.0
$ 338.8
10.4 %
$ 741.9
$ 521.3
42.3 %
Income from Discontinued Operations, net of tax
—
0.1
nm
—
0.1
nm
Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders
$ 374.0
$ 338.9
10.4 %
$ 741.9
$ 521.4
42.3 %
Income from Continuing Operations Per Share
$ 4.93
$ 4.20
17.4 %
$ 9.70
$ 6.46
50.2 %
Income Per Share
$ 4.93
$ 4.20
17.4 %
$ 9.70
$ 6.46
50.2 %
Weighted Average Shares Outstanding
75.8
80.7
(6.1) %
76.5
80.7
(5.2) %
nm – not meaningful
PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.
Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets
(Amounts In Millions)
(Unaudited)
June 30,
December 31,
2022
2021
Assets:
Cash and Cash Equivalents
$ 154.9
$ 100.7
Accounts Receivable, Net
774.3
734.0
Inventories
3,055.2
3,129.0
Other Current Assets
147.9
111.7
Total Current Assets
4,132.3
4,075.4
Property and Equipment, Net
2,402.3
2,442.2
Operating Lease Right-of-Use Assets
2,435.4
2,451.4
Intangibles
2,817.6
2,765.6
Other Long-Term Assets
1,716.5
1,730.0
Total Assets
$ 13,504.1
$ 13,464.6
Liabilities and Equity:
Floor Plan Notes Payable
$ 1,205.6
$ 1,144.8
Floor Plan Notes Payable – Non-Trade
1,236.5
1,409.9
Accounts Payable
841.1
767.1
Accrued Expenses and Other Current Liabilities
853.1
870.3
Current Portion Long-Term Debt
78.5
82.0
Liabilities Held for Sale
—
0.5
Total Current Liabilities
4,214.8
4,274.6
Long-Term Debt
1,407.5
1,392.0
Long-Term Operating Lease Liabilities
2,356.0
2,373.6
Other Long-Term Liabilities
1,306.4
1,329.4
Total Liabilities
9,284.7
9,369.6
Equity
4,219.4
4,095.0
Total Liabilities and Equity
$ 13,504.1
$ 13,464.6
PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.
Consolidated Operations
Selected Data
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Geographic Revenue Mix:
North America
61.0 %
60.7 %
60.1 %
60.2 %
U.K.
31.8 %
31.4 %
32.1 %
31.7 %
Other International
7.2 %
7.9 %
7.8 %
8.1 %
Total
100.0 %
100.0 %
100.0 %
100.0 %
Revenue: (Amounts in Millions)
Retail Automotive
$ 5,997.3
$ 6,197.6
$ 12,026.5
$ 11,404.5
Retail Commercial Truck
768.7
625.3
1,561.0
1,060.0
Commercial Vehicle Distribution and Other
140.9
164.6
294.8
296.8
Total
$ 6,906.9
$ 6,987.5
$ 13,882.3
$ 12,761.3
Gross Profit: (Amounts in Millions)
Retail Automotive
$ 1,060.0
$ 1,040.4
$ 2,110.7
$ 1,840.3
Retail Commercial Truck
136.0
102.7
277.2
182.7
Commercial Vehicle Distribution and Other
41.0
39.6
80.8
72.9
Total
$ 1,237.0
$ 1,182.7
$ 2,468.7
$ 2,095.9
Gross Margin:
Retail Automotive
17.7 %
16.8 %
17.6 %
16.1 %
Retail Commercial Truck
17.7 %
16.4 %
17.8 %
17.2 %
Commercial Vehicle Distribution and Other
29.1 %
24.1 %
27.4 %
24.6 %
Total
17.9 %
16.9 %
17.8 %
16.4 %
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Operating Items as a Percentage of Revenue:
Gross Profit
17.9 %
16.9 %
17.8 %
16.4 %
Selling, General and Administrative Expenses
11.8 %
10.7 %
11.6 %
11.1 %
Operating Income
5.6 %
5.8 %
5.7 %
4.9 %
Income from Continuing Operations Before Income Taxes
7.2 %
6.6 %
7.2 %
5.6 %
Operating Items as a Percentage of Total Gross Profit:
Selling, General and Administrative Expenses
66.1 %
63.4 %
65.4 %
67.5 %
Operating Income
31.3 %
34.0 %
32.0 %
29.7 %
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
(Amounts in Millions)
2022
2021
2022
2021
EBITDA(1)
$ 548.3
$ 513.6
$ 1,094.3
$ 808.4
Floor Plan Credits
$ 10.1
$ 14.9
$ 19.9
$ 27.2
Rent Expense
$ 61.0
$ 59.5
$ 121.7
$ 118.4
_______________________
(1) See the following Non-GAAP reconciliation table.
PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.
Retail Automotive Operations
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2022
2021
Change
2022
2021
Change
Retail Automotive Units:
New Retail
45,515
57,789
(21.2) %
91,043
108,198
(15.9) %
Used Retail
69,994
74,708
(6.3) %
138,225
135,151
2.3 %
Total
115,509
132,497
(12.8) %
229,268
243,349
(5.8) %
Retail Automotive Revenue: (Amounts in Millions)
New Vehicles
$
2,446.0
$
2,811.3
(13.0) %
$
4,891.5
$
5,232.7
(6.5) %
Used Vehicles
2,387.8
2,327.6
2.6 %
4,810.7
4,135.6
16.3 %
Finance and Insurance, Net
221.4
212.3
4.3 %
438.7
381.1
15.1 %
Service and Parts
597.0
546.2
9.3 %
1,183.2
1,049.4
12.8 %
Fleet and Wholesale
345.1
300.2
15.0 %
702.4
605.7
16.0 %
Total Revenue
$
5,997.3
$
6,197.6
(3.2) %
$
12,026.5
$
11,404.5
5.5 %
Retail Automotive Gross Profit: (Amounts in Millions)
New Vehicles
$
312.3
$
276.6
12.9 %
$
623.7
$
481.6
29.5 %
Used Vehicles
155.2
194.1
(20.0) %
311.0
303.5
2.5 %
Finance and Insurance, Net
221.4
212.3
4.3 %
438.7
381.1
15.1 %
Service and Parts
359.2
337.0
6.6 %
709.7
642.4
10.5 %
Fleet and Wholesale
11.9
20.4
(41.7) %
27.6
31.7
(12.9) %
Total Gross Profit
$
1,060.0
$
1,040.4
1.9 %
$
2,110.7
$
1,840.3
14.7 %
Retail Automotive Revenue Per Vehicle Retailed:
New Vehicles
$
53,740
$
48,648
10.5 %
$
53,727
$
48,363
11.1 %
Used Vehicles
34,114
31,156
9.5 %
34,803
30,599
13.7 %
Retail Automotive Gross Profit Per Vehicle Retailed:
New Vehicles
$
6,860
$
4,786
43.3 %
$
6,850
$
4,451
53.9 %
Used Vehicles
2,218
2,598
(14.6) %
2,250
2,246
0.2 %
Finance and Insurance
1,917
1,603
19.6 %
1,914
1,566
22.2 %
Retail Automotive Gross Margin:
New Vehicles
12.8 %
9.8 %
+300bps
12.8 %
9.2 %
+360bps
Used Vehicles
6.5 %
8.3 %
(180)bps
6.5 %
7.3 %
(80)bps
Service and Parts
60.2 %
61.7 %
(150)bps
60.0 %
61.2 %
(120)bps
Fleet and Wholesale
3.4 %
6.8 %
(340)bps
3.9 %
5.2 %
(130)bps
Total Gross Margin
17.7 %
16.8 %
+90bps
17.6 %
16.1 %
+150bps
Retail Automotive Revenue Mix Percentages:
New Vehicles
40.8 %
45.4 %
(460)bps
40.7 %
45.9 %
(520)bps
Used Vehicles
39.8 %
37.6 %
+220bps
40.0 %
36.3 %
+370bps
Finance and Insurance, Net
3.7 %
3.4 %
+30bps
3.6 %
3.3 %
+30bps
Service and Parts
10.0 %
8.8 %
+120bps
9.8 %
9.2 %
+60bps
Fleet and Wholesale
5.7 %
4.8 %
+90bps
5.9 %
5.3 %
+60bps
Total
100.0 %
100.0 %
100.0 %
100.0 %
Retail Automotive Gross Profit Mix Percentages:
New Vehicles
29.5 %
26.6 %
+290bps
29.5 %
26.2 %
+330bps
Used Vehicles
14.6 %
18.7 %
(410)bps
14.7 %
16.5 %
(180)bps
Finance and Insurance, Net
20.9 %
20.4 %
+50bps
20.8 %
20.7 %
+10bps
Service and Parts
33.9 %
32.4 %
+150bps
33.6 %
34.9 %
(130)bps
Fleet and Wholesale
1.1 %
1.9 %
(80)bps
1.4 %
1.7 %
(30)bps
Total
100.0 %
100.0 %
100.0 %
100.0 %
PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.
