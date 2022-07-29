Touchstone Bank Names Marketing Director

PRINCE GEORGE, Va., July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Touchstone Bankshares, Inc. (the "Company") (OTC Pink: TSBA) and its wholly owned subsidiary Touchstone Bank (the "Bank"), today announced the appointment of Michelle H. Simon as Senior Vice President and Marketing Director at the Bank. Simon will be responsible for leading key priorities such as designing and implementing marketing strategies, directing sales initiatives, and improving brand awareness. Simon began her new role with Touchstone Bank in mid-July 2022.

"Marketing is an important aspect of our growth strategy at Touchstone and having Michelle join our team will help us move forward and differentiate ourselves," said James Black, President and CEO of Touchstone Bank. "Her depth of bank marketing experience, brand management, and strategic planning capabilities are extremely valuable and will play a vital role for us as we expand into more metro markets."

Most recently, Simon served as Director of Public Relations and Corporate Communications at a multi-billion-dollar financial institution based in Virginia, where she led the public relations and corporate communication initiatives, marketing sales campaigns, and specialized commercial bank marketing efforts. Simon has served as a lead marketer in the community banking industry throughout her career. Her career achievements include developing award-winning sales, marketing, and branding initiatives as well as distinct brands, product lines, and marketing/advertising strategies for community banks of various asset sizes.

"I am very excited to take on this role with Touchstone Bank and I am honored to be part of a bank that truly goes above and beyond to make a difference in the communities it serves. I look forward to helping Touchstone continue its pattern of growth and success. It is truly a privilege to join this outstanding team of community bankers, and I look forward to my future at Touchstone Bank."

Simon holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Journalism with a focus in Advertising from West Virginia University and is a graduate of the American Bankers Association's School of Bank Marketing and Management. She holds her CFMP license and is a member of the Virginia Banker's Association Marketing Committee and a past board member of the ABA Marketing Association.

About Touchstone Bankshares, Inc.

Touchstone Bankshares, Inc. is the bank holding company for Touchstone Bank. Touchstone, through the bank and affiliates, provides a wide range of financial services including retail and commercial banking, insurance, credit cards, and secondary market mortgage lending. Touchstone also provides investment and wealth management services and management services for personal and corporate trusts, including estate planning, and trust administration. Visit www.touchstone.bank for more information.

Forward-Looking Statements

In addition to historical information, this press release may contain certain forward-looking statements. For this purpose, any statement that is not a statement of historical fact may be deemed to be a forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks, and uncertainties, and actual results could differ materially from historical results or those anticipated by such statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the impacts of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic; changes in interest rates and general economic conditions; the legislative/regulatory climate; monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. Government; the quality or composition of the loan or investment portfolios; demand for loan products; deposit flows; competition; demand for financial services in the Company's market area; mergers, acquisitions and dispositions; implementation of new technologies and the ability to develop and maintain secure and reliable electronic systems; and tax and accounting rules, principles, policies and guidelines.

