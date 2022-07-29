Nissan North America Honors Penske Logistics with Partner of the Year Award

READING, Pa., July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Penske Logistics was named Partner of the Year by Nissan North America. Penske was honored in the Part Logistics U.S. Market category at Nissan's recent Annual Supplier Conference. The company was recognized for its lead logistics inbound parts flow operations that support Nissan car manufacturing operations in Smyrna, Tennessee, Canton, Mississippi, and Decherd, Tennessee.

"We appreciate that our hardworking associates were recognized by Nissan North America for their assistance to the customer during a unique time in our world's history," stated Marc Althen, Penske Logistics president.

Penske Logistics is a Penske Transportation Solutions company with operations in North America, South America, Europe and Asia. Penske Logistics provides supply chain management and logistics services to leading companies around the world. Penske Logistics delivers value through its design, planning and execution in transportation, warehousing and freight management. To learn more visit: www.penskelogistics.com.