Retail Automotive Operations Same-Store
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2022
2021
Change
2022
2021
Change
Retail Automotive Same-Store Units:
New Retail
42,980
57,715
(25.5) %
86,704
107,944
(19.7) %
Used Retail
66,479
74,267
(10.5) %
131,756
134,477
(2.0) %
Total
109,459
131,982
(17.1) %
218,460
242,421
(9.9) %
Retail Automotive Same-Store Revenue: (Amounts in Millions)
New Vehicles
$
2,307.0
$
2,806.3
(17.8) %
$
4,640.7
$
5,212.0
(11.0) %
Used Vehicles
2,278.0
2,316.1
(1.6) %
4,603.0
4,113.7
11.9 %
Finance and Insurance, Net
213.5
211.7
0.9 %
424.0
379.3
11.8 %
Service and Parts
569.0
544.8
4.4 %
1,135.0
1,046.5
8.5 %
Fleet and Wholesale
326.2
299.6
8.9 %
658.7
604.1
9.0 %
Total Revenue
$
5,693.7
$
6,178.5
(7.8) %
$
11,461.4
$
11,355.6
0.9 %
Retail Automotive Same-Store Gross Profit: (Amounts in Millions)
New Vehicles
$
294.5
$
275.8
6.8 %
$
589.9
$
479.3
23.1 %
Used Vehicles
148.6
193.2
(23.1) %
298.6
302.0
(1.1) %
Finance and Insurance, Net
213.5
211.7
0.9 %
424.0
379.3
11.8 %
Service and Parts
343.6
335.9
2.3 %
682.6
640.0
6.7 %
Fleet and Wholesale
10.8
20.5
(47.3) %
25.0
31.7
(21.1) %
Total Gross Profit
$
1,011.0
$
1,037.1
(2.5) %
$
2,020.1
$
1,832.3
10.2 %
Retail Automotive Same-Store Revenue Per Vehicle Retailed:
New Vehicles
$
53,675
$
48,623
10.4 %
$
53,523
$
48,285
10.8 %
Used Vehicles
34,267
31,186
9.9 %
34,936
30,590
14.2 %
Retail Automotive Same-Store Gross Profit Per Vehicle Retailed:
New Vehicles
$
6,851
$
4,779
43.4 %
$
6,804
$
4,440
53.2 %
Used Vehicles
2,235
2,602
(14.1) %
2,266
2,246
0.9 %
Finance and Insurance
1,951
1,604
21.6 %
1,941
1,565
24.0 %
Retail Automotive Same-Store Gross Margin:
New Vehicles
12.8 %
9.8 %
+300bps
12.7 %
9.2 %
+350bps
Used Vehicles
6.5 %
8.3 %
(180)bps
6.5 %
7.3 %
(80)bps
Service and Parts
60.4 %
61.7 %
(130)bps
60.1 %
61.2 %
(110)bps
Fleet and Wholesale
3.3 %
6.8 %
(350)bps
3.8 %
5.2 %
(140)bps
Total Gross Margin
17.8 %
16.8 %
+100bps
17.6 %
16.1 %
+150bps
Retail Automotive Same-Store Revenue Mix Percentages:
New Vehicles
40.5 %
45.4 %
(490)bps
40.5 %
45.9 %
(540)bps
Used Vehicles
40.0 %
37.5 %
+250bps
40.2 %
36.2 %
+400bps
Finance and Insurance, Net
3.7 %
3.4 %
+30bps
3.7 %
3.3 %
+40bps
Service and Parts
10.0 %
8.8 %
+120bps
9.9 %
9.2 %
+70bps
Fleet and Wholesale
5.8 %
4.9 %
+90bps
5.7 %
5.4 %
+30bps
Total
100.0 %
100.0 %
100.0 %
100.0 %
Retail Automotive Same-Store Gross Profit Mix Percentages:
New Vehicles
29.1 %
26.6 %
+250bps
29.2 %
26.2 %
+300bps
Used Vehicles
14.7 %
18.6 %
(390)bps
14.8 %
16.5 %
(170)bps
Finance and Insurance, Net
21.1 %
20.4 %
+70bps
21.0 %
20.7 %
+30bps
Service and Parts
34.0 %
32.4 %
+160bps
33.8 %
34.9 %
(110)bps
Fleet and Wholesale
1.1 %
2.0 %
(90)bps
1.2 %
1.7 %
(50)bps
Total
100.0 %
100.0 %
100.0 %
100.0 %
PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.
