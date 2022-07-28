Civista Bancshares, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

SANDUSKY, Ohio, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) ("Civista") announced its unaudited financial results for the three and six month periods ending June 30, 2022.

Civista Bancshares, Inc. (PRNewswire)

Second quarter and year-to-date 2022 highlights:

Net income of $7.7 million , or $0.53 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2022, compared to $9.2 million , or $0.59 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2021.

Net income of $16.2 million , or $1.10 per diluted share, compared to $19.9 million , or $1.27 per diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively.

COVID–19 loan deferrals decreased to $2.7 million , or 0.13% of total loans at period end, compared to 21.3% at the June 30, 2020 high point.

Paycheck Protection Program loans are down to $3.7 million .

Based on the June 30, 2022 market close share price of $21.26 , the $0.14 second quarter dividend is equivalent to an annualized yield of 2.63% and a dividend payout ratio of 26.42%.

On July 1, 2022 , we consummated the merger of Comunibanc Corp. with and into Civista and Henry County Bank, a wholly owned subsidiary of Comunibanc, with and into Civista Bank.

On June 27, 2022 we opened a branch office in Gahanna, Ohio .

"We turned in another solid Civista quarter highlighted by loan growth. We closed the merger of Comunibanc Corp. and The Henry County Bank ("HCB") into Civista Bancshares, Inc. and Civista Bank effective July 1st and did incur some additional expenses related to the acquisition that negatively impacted our noninterest expense. This had an adverse impact to our earnings of approximately $0.02 per share for the quarter. The integration and conversion of HCB's systems remain on schedule to be concluded in late October. HCB's employees are working hard with our folks toward those goals. We welcome these new employees to the Civista family" said Dennis G. Shaffer, CEO and President of Civista.

Results of Operations:

For the three-month period ended June 30, 2022 and 2021

Net interest income increased $427 thousand, or 1.8%, for the second quarter of 2022 compared to the same period of 2021, due to an increase in interest income partially offset by an increase in interest expense. Accretion of PPP fees was $423 thousand during the second quarter 2022 compared to $2.8 million for the same period in 2021.

Net interest margin decreased 10 basis points to 3.43% for the second quarter of 2022, compared to 3.53% for the same period a year ago. The decrease in margin is primarily due to the reduction in PPP fees in 2022.

The decrease in interest income was due to a $2.9 million decrease in PPP interest and fees and a $200 thousand decrease in accretion income related to loan portfolios acquired through acquisitions. Average earning assets increased $90.2 million, partially offset by a 10 basis point decrease in the yield. The decrease in yield is primarily due to the reduction in PPP fees in 2022. During the three-month period, the Bank had average PPP Loans totaling $10.3 million compared to $207.5 million for the same period last year. For the three months ended June 30, 2022, these loans had an average yield of 17.52% including the amortization of PPP fees, which increased the margin by 9 basis points.

Interest expense increased $139 thousand, or 8.4%, for the second quarter of 2022, compared to the same period last year. The average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities increased 1 basis point, while average interest-bearing liabilities increased $92.2 million. The increase in the rate is primarily due to the addition of the subordinated debt, partially offset by lower deposit costs. The increase in market rates for us, and the industry, have not yet translated to significant increases in deposit costs.

Average Balance Analysis (Unaudited - Dollars in thousands)

















Three Months Ended June 30,

2022

2021

Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/ Assets: balance Interest rate *

balance Interest rate * Interest-earning assets:













Loans ** $ 2,033,378 $ 21,851 4.31 %

$ 2,054,784 $ 22,653 4.42 % Taxable securities *** 297,256 1,775 2.23 %

204,554 1,230 2.47 % Non-taxable securities *** 259,096 1,882 3.52 %

208,940 1,525 4.04 % Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 276,632 556 0.81 %

307,853 90 0.12 % Total interest-earning assets *** $ 2,866,362 26,064 3.67 %

$ 2,776,131 25,498 3.77 % Noninterest-earning assets:













Cash and due from financial institutions 44,538





45,626



Premises and equipment, net 22,264





22,375



Accrued interest receivable 7,993





8,463



Intangible assets 84,167





84,638



Bank owned life insurance 46,966





46,305



Other assets 46,608





37,173



Less allowance for loan losses (27,174)





(26,580)



Total Assets $ 3,091,724





$ 2,994,131



















Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:













Interest-bearing liabilities:













