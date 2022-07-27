Perdue Farms Delivers $30,000 Grant and 10,000 Pounds of Chicken Products to Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee

Donations Support BackPack and Mobile Pantry Programs and provide nutritious meals for our neighbors

SALISBURY, Md., July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of a commitment to alleviate food insecurity, Perdue Farms has delivered a $30,000 grant and nearly 10,000 pounds of nutritious no-antibiotics-ever chicken products to Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee (SHFB), based in Nashville, Tenn.

The funds provided by the Franklin P. and Arthur W. Perdue Foundation will support the food bank's BackPack Program for school children and mobile pantry programs in rural Putnam County, home to Perdue's further processing facility in Monterey. The protein will help feed children, seniors, and families throughout the region.

SHFB's BackPack program feeds more than 200 food-insecure children in Putnam County during the school year, providing them with nutritious and easy-to-prepare food on weekends and school vacations. Bags of healthy foods are discreetly placed in students' backpacks each week.

In addition, Perdue Farms will fund four SHFB mobile pantries, providing much-needed groceries to approximately 1,000 households experiencing hunger in Putnam County. Each mobile pantry distributes a truckload of produce, dairy, poultry/protein, and shelf-stable food, an average of 20,000 pounds to 250 households.

"According to Feeding America®, 1 in 7 people in Putnam County – including 1 in 6 children – are at risk of hunger," said SHFB President and CEO Nancy Keil. "Thanks to Perdue Farms' generosity and continued support, Second Harvest is able to provide critical food resources to our neighbors in need."

The gifts from Perdue Farms are part of the company's Delivering Hope To Our Neighbors® initiative focused on improving quality of life and building strong communities where Perdue associates live and work, and beyond.

"At Perdue, we are committed to doing our part to ease the burden of hunger in our communities, especially here in Middle Tennessee amid these tough economic times," said Gary DeVault, Perdue's Monterey director of operations. "We're proud to support Second Harvest Food Bank with our funds, food and volunteerism to help provide our neighbors the nourishment they need."

About Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee

For more than 40 years, Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee has followed its mission to provide food to people facing hunger and work to advance hunger solutions. As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, Second Harvest distributes food and other products to approximately 450 nonprofit partner agencies in 46 counties in Middle and West Tennessee. Our partners include food pantries, soup kitchens, shelters, childcare facilities, senior centers, group homes, and youth enrichment programs. For more information about Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee, its mission, and programs, please visit secondharvestmidtn.org.

About the Franklin P. and Arthur W. Perdue Foundation

The Franklin P. and Arthur W. Perdue Foundation , the charitable giving arm of Perdue Farms, was established in 1957 by company founder Arthur W. Perdue and is funded through the estates of Arthur W. Perdue and Frank Perdue. As part of our belief in supporting the communities where and with whom we do business, the Foundation provides grants on behalf of Perdue Farms in communities where large numbers of our associates live and work. At Perdue Farms, we believe in responsible food and agriculture®.

About Perdue Farms We're a fourth-generation, family-owned, U.S. food and agriculture company. Through our belief in responsible food and agriculture, we are empowering consumers, customers, and farmers through trusted choices in products and services.

The premium protein portfolio within our Perdue Foods business, including our flagship PERDUE® brand, Niman Ranch® , Panorama Organic Grass-Fed Meats® , Coleman Natural® , and Yummy® , as well as our pet brands, Spot Farms® and Full Moon® , is available through various channels including retail, foodservice, club stores and our direct-to-consumer website, PerdueFarms.com .

Perdue AgriBusiness is an international agricultural products and services company.

Now in our company's second century, our path forward is about getting better, not just bigger. We never use drugs for growth promotion in raising poultry and livestock, and we are actively advancing our animal welfare programs. Our brands are leaders in no-antibiotics-ever chicken, turkey, pork, beef, and lamb, and in USDA-certified organic chicken and beef. Learn more at Corporate.PerdueFarms.com .

Photo caption: Associates from Perdue's operation in Monterey, Tenn. helped deliver a $30,000 grant, 10,000 pounds of chicken products to the Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee as part of the company's Delivering Hope To Our Neighbors initiative focus in part on hunger relief. The associates also packed boxes of non-perishable food for distribution to children, seniors and families. From left are Andrea Marin, Jackie Sherrill, Synthia Allen, Kim Beach (front), Hayden Floyd, Levi Blaylock, Ginny Caudle, Kay Cox, Angie Wood, and Tina Hall.