Retail Commercial Truck Operations
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2022
2021
Change
2022
2021
Change
Retail Commercial Truck Units:
New Retail
3,531
3,314
6.5 %
7,386
5,479
34.8 %
Used Retail
643
832
(22.7) %
1,480
1,673
(11.5) %
Total
4,174
4,146
0.7 %
8,866
7,152
24.0 %
Retail Commercial Truck Revenue: (Amounts in Millions)
New Vehicles
$
447.3
$
399.2
12.0 %
$
919.0
$
646.7
42.1 %
Used Vehicles
78.7
59.0
33.4 %
179.0
110.0
62.7 %
Finance and Insurance, Net
4.5
3.8
18.4 %
10.9
6.9
58.0 %
Service and Parts
219.6
157.3
39.6 %
416.6
281.9
47.8 %
Wholesale and Other
18.6
6.0
210.0 %
35.5
14.5
144.8 %
Total Revenue
$
768.7
$
625.3
22.9 %
$
1,561.0
$
1,060.0
47.3 %
Retail Commercial Truck Gross Profit: (Amounts in Millions)
New Vehicles
$
26.5
$
19.6
35.2 %
$
55.5
$
33.8
64.2 %
Used Vehicles
5.9
9.5
(37.9) %
21.8
15.9
37.1 %
Finance and Insurance, Net
4.5
3.8
18.4 %
10.9
6.9
58.0 %
Service and Parts
92.3
66.3
39.2 %
176.1
119.0
48.0 %
Wholesale and Other
6.8
3.5
94.3 %
12.9
7.1
81.7 %
Total Gross Profit
$
136.0
$
102.7
32.4 %
$
277.2
$
182.7
51.7 %
Retail Commercial Truck Revenue Per Vehicle Retailed:
New Vehicles
$
126,676
$
120,445
5.2 %
$
124,422
$
118,026
5.4 %
Used Vehicles
122,415
70,932
72.6 %
120,963
65,729
84.0 %
Retail Commercial Truck Gross Profit Per Vehicle Retailed:
New Vehicles
$
7,504
$
5,909
27.0 %
$
7,508
$
6,176
21.6 %
Used Vehicles
9,133
11,381
(19.8) %
14,691
9,518
54.3 %
Finance and Insurance
1,082
916
18.1 %
1,230
971
26.7 %
Retail Commercial Truck Gross Margin:
New Vehicles
5.9 %
4.9 %
+100bps
6.0 %
5.2 %
+80bps
Used Vehicles
7.5 %
16.1 %
(860)bps
12.2 %
14.5 %
(230)bps
Service and Parts
42.0 %
42.1 %
(10)bps
42.3 %
42.2 %
+10bps
Wholesale and Other
36.6 %
58.3 %
(2,170)bps
36.3 %
49.0 %
(1,270)bps
Total Gross Margin
17.7 %
16.4 %
+130bps
17.8 %
17.2 %
+60bps
Retail Commercial Truck Revenue Mix Percentages:
New Vehicles
58.2 %
63.8 %
(560)bps
58.9 %
61.0 %
(210)bps
Used Vehicles
10.2 %
9.4 %
+80bps
11.5 %
10.4 %
+110bps
Finance and Insurance, Net
0.6 %
0.6 %
—bps
0.7 %
0.7 %
—bps
Service and Parts
28.6 %
25.2 %
+340bps
26.7 %
26.6 %
+10bps
Wholesale and Other
2.4 %
1.0 %
+140bps
2.2 %
1.3 %
+90bps
Total
100.0 %
100.0 %
100.0 %
100.0 %
Retail Commercial Truck Gross Profit Mix Percentages:
New Vehicles
19.5 %
19.1 %
+40bps
20.0 %
18.5 %
+150bps
Used Vehicles
4.3 %
9.3 %
(500)bps
7.9 %
8.7 %
(80)bps
Finance and Insurance, Net
3.3 %
3.7 %
(40)bps
3.9 %
3.8 %
+10bps
Service and Parts
67.9 %
64.6 %
+330bps
63.5 %
65.1 %
(160)bps
Wholesale and Other
5.0 %
3.3 %
+170bps
4.7 %
3.9 %
+80bps
Total
100.0 %
100.0 %
100.0 %
100.0 %
PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.