Demand and savings $ 1,401,351 $ 247 0.07 %

$ 1,310,998 $ 334 0.10 % Time 228,733 463 0.81 %

269,624 802 1.19 % FHLB 75,000 193 1.03 %

101,923 330 1.30 % Subordinated debentures 103,714 890 3.44 %

29,427 185 2.52 % Repurchase agreements 21,291 3 0.06 %

25,914 6 0.09 % Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 1,830,089 1,796 0.39 %

$ 1,737,886 1,657 0.38 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 894,887





867,561



Other liabilities 53,476





39,428



Shareholders' equity 313,272





349,256



Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 3,091,724





$ 2,994,131



















Net interest income and interest rate spread $ 24,268 3.28 %



$ 23,841 3.39 %















Net interest margin ***



3.43 %





3.53 %

















* - Average yields are presented on a tax equivalent basis. The tax equivalent effect associated with loans and investments, included in the yields above, was $501 thousand and $413 thousand for the periods ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively.

** - Average balance includes nonaccrual loans

*** - Average yield on investments were calculated by adjusting the average balances of taxable and nontaxable securities by unrealized losses of $22.0 million and $12.2 million, respectively. These adjustments were also made when calculating the yield on earning assets and the margin.

For the six-month period ended June 30, 2022 and 2021

Net interest income decreased $469 thousand, or 1.0%, compared to the same period in 2021.

Interest income decreased $494 thousand, or 1.0%, for the first six months of 2022. Although average earning assets decreased $50.1 million, interest income increased $1.5 million due to a shift in the asset mix away from cash toward investment securities. Average yields decreased 1 basis point which resulted in a $2.0 million decrease in interest income. During the six-month period, the Bank had average PPP Loans totaling $19.5 million compared to $228.1 million for the same period last year. For the six months ended June 30, 2022, these loans had an average yield of 17.58% including the amortization of PPP fees, which increased the margin by 9 basis points.

Interest expense decreased $25 thousand, or 0.7%, for the first six months of 2022 compared to the same period of 2021. Average rates decreased 2 basis points, resulting in a $799 thousand decrease in interest expense. Average interest-bearing liabilities increased $101.0 million which led to an increase in interest expense of $774 thousand.

Net interest margin decreased 1 basis point to 3.40% for the first six months of 2022, compared to 3.41% for the same period a year ago.

Average Balance Analysis (Unaudited - Dollars in thousands)

















Six Months Ended June 30,

2022

2021

Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/ Assets: balance Interest rate *

balance Interest rate * Interest-earning assets:













Loans ** $ 2,020,254 $ 42,889 4.28 %

$ 2,062,061 $ 45,436 4.44 % Taxable securities *** 305,827 3,495 2.21 %

189,729 2,505 2.75 % Non-taxable securities *** 259,976 3,671 3.59 %

208,260 3,044 4.08 % Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 254,562 675 0.53 %

430,705 239 0.11 % Total interest-earning assets *** $ 2,840,619 50,730 3.65 %

$ 2,890,755 51,224 3.66 % Noninterest-earning assets:













Cash and due from financial institutions 133,452





39,777



Premises and equipment, net 22,292





22,442



Accrued interest receivable 7,577





8,515



Intangible assets 84,270





84,749



Bank owned life insurance 46,847





46,185



Other assets 41,838





37,157



Less allowance for loan losses (26,976)





(26,087)



Total Assets $ 3,149,919





$ 3,103,493



















Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:













Interest-bearing liabilities:













Demand and savings $ 1,392,411 $ 481 0.07 %

$ 1,280,030 $ 677 0.11 % Time 234,640 934 0.80 %

276,793 1,719 1.25 % FHLB 75,178 383 1.03 %

113,398 774 1.38 % Subordinated debentures 103,713 1,726 3.36 %

29,427 371 2.54 % Repurchase agreements 23,249 6 0.05 %

28,531 14 0.10 % Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 1,829,191 3,530 0.39 %

$ 1,728,179 3,555 0.41 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 914,163





986,185



Other liabilities 76,372





39,690



Shareholders' equity 330,193





349,439



Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 3,149,919





$ 3,103,493



















Net interest income and interest rate spread $ 47,200 3.26 %



$ 47,669 3.25 %















Net interest margin ***



3.40 %





3.41 %



* - Average yields are presented on a tax equivalent basis. The tax equivalent effect associated with loans and investments, included in the yields above, was $977 thousand and $814 thousand for the periods ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively.

