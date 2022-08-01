Thunder Celebrates Second Year in Business by Closing New Growth Capital Investment

Participants include new and existing investors and Salesforce Ventures

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Thunder, a Salesforce and Copado consulting partner, announced the closure of a second growth capital investment with participation from existing investors and Salesforce Ventures to support its continual growth. This coincides with its second anniversary celebration.

Thunder logo - we help customers love Salesforce, forever (PRNewswire)

Thunder helps organizations make the most of their Salesforce experience, with a team of seasoned professionals that connect processes, platforms, and people.

"It's amazing how far we've come in only two years," explains Carter Wigell, Thunder's CEO. "I've always known that by focusing on culture, we'd build an incredible company together. Nothing is more important than making sure that the team is happy, and that our customers are successful."

Wigell, a three-time founder and former Salesforce, Accenture, and WeWork executive said:

"We're delighted to be backed by Salesforce Ventures again. We continually strive to be a positive force within the ecosystem. It's exciting to be backed by an organization that not only surpasses customer expectations, but whose core values center around employee wellbeing and giving back. It's one reason we're able to continually expand our team with such exceptional talent."

This investment round fuels Thunder's continued expansion into key areas of cloud innovation and customer experience, as well as staff growth.

To celebrate, Thunder is offering Salesforce customers free health checks and optimization roadmaps. Visit www.thundersf.com/contact/ .

Salesforce and others are trademarks of Salesforce.com, Inc.

ABOUT SALESFORCE VENTURES

Salesforce Ventures helps enterprising founders build companies that reinvent the way the world works. Since 2009, we've invested in and partnered with more than 400 of the world's most tenacious enterprise software companies from seed to IPO, including Airtable, Databricks, DocuSign, Guild Education, Hopin, monday.com, nCino, Snowflake, Snyk, Stripe, Tanium, and Zoom. Salesforce Ventures leverages our decades of expertise in the cloud and our long-term relationships with key decision-makers at thousands of businesses around the world to give our portfolio companies an unfair advantage, help them build credibility, and accelerate growth. Salesforce Ventures has invested in more than 25 countries with offices all over the world including in San Francisco, Irvine, New York, London, Tokyo, and Sydney. Follow @SalesforceVC and learn more at http://www.salesforceventures.com .

Media Contact: Lindsey Gad, lindsey.gad@thundersf.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Thunder, Inc