Retail Commercial Truck Operations Same-Store
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2022
2021
Change
2022
2021
Change
Retail Commercial Truck Same-Store Units:
New Retail
3,216
3,314
(3.0) %
5,774
4,935
17.0 %
Used Retail
583
832
(29.9) %
1,167
1,644
(29.0) %
Total
3,799
4,146
(8.4) %
6,941
6,579
5.5 %
Retail Commercial Truck Same-Store Revenue: (Amounts in Millions)
New Vehicles
$
406.7
$
399.2
1.9 %
$
715.2
$
587.5
21.7 %
Used Vehicles
71.5
59.0
21.2 %
142.2
107.7
32.0 %
Finance and Insurance, Net
4.1
3.8
7.9 %
9.2
6.9
33.3 %
Service and Parts
193.2
157.1
23.0 %
323.7
260.9
24.1 %
Wholesale and Other
18.0
6.0
200.0 %
31.5
14.5
117.2 %
Total Revenue
$
693.5
$
625.1
10.9 %
$
1,221.8
$
977.5
25.0 %
Retail Commercial Truck Same-Store Gross Profit: (Amounts in Millions)
New Vehicles
$
23.1
$
19.6
17.9 %
$
45.0
$
32.2
39.8 %
Used Vehicles
5.7
9.5
(40.0) %
17.4
15.5
12.3 %
Finance and Insurance, Net
4.1
3.8
7.9 %
9.2
6.9
33.3 %
Service and Parts
81.6
66.2
23.3 %
137.4
110.7
24.1 %
Wholesale and Other
6.7
3.5
91.4 %
12.7
6.9
84.1 %
Total Gross Profit
$
121.2
$
102.6
18.1 %
$
221.7
$
172.2
28.7 %
Retail Commercial Truck Same-Store Revenue Per Vehicle Retailed:
New Vehicles
$
126,458
$
120,445
5.0 %
$
123,861
$
119,038
4.1 %
Used Vehicles
122,707
70,932
73.0 %
121,865
65,536
86.0 %
Retail Commercial Truck Same-Store Gross Profit Per Vehicle Retailed:
New Vehicles
$
7,178
$
5,909
21.5 %
$
7,800
$
6,516
19.7 %
Used Vehicles
9,850
11,381
(13.5) %
14,947
9,434
58.4 %
Finance and Insurance
1,090
916
19.0 %
1,329
1,047
26.9 %
Retail Commercial Truck Same-Store Gross Margin:
New Vehicles
5.7 %
4.9 %
+80bps
6.3 %
5.5 %
+80bps
Used Vehicles
8.0 %
16.1 %
(810)bps
12.2 %
14.4 %
(220)bps
Service and Parts
42.2 %
42.1 %
+10bps
42.4 %
42.4 %
—bps
Wholesale and Other
37.2 %
58.3 %
(2,110)bps
40.3 %
47.6 %
(730)bps
Total Gross Margin
17.5 %
16.4 %
+110bps
18.1 %
17.6 %
+50bps
Retail Commercial Truck Same-Store Revenue Mix Percentages:
New Vehicles
58.6 %
63.9 %
(530)bps
58.5 %
60.1 %
(160)bps
Used Vehicles
10.3 %
9.4 %
+90bps
11.6 %
11.0 %
+60bps
Finance and Insurance, Net
0.6 %
0.6 %
—bps
0.8 %
0.7 %
+10bps
Service and Parts
27.9 %
25.1 %
+280bps
26.5 %
26.7 %
(20)bps
Wholesale and Other
2.6 %
1.0 %
+160bps
2.6 %
1.5 %
+110bps
Total
100.0 %
100.0 %
100.0 %
100.0 %
Retail Commercial Truck Same-Store Gross Profit Mix Percentages:
New Vehicles
19.1 %
19.1 %
—bps
20.3 %
18.7 %
+160bps
Used Vehicles
4.7 %
9.3 %
(460)bps
7.8 %
9.0 %
(120)bps
Finance and Insurance, Net
3.4 %
3.7 %
(30)bps
4.1 %
4.0 %
+10bps
Service and Parts
67.3 %
64.5 %
+280bps
62.0 %
64.3 %
(230)bps
Wholesale and Other
5.5 %
3.4 %
+210bps
5.8 %
4.0 %
+180bps
Total
100.0 %
100.0 %
100.0 %
100.0 %
PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.