** - Average balance includes nonaccrual loans

*** - Average yield on investments were calculated by adjusting the average balances of taxable and nontaxable securities by unrealized losses of $12.5 million and $887 thousand, respectively. These adjustments were also made when calculating the yield on earning assets and the margin.

Provision for loan losses was $400 thousand for the second quarter of 2022 while nothing was provided in the second quarter of 2021. Provision for loan losses was $700 thousand for the first six months of 2022 compared to $830 thousand for the first six months of 2021. The reserve ratio was 1.33% at both June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021.

For the second quarter of 2022, noninterest income totaled $5.6 million, a decrease of $3.4 million, or 37.6%, compared to the prior year's second quarter.

Noninterest income













(unaudited - dollars in thousands) Three months ended June 30,

2022

2021

$ change

% change Service charges $ 1,540

$ 1,317

$ 223

16.9 % Net gain on sale of securities 6

1,784

(1,778)

-99.7 % Net gain/(loss) on equity securities 39

53

(14)

-26.4 % Net gain on sale of loans 573

2,218

(1,645)

-74.2 % ATM/Interchange fees 1,355

1,373

(18)

-1.3 % Wealth management fees 1,228

1,188

40

3.4 % Bank owned life insurance 233

248

(15)

-6.0 % Tax refund processing fees 475

475

-

0.0 % Other 186

369

(183)

-49.6 % Total noninterest income $ 5,635

$ 9,025

$ (3,390)

-37.6 %

















Service charges increased due to a $222 thousand increase in overdraft fees.

Net gain on sale of securities decreased due to the $1.8 million gain on the sale of Visa Class B shares in 2021.

Net gain on sale of loans decreased primarily because of a decrease in volume of loans sold, which was primarily driven by increased market rates. Proceeds from the sale of loans sold totaled $35.5 million and $69.2 million during the three months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively.

Other income decreased as result of an increase in insurance loss reserves from Civista's reinsurance subsidiary.

For the six months ended June 30, 2022, noninterest income totaled $13.3 million, a decrease of $4.9 million, or 27.1%, compared to the same period in the prior year.

Noninterest income













(unaudited - dollars in thousands) Six months ended June 30,

2022

2021

$ change

% change Service charges $ 3,119

$ 2,573

$ 546

21.2 % Net gain on sale of securities 6

1,783

(1,777)

-99.7 % Net gain/(loss) on equity securities 89

141

(52)

-36.9 % Net gain on sale of loans 1,509

4,963

(3,454)

-69.6 % ATM/Interchange fees 2,596

2,620

(24)

-0.9 % Wealth management fees 2,505

2,334

171

7.3 % Bank owned life insurance 477

491

(14)

-2.9 % Tax refund processing fees 2,375

2,375

-

0.0 % Other 602

935

(333)

-35.6 % Total noninterest income $ 13,278

$ 18,215

$ (4,937)

-27.1 %

















Service charges increased due to a $445 thousand increase overdraft fees and a $101 thousand increase in service charges.

Net gain on sale of securities decreased due to the $1.8 million gain on the sale of Visa Class B shares in 2021.

Net gain on sale of loans decreased primarily because of a decrease in volume of loans sold, which was primarily driven by increased market rates. Proceeds from the sale of loans sold totaled $73.7 million and $147.8 million during the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively.

Wealth management fees increased due to an increase in the average rate earned on the assets in 2022.

Other income decreased as result of an increase in insurance loss reserves from Civista's reinsurance subsidiary.

For the second quarter of 2022, noninterest expense totaled $20.4 million, a decrease of $1.9 million, or 8.5%, compared to the prior year's second quarter.

Noninterest expense













(unaudited - dollars in thousands) Three months ended June 30,

2022

2021

$ change

% change Compensation expense $ 11,947

$ 11,406

$ 541

4.7 % Net occupancy and equipment 1,588

1,489

99

6.6 % Contracted data processing 433

490

(57)

-11.6 % Taxes and assessments 823

793

30

3.8 % Professional services 1,209

741

468

63.2 % Amortization of intangible assets 217

223

(6)

-2.7 % ATM/Interchange expense 542

656

(114)

-17.4 % Marketing 380

343

37

10.8 % Software maintenance expense 790

545

245

45.0 % Other 2,450

5,578

(3,128)

-56.1 % Total noninterest expense $ 20,379

$ 22,264

$ (1,885)

-8.5 %

















Compensation expense increased primarily due to annual salary increases, which occur every year in April, and commission expense. Salaries, Overtime and Temp fees increased $348.7 thousand, or 5.2%. Commissions increased $141.2 thousand, or 7.8%.

Taxes and assessments increased as Franchise tax expense increased due to an increase in equity capital, which is the basis of the Ohio Financial Institutions tax. This was partially offset by a decrease in FDIC assessments due to lower assessment multipliers charged to Civista.

Professional services primarily increased due to a $236 thousand increase in consulting fees and a $118 thousand increase in merger related legal and audit.

The quarter-over-quarter decrease in ATM/Interchange expense is primarily the result of a $94 thousand decrease in billings from MasterCard.

The increase in Software maintenance expense is due to both increases in software maintenance contracts as well as the implementation of the new digital banking platform.

The decrease in other operating expense is primarily due to a prepayment fee paid in the second quarter of 2021 related to the prepayment of an FHLB long-term advance.

The efficiency ratio was 67.0% for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 compared to 66.9% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. The change in the efficiency ratio is primarily due to a decrease in noninterest interest income.

Civista's effective income tax rate for the second quarter 2022 was 15.6% compared to 13.6% in 2021.

For the six months ended June 30, 2022, noninterest expense totaled $40.6 million, a decrease of $815 thousand, or 2.0%, compared to the same period in the prior year.

Noninterest expense













(unaudited - dollars in thousands) Six months ended June 30,

2022

2021

$ change

% change Compensation expense $ 24,170

$ 23,188

$ 982

4.2 % Net occupancy and equipment 3,233

3,127

106

3.4 % Contracted data processing 1,053

933

120

12.9 % Taxes and assessments 1,617

1,678

(61)

-3.6 % Professional services 2,258

1,479

779

52.7 % Amortization of intangible assets 434

445

(11)

-2.5 % ATM/Interchange expense 1,055

1,249

(194)

-15.5 % Marketing 697

641

56

8.7 % Software maintenance expense 1,498

1,053

445

42.3 % Other 4,622

7,659

(3,037)

-39.7 % Total noninterest expense $ 40,637

$ 41,452

$ (815)

-2.0 %

The increase in compensation expense was due to increased payroll, 401k expenses, payroll taxes and commission and incentive-based costs. Payroll and payroll related expenses increased due to annual pay increases.

Contracted data processing fees increased due to merger related system deconversion fees of $234, offset by a decrease in computer processing fees.

The decrease in ATM/Interchange expense is the result of a decrease in billings from MasterCard 2022 and lower processing fees.

Professional services primarily increased due to a $428 thousand increase in merger related legal and audit and a $240 thousand increase in consulting fees.

The increase in software maintenance expense is due to both increases in software maintenance contracts as well as the implementation of the new digital banking platform.

The decrease in other expense is due to the 2021 prepayment penalty of $3.7 million related to the early payoff of an FHLB long-term advance. This was partially offset by a $393 thousand credit valuation adjustment to mortgage servicing rights.

The efficiency ratio was 66.1% for the six months ended June 30, 2022 compared to 62.1% for the six months ended June 30, 2021. The change in the efficiency ratio is primarily due to a decrease in noninterest interest income.

Civista's effective income tax rate for the first six months of 2022 was 15.5% compared to 15.6% in same period in 2021.

Balance Sheet

Total assets increased $26.2 million, or 0.9%, from December 31, 2021 to June 30, 2022, primarily due to an increase in the loan portfolio of $66.3 million, or 3.3%. This increase was partially offset by a $31.0 million, or 11.7%, decrease in cash and a $29.1 million, or 5.2%, decrease in the investment portfolio.

