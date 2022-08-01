JARS Cannabis Named Best Dispensary in Foothills

Public voted that the New River location features a friendly atmosphere and top-quality products that are unmatched by any other dispensary in the foothills.

PHOENIX, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JARS Cannabis, Arizona's leading retailer of affordable and high-quality cannabis products announced its New River location was named "Best Dispensary" by the Foothills Focus.

The winner was determined by a public vote.

According to the publication, "JARS Cannabis has quickly become one of the largest chains of medical and recreational marijuana dispensaries in Arizona, and for good reason. Its New River location showcases what makes JARS stand out – affordable products, wide variety, and personalized, compassionate customer service."

The award was announced in the recent "Best of Foothills Focus 2022" issue.

"JARS' mission is to work with its patients through their pain management journey and ensure their needs are always being met," the publication reported. "Their friendly atmosphere and top-quality cannabis products are unmatched by any other dispensary in the foothills."

Ronnie Kassab, President of JARS Arizona, said he is proud of this award and attributes the success of the New River location to the dedication of the company's employees.

"A lot of businesses talk about customer service, but we really focus on it like a laser," Kassab said. "Our team is by far and away, the best in the business. They not only have unsurpassed product knowledge, but they also are kind, compassionate, and truly care about their customers," he added. "I have no doubt that this award reflects our team's commitment to service and excellence."

JARS Cannabis has four locations in Arizona. In addition to the location in New River at 46639 N Black Canyon Hwy, the company also has dispensaries in Phoenix at 2424 S 24th Street and in the Metrocenter at 10040 N Metro Pkwy West, and in Payson at 200 N Tonto Street.

For more information on JARS Cannabis, visit: www.jarscannabis.com.

About JARS Cannabis

JARS Cannabis is a multi-state cannabis brand and retailer operating in Arizona and Michigan. Established in 2020, JARS Cannabis has grown to 17 storefronts. The company is community-focused and committed to providing the highest quality products, with the widest variety of options at prices people can afford, to ensure that the integration of cannabis into any lifestyle is always easy and accessible. The company is also dedicated to serving the special needs of our Veterans.