Supplemental Data
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Retail Automotive Revenue Mix:
Premium:
BMW / MINI
25 %
23 %
25 %
23 %
Audi
11 %
12 %
11 %
12 %
Mercedes-Benz
10 %
10 %
10 %
10 %
Land Rover / Jaguar
7 %
9 %
7 %
9 %
Porsche
8 %
7 %
7 %
7 %
Ferrari / Maserati
3 %
2 %
3 %
3 %
Lexus
3 %
3 %
3 %
3 %
Acura
1 %
1 %
1 %
1 %
Bentley
1 %
1 %
1 %
1 %
Others
1 %
2 %
2 %
2 %
Total Premium
70 %
70 %
70 %
71 %
Volume Non-U.S.:
Toyota
11 %
11 %
11 %
11 %
Honda
5 %
6 %
5 %
6 %
Volkswagen
2 %
2 %
2 %
2 %
Nissan
1 %
1 %
1 %
1 %
Others
2 %
2 %
2 %
2 %
Total Volume Non-U.S.
21 %
22 %
21 %
22 %
U.S.:
General Motors / Chrysler
1 %
1 %
1 %
1 %
CarShop Used Vehicle Centers
8 %
7 %
8 %
6 %
Total
100 %
100 %
100 %
100 %
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
Capital Expenditures / Stock Repurchases:
2022
2021
2022
2021
(Amounts in Millions)
Capital expenditures
$
81.9
$
48.4
$
138.1
$
90.8
Cash paid for acquisitions, net of cash acquired
$
132.3
$
278.0
$
225.9
$
278.0
Stock repurchases:
Aggregate purchase price
$
173.4
$
40.9
$
292.6
$
40.9
Shares repurchased
1.7
0.5
2.9
0.5
Balance Sheet and Other Highlights:
June 30, 2022
December 31, 2021
(Amounts in Millions)
Cash and Cash Equivalents
$
154.9
$
100.7
Inventories
$
3,055.2
$
3,129.0
Total Floor Plan Notes Payable
$
2,442.1
$
2,554.7
Total Long-Term Debt
$
1,486.0
$
1,474.0
Equity
$
4,219.4
$
4,095.0
Debt to Total Capitalization Ratio
26.0 %
26.4 %
Leverage Ratio (1)
0.7 x
0.8 x
New vehicle days' supply
21 days
17 days
Used vehicle days' supply
42 days
60 days
__________________________
(1) See the following Non-GAAP reconciliation table.
PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.