End of period loan balances













(unaudited - dollars in thousands)















June 30,

December 31,









2022

2021

$ Change

% Change Commercial and Agriculture $ 222,830

$ 203,293

$ 19,537

9.6 % Paycheck protection program loans 3,710

43,209

(39,499)

-91.4 % Commercial Real Estate:













Owner Occupied 304,472

295,452

9,020

3.1 % Non-owner Occupied 876,695

829,310

47,385

5.7 % Residential Real Estate 452,628

430,060

22,568

5.2 % Real Estate Construction 170,633

157,127

13,506

8.6 % Farm Real Estate 23,295

28,419

(5,124)

-18.0 % Consumer and Other 9,958

11,009

(1,051)

-9.5 % Total Loans $ 2,064,221

$ 1,997,879

$ 66,342

3.3 %

Loan balances increased $66.3 million, or 3.3% in the first half of 2022, including the PPP balance decline. Removing the effect of the PPP loans, the loan portfolio increased $105.8 million or 5.4%. Commercial Real Estate continued to grow due to consistent demand in both the Non-owner Occupied and Owner Occupied categories. Residential Real Estate has grown due to residential construction loans rolling into the portfolio as well as demand for Jumbo Loans and for our Community View CRA product. Commercial and Agriculture loans continue to grow as we successfully onboard new clients aided by our upgrade in both our Treasury Management suite of products and digital banking. Real Estate Construction continues to increase as the construction season is at its peak in the Midwest. Construction demand remains strong and construction availability continues to be at all-time highs.

Paycheck Protection Program

In total, we processed over 3,600 loans totaling $399.4 million of PPP loans. Of the total PPP loans we have originated, $395.7 million have been forgiven or have paid off. We recognized $424 thousand of PPP fees in income during the quarter and $1.6 million of PPP fees in income during the six months ended June 30, 2022. As of June 30, 2022, $160 thousand of unearned PPP fees remain.

Deposits

Total deposits increased $38.8 million, or 1.6%, from December 31, 2021 to June 30, 2022.

End of period deposit balances













(unaudited - dollars in thousands)















June 30,

December 31,









2022

2021

$ Change

% Change Noninterest-bearing demand $ 842,536

$ 788,906

$ 53,630

6.8 % Interest-bearing demand 529,812

537,510

(7,698)

-1.4 % Savings and money market 861,368

843,837

17,531

2.1 % Time deposits 221,786

246,448

(24,662)

-10.0 % Total Deposits $ 2,455,502

$ 2,416,701

$ 38,801

1.6 %

The increase in noninterest-bearing demand of $53.6 million was primarily due to a $39.5 million increase in balances related to the tax refund processing program, which is a seasonal increase. Public fund demand accounts also increased $14.3 million. Interest-bearing demand deposits decreased due to a $29.7 million decrease in business demand accounts, partially offset by a $20.0 million increase in public fund demand accounts. The increase in savings and money market was primarily due to a $27.9 million increase in statement savings, a $16.0 million increase in personal money markets, and a $9.4 million increase in public fund money markets. These increases were partially offset by decreases of $19.0 million in brokered money market accounts and $19.2 million in business money market accounts. Time deposits, both under $100 thousand and over $100 thousand, have decreased.

FHLB advances totaled $75.0 million at June 30, 2022, unchanged from December 31, 2021.

Stock Repurchase Program

During the first six months of 2022, Civista repurchased 448,199 shares for $10.5 million at a weighted average price of $23.40 per share, including 392,847 shares repurchased under the previous authorization for $9.3 million. We have approximately $12.3 million remaining of the current $13.5 million repurchase authorization, which was approved in April 2022. In addition, Civista liquidated 5,403 shares held by employees, at $24.66 per share, to satisfy tax obligations stemming from vesting of restricted shares.

Shareholders' Equity

Total shareholders' equity decreased $53.2 million from December 31, 2021 to June 30, 2022, primarily due to a $55.1 million decrease in accumulated other comprehensive income(loss). The decrease in other comprehensive income(loss) does not impact our capital adequacy ratios. Shareholders' equity also decreased due to a $10.6 million repurchase of treasury shares. Retained earnings increased $12.0 million.

Asset Quality

Civista recorded net recoveries of $94 thousand for the six months of 2022 compared to net recoveries of $399 thousand for the same period of 2021. The allowance for loan losses to loans was 1.33% at June 30, 2022 and 1.33% at December 31, 2021.

Allowance for Loan Losses





(dollars in thousands)







June 30,

June 30,

2022

2021 Beginning of period $ 26,641

$ 25,028 Charge-offs (90)

(71) Recoveries 184

410 Provision 700

830 End of period $ 27,435

$ 26,197

Non-performing assets at June 30, 2022 were $4.8 million, a 10.8% decrease from December 31, 2021. The non-performing assets to assets ratio decreased to 0.16% from 0.18% at December 31, 2021. The allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans increased to 572.78% from 496.10% at December 31, 2021.

