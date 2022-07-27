Randstad USA Earns Perfect Score on the Disability Equality Index for Three Years in a Row

ATLANTA, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Randstad USA today announced that it has earned a perfect score of 100 on the 2022 Disability Equality Index® from the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD) and Disability:IN. This is the third consecutive year that Randstad has achieved this top score.

"Ensuring Randstad is an inclusive and equitable environment for all of our employees is at the core of all that we do," said Denise Dettingmeijer, Chief Financial Officer, Randstad North America and executive sponsor of Randstad's Abilities in Motion business resource group. "We are honored to once again receive the best possible score on this year's Disability Equality Index and are committed to finding new ways to further disability and inclusion for both our employees and our customers."

The Disability Equality Index (DEI) is a benchmarking tool that helps companies build a roadmap of measurable, tangible actions that they can take to achieve disability inclusion and equality. As a top-scoring business ranking 80 or above, Randstad has been recognized as one of the "Best Places to Work for Disability Inclusion."

"Achieving this score on the Disability Equality Index reflects the hard work of everyone at Randstad to foster a workplace culture that is as inclusive as possible," said Audra Jenkins, Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer at Randstad North America. "We are eager to continue to engage with and learn from the disability community on how to create accessible, inclusive work environments. I also want to thank our Abilities Business Resource Group (BRG) which has been instrumental in raising awareness of issues impacting our diabled team members."

The DEI is the world's most comprehensive benchmarking tool to help companies improve in disability inclusion. Each participating company receives a score on a scale of zero to 100. Over 400 corporations used the Disability Equality Index this year to measure their disability inclusion efforts.

"Companies can no longer treat diversity and inclusion as an afterthought," said Rebecca Henderson, CEO of Randstad Global Businesses and Randstad N.V. Executive Board Member. "Randstad aligns itself with efforts like the Disability Equality Index to continue our leadership in establishing and executing initiatives that are successful in making progress on workplace equity and inclusion."

The DEI is a joint initiative of the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD), the nation's largest disability rights organization, and Disability:IN, the global business disability inclusion network, to collectively advance the inclusion of people with disabilities. Learn more at www.DisabilityEqualityIndex.org .

About Randstad USA

Randstad North America, Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Randstad N.V., the world's largest HR services provider. Driven to become the world's most valued 'working life partner', supporting as many people as possible in realizing their true potential throughout their working life, we provide companies with the high quality, diverse, and agile workforces they need while helping people get rewarding jobs and stay relevant in the ever-changing world of work. In 2021, Randstad had on average 39,530 corporate employees and generated revenue of € 24.6 billion.

Randstad's North American operations comprise 6,530 associates and a deployed workforce of 92,900 in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to staffing and recruitment, Randstad offers outsourcing, consulting and workforce management solutions for generalist and specialist disciplines, including technology, engineering, accounting and finance, clinical and non-clinical healthcare, human resources, legal, life sciences, manufacturing and logistics, office and administration and sales and marketing. Global concepts available to North American client companies include RPO, MSP, integrated talent solutions, payrolling and independent contractor management and career transition services. Learn more at www.randstadusa.com or www.randstad.ca.

About the Disability Equality Index®

The Disability Equality Index (DEI) is a comprehensive benchmarking tool that helps companies build a roadmap of measurable, tangible actions that they can take to achieve disability inclusion and equality. Each company receives a score, on a scale of zero (0) to 100, with those earning 80 and above recognized as a "Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion."

The DEI is a joint initiative of the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD), the nation's largest disability rights organization, and Disability:IN, the global business disability inclusion network, to collectively advance the inclusion of people with disabilities. The organizations are complementary and bring unique strengths that make the project relevant and credible to corporations and the disability community. The tool was developed by the DEI Advisory Committee, a diverse group of business leaders, policy experts, and disability advocates. Learn more at: www.DisabilityEqualityIndex.org.

About the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD)

AAPD is a convener, connector, and catalyst for change, increasing the political and economic power for people with disabilities. As a national cross-disability rights organization AAPD advocates for full civil rights for the 60+ million Americans with disabilities. Learn more at: www.aapd.com.

About Disability:IN®

Disability:IN is a global organization driving disability inclusion and equality in business. More than 400 corporations partner with Disability:IN to create long-term business and social impact through the world's most comprehensive disability inclusion benchmarking and reporting tool, the Disability Equality Index (DEI); best-in-class conferences and programs; expert counsel and engagement; and public policy leadership. Join us at disabilityin.org/AreYouIN #AreYouIN.

