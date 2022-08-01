Little Caesars® Makes Gourmet Flavors More Accessible to Everyone with Old World Fanceroni Pepperoni™ Pizza

New Menu Item Features Over 100 Slices of Old World Pepperoni for a Delicious, Crisp Taste

Old World Fanceroni Pepperoni features a pepperoni pizza made with over 100 slices of curled, crispy old world pepperoni, each bite taking taste buds to new heights.

Product is available to order online for delivery or pickup for $9.99* starting August 1 , and available as a HOT-N-READY® item starting August 8 .

DETROIT, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- At Little Caesars, there's no need to travel the world or make a hard-to-get reservation to eat an abundance of gourmet pepperoni. With the new Old World Fanceroni Pepperoni, customers can bring fancy pizza flavors right to their own living rooms.

Little Caesars Old World Fanceroni Pepperoni Pizza (PRNewswire)

This amazing product features over 100 slices of old world pepperoni that have a rich, smoky flavor and crisp up when they cook. You can expect a pizza covered from edge to edge with old world pepperoni and a crust that is crisped with cheese to the edges. This gives this pizza a special texture and overall crunchy bite. The new menu item will be available to order online for $9.99 starting August 1 and available HOT-N-READY starting August 8. Old World Fanceroni Pepperoni is only available for a limited time.

"Little Caesars is already known for breakthrough products such as our Pretzel Crust Pizza and Crazy Calzony®," said Greg Hamilton, senior vice president of marketing at Little Caesars. "Old World Fanceroni Pepperoni elevates our already high-quality pizza offerings and gives customers the option to make pizza night a little fancier."

Customers can order their Old World Fanceroni Pepperoni Pizzas for delivery using the Little Caesars app, or pre-pay and then conveniently collect their order using Pizza Portal® Pickup, a heated, self-service mobile order pickup station, at any participating Little Caesars location. Starting August 8, customers can stop in between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. to pick up a HOT-N-READY Old World Fanceroni Pepperoni without preordering.

*Plus tax where applicable. Available at participating locations. Prices may vary. Prices higher in AK, HI, and third-party online sites. Delivery available from participating locations with online orders only. Delivery fees apply. Small order fee for orders less than $10.

For more information about Little Caesars, visit LittleCaesars.com and follow @LittleCaesars on Instagram and Facebook.

ABOUT LITTLE CAESARS®

Headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, Little Caesars was founded by Mike and Marian Ilitch in 1959 as a single, family-owned restaurant. Today, Little Caesars is the third largest pizza chain in the world, with stores in each of the 50 U.S. states and 27 countries and territories.

Known for its HOT-N-READY® pizza and famed Crazy Bread®, Little Caesars products are made with quality ingredients, like fresh, never frozen, mozzarella and Muenster cheese and sauce made from fresh-packed, vine-ripened California crushed tomatoes. Little Caesars is known for unique product offerings and promotions like the Pretzel Crust Pizza, Detroit-Style Deep Dish Pizza, the Crazy Calzony®, and now offers 33% more pepperoni on its Classic pizza.

An exceptionally high growth company with over 60 years of experience in the $145 billion worldwide pizza industry, Little Caesars is continually looking for franchisee candidates to join our team in markets around the world. In addition to providing the opportunity for entrepreneurial independence in a franchise system, Little Caesars offers strong brand awareness with one of the most recognized and appealing characters in the country, Little Caesar.