Non-performing Assets





(dollars in thousands) June 30,

December 31,

2022

2021 Non-accrual loans $ 3,561

$ 3,873 Restructured loans 1,229

1,497 Total non-performing loans 4,790

5,370 Other Real Estate Owned -

- Total non-performing assets $ 4,790

$ 5,370

Conference Call and Webcast

Civista Bancshares, Inc. will also host a conference call to discuss the Company's financial results for the second quarter of 2022 at 1:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, July 28, 2022. Interested parties can access the live webcast of the conference call through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, www.civb.com. Participants can also listen to the conference call by dialing 855-238-2712 and ask to be joined into the Civista Bancshares, Inc. second quarter 2022 earnings call. Please log in or dial in at least 10 minutes prior to the start time to ensure a connection.

An archive of the webcast will be available for one year on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website (www.civb.com).

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements regarding the financial performance, business prospects, growth and operating strategies of Civista. For these statements, Civista claims the protections of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this press release should be considered in conjunction with the other information available about Civista, including the information in the filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements provide current expectations or forecasts of future events and are not guarantees of future performance. The forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. We have tried, wherever possible, to identify such statements by using words such as "anticipate," "estimate," "project," "intend," "plan," "believe," "will" and similar expressions in connection with any discussion of future operating or financial performance. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially include risk factors relating to the banking industry and the other factors detailed from time to time in Civista' reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those described in "Item 1A Risk Factors" of Part I of Civista's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, and any additional risks identified in the Company's subsequent Form 10-Q's. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Civista does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statement to reflect the events or circumstances after the date on which the forward-looking statement is made, or reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except to the extent required by law.

Civista Bancshares, Inc. is a $3.0 billion financial holding company headquartered in Sandusky, Ohio. Prior to the merger, Civista's banking subsidiary, Civista Bank, operated 36 locations in Northern, Central and Southwestern Ohio, Southeastern Indiana and Northern Kentucky. Upon completion of the merger, Civista will be an approximately $3.3 billion financial holding company, and Civista Bank will operate an additional seven locations in Northwestern Ohio. Additional information on Civista may be accessed at www.civb.com, but information at that website is not part of this press release nor is it part of any filing by Civista with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Civista's common shares are traded on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol "CIVB".

Civista Bancshares, Inc. Financial Highlights (Unaudited, dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

Consolidated Condensed Statement of Income

















Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021















Interest income $ 26,064

$ 25,498

$ 50,730

$ 51,224 Interest expense 1,796

1,657

3,530

3,555 Net interest income 24,268

23,841

47,200

47,669 Provision for loan losses 400

-

700

830 Net interest income after provision 23,868

23,841

46,500

46,839 Noninterest income 5,635

9,025

13,278

18,215 Noninterest expense 20,379

22,264

40,637

41,451 Income before taxes 9,124

10,602

19,141

23,602 Income tax expense 1,423

1,438

2,974

3,681 Net income 7,701

9,164

16,167

19,922















Dividends paid per common share $ 0.14

$ 0.12

$ 0.28

$ 0.24















Earnings per common share,













basic $ 0.53

$ 0.59

$ 1.10

$ 1.27 diluted $ 0.53

$ 0.59

$ 1.10

$ 1.27















Average shares outstanding,













basic 14,540,868

15,529,766

14,696,291

15,674,231 diluted 14,540,868

15,529,766

14,696,291

15,674,231















Selected financial ratios:













Return on average assets 1.00 %

1.23 %

1.04 %

1.29 % Return on average equity 9.86 %

10.52 %

9.87 %

11.50 % Dividend payout ratio 26.42 %

20.34 %

25.45 %

18.88 % Net interest margin (tax equivalent) 3.43 %

3.53 %

3.40 %

3.41 %



















Selected Balance Sheet Items (Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)









June 30,

December 31,

2022

2021

(unaudited)

(unaudited)







Cash and due from financial institutions $ 233,281

$ 264,239 Investment in time deposits 1,236

1,730 Investment securities 531,978

560,946 Loans held for sale 4,167

1,972 Loans 2,064,221

1,997,879 Less: allowance for loan losses (27,435)

