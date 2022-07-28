Reagan Foundation and GE Announce 10 Recipients of $40,000 Scholarships Program Tops $8 Million Awarded to More Than 200 Students Since 2011

Reagan Foundation and GE Announce 10 Recipients of $40,000 Scholarships Program Tops $8 Million Awarded to More Than 200 Students Since 2011

SIMI VALLEY, Calif., July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In a celebration at the Reagan Library last month, the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute in partnership with GE recognized this year's class of GE-Reagan Foundation Scholarship Program recipients. Selected for their exemplary leadership, drive, integrity, and citizenship, the Scholars are:

GE-Reagan Foundation 2022 Scholarship Winners (PRNewswire)

Harvest Aquino of Frisco, Texas ; attending the University of Rochester

Miran Bhima of Charlotte, North Carolina ; attending Duke University

Matthew Casertano of North Potomac, Maryland ; attending the California Institute of Technology

Austin Cowley of West Orange, New Jersey ; attending the University of Michigan

Alexander Fester of Palo Alto, California ; attending the Georgia Institute of Technology

Cellestine Harig of Deerfield, Illinois ; attending the University of Chicago

Ammi Hernandez of Cutler Bay, Florida ; attending Florida International University

Peyton Hiatt of Rochester, Indiana ; attending Butler University

Brendon Phuong of San Jose, California ; attending the University of California , Berkley

Shannon Yeow of Chula Vista, California ; attending Princeton University

The 10 high school graduates will receive $10,000 per year for up to four years toward college expenses. To date, the scholarship program, now in its 12th year, has awarded $8.2 million to 205 students from 41 states and attending 113 undergraduate campuses. 2022 recipients, along with members of the 2020 and 2021 classes, were recognized at an exclusive Scholars Retreat at the Reagan Library, including leadership-development activities, a community service project, and a formal awards program.

"Each year, we are proud to recognize some of the nation's most dynamic young leaders through the GE-Reagan Foundation Scholarship Program," said Anthony Pennay, chief learning officer, Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute. "The character, leadership, and tenacity of the class of 2022 was particularly inspiring, and we are eager to see them showcase these qualities in college and beyond."

"We congratulate this year's deserving recipients of the GE-Reagan Foundation Scholarship," said Julie Grzeda, leader, global early career development, GE Aviation, and GE liaison for the scholarship. "It is our privilege to play a role in their leadership journeys and look forward to witnessing their individual and collective impact over the next four years."

The GE-Reagan Foundation Scholarship Program has been cited by U.S. News and World Report as one of four "huge scholarships worth $10,000 or more" that students should seriously consider. The scholarship selection committee evaluated the applicants on four values personified by President Reagan: leadership, drive, integrity, and citizenship.

About The Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute:

The Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute is the nonprofit organization created by President Reagan himself and specifically charged by him with continuing his legacy and sharing his principles - individual liberty, economic opportunity, global democracy and national pride. The Foundation is a non-partisan organization which sustains the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and Museum in Simi Valley, CA, the Reagan Center for Public Affairs, the Presidential Learning Center, The Air Force One Pavilion and the award-winning Discovery Center, as well as the Reagan Institute, which carries out the Foundation's work in Washington, D.C.

The Reagan Library houses over 60 million pages of Gubernatorial, Presidential and personal papers, over 1.6 million photographs, a half million feet of motion picture film, 25,000 audio recordings, 22,000 video recordings, and over 83,000 objects chronicling the lives of Ronald and Nancy Reagan. It also serves as the final resting place of America's 40th President and his First Lady. www.reaganfoundation.org

About GE:

GE (NYSE: GE) drives the world forward by tackling its biggest challenges. By combining world-class engineering with software and analytics, GE helps the world work more efficiently, reliably, and safely. For more than 130 years, GE has invented the future of industry, and today it leads new paradigms in additive manufacturing, materials science, and data analytics. GE people are global, diverse and dedicated, operating with the highest integrity and passion to fulfill GE's mission and deliver for our customers. www.ge.com

Media Contacts:

Melissa Giller, Reagan Foundation

mgiller@reaganfoundation.org

Jeff Caywood, GE

jeff.caywood@ge.com

The Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute logo (PRNewsfoto/The Ronald Reagan Presidential) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute