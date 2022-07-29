Shop Local
CBOA Financial, Inc. Reports Consolidated Earnings of $747,000 in 2Q 2022

Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago

TUCSON, Ariz., July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CBOA Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS: CBOF) (the "Company"), parent company of Commerce Bank of Arizona (the "Bank" or "CBAZ"), announced that consolidated net income for quarter ending June 30, 2022 increased 19% to $747 thousand, from $650 thousand in the first quarter of this year.

Commerce Bank of Arizona (PRNewsfoto/Commerce Bank of Arizona)
"Despite headwinds related to record inflation levels, CBAZ continued its' overall robust operating performance in the second quarter", said Chris Webster, President and CEO. He stated further, "Record year-to-date pre-tax income of $1.89 million is reflective of the Bank's balance sheet reacting favorably to the Federal Reserve's recent policy of raising interest rates combined with the Bank's low and stable funding costs." Webster added, "We continue to closely monitor loan portfolio performance. Importantly, our customers are effectively managing ongoing supply chain issues and rising costs."

Second Quarter 2022 Highlights

  • $42 million in new loans funded during the quarter
  • Interest Income increased 9% compared to last quarter
  • Interest expense decreased by 33% compared to Q2 2021

Operational Highlights
Net loan growth was $26.2 million for the first six months of the year. The Bank's Net Interest Margin increased to 4.02% for the second quarter. The Efficiency Ratio also improved to 71.6%. Year-over-year, non-performing assets which includes OREO are down 86% from $2 million or 0.57% of assets to $276 thousand or 0.08% of assets.

Balance Sheet
Total assets increased by 2.4% to $363.5 million during the quarter ended June 30, 2022, and increased 8.0% compared to $336.5 million a year ago.

Gross loans increased $19.4 million since first quarter 2022, ending the second quarter 2022 at $257 million. Total deposits increased by 2.8% to $327 million during the quarter and increased 9.1% compared to $300 million a year ago.

The Allowance for Loan Losses totaled $3.7 million at June 2022, or 1.44% of loans, unchanged from the previous quarter.

Shareholders' equity decreased to $26.6 million at June 30, 2022, from $27.0 million the preceding quarter due to an increase in unrealized losses on securities. At June 30, 2022, tangible book value was $2.79 per share compared to $2.89 per share at March 31, 2022 and $3.16 per share a year ago. The Bank's June, 2022 Tier 1 Leverage ratio was 9.62%, compared to 8.43% at June 30, 2021.

Capital Management
Capital ratios exceeded regulatory guidelines for a well-capitalized institution under Basel III and Dodd Frank Wall Street Reform requirements at June 30, 2022 as well as during the first quarter of 2022. Capital ratios are presented below.

About the Company
Commerce Bank of Arizona, established in 2002 in Tucson, Arizona, is a full-service community bank that caters to small-to mid-sized businesses and real estate professionals. CBAZ offers commercial clients with a variety of services ranging from U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) financing solutions, construction loans, and commercial real estate loans. CBOA Financial, Inc. is a single-bank holding company and parent of the Bank. The Company is traded over-the-counter as CBOF. For additional information, please visit: www.commercebankaz.com.

Forward-looking Statements
This press release may include forward-looking statements about CBOA Financial, Inc. or Commerce Bank of Arizona. These statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following factors: competition, fluctuations in interest rates, dependency on key individuals, loan defaults, geographical concentration, litigation and changes in federal laws, regulations and interpretations thereof. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are based on information available at the time of the release, and CBOA Financial, Inc. and Commerce Bank of Arizona assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

Unaudited Consolidated Summary Financial Information

Dollars in thousands - Unaudited


For the quarter ended


 Year to Date 


6/30/2022

3/31/2022

6/30/2021


6/30/2022

6/30/2021

Summary Income Data





Interest Income


3,608

3,308

3,299


6,916

6,785

Interest expense


148

140

221


288

500

Net Interest Income


3,460

3,168

3,078


6,628

6,285

Provision for (reduction in) loan losses


-

37

193


37

193

Non-interest income


87

452

84


539

154

Realized gains (losses) on sales of securities


-

-

-


-

-

Non-interest expense


2,540

2,705

2,440


5,245

4,965

Income (loss) before income taxes


1,007

878

529


1,885

1,281

Provision for income tax


260

228

(748)


488

(536)

Net Income


747

650

1,277


1,397

1,817









Per Share Data








Shares outstanding end-of-period


9,555

9,356

8,550


9,555

8,550

Earnings per common share ($'s)


0.08

0.07

0.15


0.15

0.21

Earnings per common share (Diluted) ($'s)


0.07

0.06

0.14


0.14

0.19

Cash dividend declared


-

-

-


-

-

Total shareholders' equity


26,641

27,024

27,033


26,641

27,033

Tangible Book value per share ($'s)


2.79

2.89

3.16


2.79

3.16









Selected Balance Sheet Data








Total assets


363,548

354,914

336,551


363,548

336,551

Securities available-for-sale


63,027

59,339

42,831


63,027

42,831

Loans


256,905

237,554

251,449


256,905

251,449

Allowance for loan losses


3,702

3,431

3,170


3,702

3,170

Deposits


327,574

318,580

300,366


327,574

300,366

Other borrowings


-

-

-


-

-

Shareholders' equity


26,641

27,024

27,033


26,641

27,033









Performance Ratios (%)








Return on avg shareholders' equity


11.22

9.62

12.53


10.49

10.36

Net interest margin (Bank)


4.02

3.83

3.63


3.95

3.73

Efficiency ratio (Bank)


71.61

74.72

76.11


73.18

75.67









Asset Quality Data (%)








Nonperforming assets to total assets 


0.08

0.37

0.57


0.08

0.57

Reserve for loan losses to total loans 


1.44

1.44

1.26


1.44

1.26

Net Charge-offs to avg loans for period


-

(0.03)

(0.02)


(0.03)

(0.02)









Regulatory Capital Ratios (%)








Common Equity Tier 1 


11.30

12.16

11.96


11.30

11.96

Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 


11.30

12.16

11.96


11.30

11.96

Total risk-based capital ratio 


12.55

13.41

13.21


12.55

13.21

Tier 1 leverage capital ratio 


9.62

9.72

8.43


9.62

8.43

Contact:
Chris Webster
President & CEO
480-253-4511
cwebster@commercebankaz.com

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cboa-financial-inc-reports-consolidated-earnings-of-747-000-in-2q-2022--301596354.html

SOURCE Commerce Bank of Arizona