(26,641) Net loans 2,036,786

1,971,238 Other securities 18,511

17,011 Premises and equipment, net 24,151

22,445 Goodwill and other intangibles 84,021

84,432 Bank owned life insurance 47,118

46,641 Other assets 57,850

42,251 Total assets $ 3,039,099

$ 3,012,905







Total deposits $ 2,455,502

$ 2,416,701 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 75,000

75,000 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 17,479

25,495 Subordinated debentures 103,737

103,735 Securities purchased payable 15,025

3,524 Tax refunds in process 39,448

549 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 30,846

32,689 Total shareholders' equity 302,062

355,212 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 3,039,099

$ 3,012,905







Shares outstanding at period end 14,537,433

14,954,200







Book value per share $ 20.78

$ 23.75 Equity to asset ratio 9.94 %

11.79 %







Selected asset quality ratios:





Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.33 %

1.33 % Non-performing assets to total assets 0.16 %

0.18 % Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans 572.78 %

496.10 %







Non-performing asset analysis





Nonaccrual loans $ 3,561

$ 3,873 Troubled debt restructurings 1,229

1,497 Other real estate owned -

- Total $ 4,790

$ 5,370

Supplemental Financial Information (Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)





















June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30, End of Period Balances 2022

2022

2021

2021

2021



















Assets

















Cash and due from banks $ 233,281

$ 412,698

$ 264,239

$ 250,943

$ 243,083 Investment in time deposits 1,236

1,728

1,730

2,222

2,223 Investment securities 531,978

553,499

560,946

499,226

458,831 Loans held for sale 4,167

4,794

1,972

5,810

6,618 Loans 2,064,221

2,018,188

1,997,879

2,004,814

2,019,196 Allowance for loan losses (27,435)

(27,033)

(26,641)

(26,568)

(26,197) Net Loans 2,036,786

1,991,155

1,971,238

1,978,246

1,992,999 Other securities 18,511

18,511

17,011

17,011

20,537 Premises and equipment, net 24,151

22,110

22,445

22,716

22,817 Goodwill and other intangibles 84,021

84,251

84,432

84,589

84,980 Bank owned life insurance 47,118

46,885

46,641

46,728

46,467 Other assets 57,850

48,726

42,251

45,667

47,010 Total Assets $ 3,039,099

$ 3,184,357

$ 3,012,905

$ 2,953,158

$ 2,925,565



















Liabilities

















Total deposits $ 2,455,502

$ 2,615,137

$ 2,416,701

$ 2,434,766

$ 2,402,992 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 75,000

75,000

75,000

75,000

75,000 Securities sold under agreement to repurchase 17,479

23,931

25,495

23,331

24,916 Subordinated debentures 103,737

103,704

103,735

30,349

30,349 Securities purchased payable 15,025

1,876

3,524

3,857

1,469 Tax refunds in process 39,448

10,232

549

911

3,173 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 30,846

26,785

32,689

36,494

35,253 Total liabilities 2,737,037

2,856,665

2,657,693

2,604,708

2,573,152



















Shareholders' Equity

















Common shares 278,240

277,919

277,741

277,627

277,495 Retained earnings 137,592

131,934

125,558

116,680

109,178 Treasury shares (67,528)

(61,472)

(56,907)

(55,155)

(45,953) Accumulated other comprehensive income(loss) (46,242)

(20,689)

8,820

9,298

11,693 Total shareholders' equity 302,062

327,692

355,212

348,450

352,413



















Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 3,039,099

$ 3,184,357

$ 3,012,905

$ 2,953,158

$ 2,925,565



















Quarterly Average Balances

















Assets:

















Earning assets $ 2,866,362

$ 2,814,589

$ 2,773,498

$ 2,747,450

$ 2,776,131 Securities 556,352

575,359

522,058

482,642

413,494 Loans 2,033,378

2,006,984

1,973,989

2,010,665

2,054,784 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

















Total deposits $ 2,524,971

$ 2,557,638

$ 2,430,613

$ 2,437,580

$ 2,448,183 Interest-bearing deposits 1,630,084

1,623,984

1,619,560

1,588,079

1,580,622 Other interest-bearing liabilities 200,005

204,299

155,094

127,511

157,264 Total shareholders' equity 313,272

347,302

348,971

348,970

349,256





















Supplemental Financial Information (Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)





















