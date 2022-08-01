Apogee & Tech7 Announce the Creation of a New Joint Venture

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Apogee and Tech7 announced today the establishment of a Mentor-Protégé Agreement (MPA) through the Small Business Administration (SBA) Mentor-Protégé Program (MPP). Under this agreement Apogee will operate as the Mentor providing Tech7 with strategic guidance on business management systems, accounting, marketing, and strategic planning. Through this partnership, Tech7 an SBA certified 8(a) program participant and a Small Disadvantaged Business (SDB) will be the Protégé and will receive valuable business development assistance.

The Apogee and Tech7 agreement will also create a new Joint Venture (JV), Tech7-Apogee Solutions Joint Venture, LLC (TAS-JV) combining the capabilities of both companies to provide an array of solutions to include space, engineering, science, information technology, mission support, management services, software solutions, cyber security, and intelligence to both defense and civilian agencies.

"Apogee is excited to share our experiences and future with Tech7 as they grow in capacity and capability. Tech7 is a strong 8(a) company in the Space, Intel, and Research & Development arena with great potential in Engineering markets. Apogee has experienced massive year-over-year growth since our company's inception. In that growth, we have matured infrastructure in a way that allows us to share guidance on scaling of business systems, strategic planning, and new market pursuits. The future is bright for both companies and our newly formed joint venture - Tech7 Apogee Solutions Joint Venture LLC," said Amber Scott, Apogee Vice President of Corporate Operations.

"This new Mentor-Protégé relationship between Apogee and Tech7 is going to be an amazing new chapter in our company's history. We have already benefited greatly from the experience that Apogee has shared with us, and I am excited about the mutual benefits this relationship will bring to both our companies over the next six years," said Juan Echeverry, Tech7 President/CEO.

The SBA MPP allows eligible small businesses (protégés) to receive useful business development assistance to win federal contracts through relationships with more mature companies (mentors). Protégés can employ necessary resources and experience of the larger, more established firm, which in turn may pursue any contract set-aside for which the protégé qualifies, such as 8(a) small disadvantaged business.

About Apogee and Tech7

For information about Apogee visit www.ApogeeUSA.com

For information about Tech7 visit www.tech7.us

For information about Tech7-Apogee JV visit www.tas-jv.com

Press Contact:

Rhea Phaneuf

Engagement & Communications Manager

Tel: 719-229-7815

Email: rhea.phaneuf@apogeeusa.com

View original content:

SOURCE Apogee Engineering LLC