Consolidated Non-GAAP Reconciliations
(Unaudited)
The following tables reconcile reported income from continuing operations and earnings per share to adjusted income from continuing operations and adjusted earnings per share for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, and 2021:
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
(Amounts in Millions)
June 30,
June 30,
2022
2021
% Change
2022
2021
% Change
Income from Continuing Operations
$
374.0
$
338.8
10.4 %
$
741.9
$
521.3
42.3 %
Tax legislation changes (1)
—
8.8
nm
—
8.8
nm
Debt redemption costs (2)
—
12.6
nm
—
12.6
nm
Adjusted Income from Continuing Operations
$
374.0
$
360.2
3.8 %
$
741.9
$
542.7
36.7 %
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2022
2021
% Change
2022
2021
% Change
Earnings Per Share from Continuing Operations
$
4.93
$
4.20
17.4 %
$
9.70
$
6.46
50.2 %
Tax legislation changes (1)
—
0.11
nm
—
0.11
nm
Debt redemption costs (2)
—
0.16
nm
—
0.16
nm
Adjusted Earnings Per Share from Continuing Operations
$
4.93
$
4.47
10.3 %
$
9.70
$
6.73
44.1 %
The following table reconciles income from continuing operations before taxes (EBT) to adjusted income from continuing operations before taxes (EBT) for the three and six months ending June 30, 2022, and 2021:
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
(Amounts in Millions)
June 30,
June 30,
2022
2021
% Change
2022
2021
% Change
Income from Continuing Operations Before Taxes
$
499.6
$
463.7
7.7 %
$
997.2
$
711.3
40.2 %
Debt redemption costs (2)
—
17.0
nm
—
17.0
nm
Adjusted Income from Continuing Operations Before Taxes
$
499.6
$
480.7
3.9 %
$
997.2
$
728.3
36.9 %
(1) For the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, represents a revaluation of our U.K. deferred tax assets and liabilities due to an increase in the U.K. corporate tax rate from 19% currently to 25%, effective April 1, 2023
(2) Related to expenses in connection with the redemption of our 5.5% senior subordinated notes due 2026 in 2021
PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.
Consolidated Non-GAAP Reconciliations
(Unaudited)
The following tables reconcile reported net income to earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization ("EBITDA") for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021:
Three Months Ended
June 30,
2022 vs. 2021
(Amounts in Millions)
2022
2021
Change
% Change
Net Income
$
375.9
$
340.4
$
35.5
10.4 %
Add: Depreciation
31.7
30.2
1.5
5.0 %
Other Interest Expense
17.0
19.7
(2.7)
(13.7) %
Income Taxes
123.7
123.4
0.3
0.2 %
Income from Discontinued Operations, net of tax
—
(0.1)
0.1
nm
EBITDA
$
548.3
$
513.6
$
34.7
6.8 %
Add: Debt redemption costs (2)
—
17.0
(17.0)
nm
Adjusted EBITDA
$
548.3
$
530.6
$
17.7
3.3 %
Six Months Ended
June 30,
2022 vs. 2021
(Amounts in Millions)
2022
2021
Change
% Change
Net Income
$
745.4
$
523.5
$
221.9
42.4 %
Add: Depreciation
63.6
59.5
4.1
6.9 %
Other Interest Expense
33.5
37.6
(4.1)
(10.9) %
Income Taxes
251.8
187.9
63.9
34.0 %
Income from Discontinued Operations, net of tax
—
(0.1)
0.1
nm
EBITDA
$
1,094.3
$
808.4
$
285.9
35.4 %
Add: Debt redemption costs (2)
—
17.0
(17.0)
nm
Adjusted EBITDA
$
1,094.3
$
825.4
$
268.9
32.6 %
nm – not meaningful
The following table reconciles the leverage ratio as of June 30, 2022, and December 31, 2021:
Six
Six
Trailing Twelve
Twelve
Months Ended
Months Ended
Months Ended
Months Ended
(Amounts in Millions)
December 31, 2021
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2022
December 31, 2021
Net Income
$ 669.2
$ 745.4
$ 1,414.6
$ 1,192.7
Add: Depreciation
62.0
63.6
125.6
121.5
Other Interest Expense
31.0
33.5
64.5
68.6
Income Taxes
228.4
251.8
480.2
416.3
Income from Discontinued Operations, net of tax
(1.2)
—
(1.2)
(1.3)
EBITDA
$ 989.4
$ 1,094.3
$ 2,083.7
$ 1,797.8
Add: Loss on investment for revaluation (1)
11.4
—
11.4
11.4
Add: Debt redemption costs (2)
—
—
—
17.0
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 1,000.8
$ 1,094.3
$ 2,095.1
$ 1,826.2
Total Non-Vehicle Long-Term Debt
$ 1,486.0
$ 1,474.0
Leverage Ratio
0.7 x
0.8 x
(1) Loss on investment for the revaluation of the Nicole Group
(2) Related to expenses in connection with the redemption of our 5.50% senior subordinated notes due 2026 in 2021
# # # # # # #
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE Penske Automotive Group, Inc.