Three Months Ended

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30, Income statement 2022

2022

2021

2021

2021



















Total interest and dividend income $ 26,064

$ 24,666

$ 24,735

$ 25,784

$ 25,498 Total interest expense 1,796

1,734

1,412

1,351

1,657 Net interest income 24,268

22,932

23,323

24,433

23,841 Provision for loan losses 400

300

-

-

- Noninterest income 5,635

7,643

6,811

6,426

9,025 Noninterest expense 20,379

20,258

16,963

19,251

22,265 Income before taxes 9,124

10,017

13,171

11,608

10,601 Income tax expense 1,423

1,551

2,189

1,966

1,437 Net income $ 7,701

$ 8,466

$ 10,982

$ 9,642

$ 9,164



















Per share data





































Earnings per common share

















Basic

















Net income $ 7,701

$ 8,466

$ 10,982

$ 9,642

$ 9,164 Less allocation of earnings and

















dividends to participating securities 39

32

51

46

43 Net income available to common

















shareholders - basic $ 7,662

$ 8,434

$ 10,931

$ 9,596

$ 9,121



















Weighted average common shares outstanding 14,615,154

14,909,192

15,009,376

15,168,233

15,602,329 Less average participating securities 74,286

55,905

70,349

72,071

72,563 Weighted average number of shares outstanding

















used to calculate basic earnings per share 14,540,868

14,853,287

14,939,027

15,096,162

15,529,766



















Earnings per common share

















Basic $ 0.53

$ 0.57

$ 0.73

$ 0.64

$ 0.59 Diluted 0.53

0.57

0.73

0.64

0.59



















Common shares dividend paid $ 2,042

$ 2,091

$ 2,104

$ 2,140

$ 1,885



















Dividends paid per common share 0.14

0.14

0.14

0.14

0.12





















Supplemental Financial Information (Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)





















Three Months Ended

June

March

December 31,

September 30,

June 30, Asset quality 2022

2022

2021

2021

2021



















Allowance for loan losses, beginning of period $ 27,033

$ 26,641

$ 26,568

$ 26,197

$ 26,133 Charge-offs (60)

(30)

(11)

(77)

(25) Recoveries 62

122

84

448

89 Provision 400

300

-

-

- Allowance for loan losses, end of period $ 27,435

$ 27,033

$ 26,641

$ 26,568

$ 26,197



















Ratios

















Allowance to total loans 1.33 %

1.34 %

1.33 %

1.33 %

1.30 % Allowance to nonperforming assets 572.78 %

501.50 %

496.10 %

501.01 %

443.50 % Allowance to nonperforming loans 572.78 %

501.50 %

496.10 %

503.50 %

443.50 %



















Nonperforming assets

















Nonperforming loans $ 4,790

$ 5,390

$ 5,370

$ 5,277

$ 5,907 Other real estate owned -

-

-

26

- Total nonperforming assets $ 4,790

$ 5,390

$ 5,370

$ 5,303

$ 5,907



















Capital and liquidity

















Tier 1 leverage ratio 9.87 %

9.50 %

10.21 %

10.01 %

9.92 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 13.63 %

14.02 %

14.35 %

14.18 %

14.65 % Total risk-based capital ratio 18.24 %

18.74 %

19.17 %

15.43 %

15.90 % Tangible common equity ratio (1) 7.38 %

7.85 %

9.25 %

9.20 %

9.42 %



















(1) See reconciliation of non-GAAP measures at the end of this press release.













Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)





















Three Months Ended

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

2022

2022

2021

2021

2021



















Tangible Common Equity

















Total Shareholder's Equity - GAAP $ 302,062

$ 327,692

$ 355,212

$ 348,450

$ 352,413 Less: Goodwill and intangible assets 84,021

84,251

84,432

84,589

84,980 Tangible common equity (Non-GAAP) $ 218,041

$ 243,441

$ 270,780

$ 263,861

$ 267,433



















Total Shares Outstanding 14,537,433

14,797,232

14,954,200

15,029,972

15,434,592



















Tangible book value per share $ 15.00

$ 16.45

$ 18.11

$ 17.56

$ 17.33



















Tangible Assets

















Total Assets - GAAP $ 3,039,099

$ 3,184,357

$ 3,011,983

$ 2,952,236

$ 2,924,643 Less: Goodwill and intangible assets 84,021

84,251

84,432

84,589

84,980 Tangible assets (Non-GAAP) $ 2,955,078

$ 3,100,106

$ 2,927,551

$ 2,867,647

$ 2,839,663



















Tangible common equity to tangible assets 7.38 %

7.85 %

9.25 %

9.20 %

9.42 %

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Civista Bancshares, Inc.