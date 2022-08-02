HealthLynked Announces Significant Upgrades to its Healthcare Network

NAPLES, FL, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HealthLynked Corp. (OTCQB: HLYK) ("HealthLynked" or the "Company"), a global healthcare network focused on member care management and a provider of healthcare technologies that connect doctors, patients, and medical data, today announced it has made significant upgrades to the HealthLynked Network.

HealthLynked has significantly expanded its services for HealthLynked Network patient members via its CareLynk Patient Concierge program, which provides patients assistance with booking appointments, completing their online medical profile, and filling out paperwork required for upcoming appointments. HealthLynked's Patient Concierge service is available to users Monday through Friday from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm EST by calling 800-562-9267.

HealthLynked has also upgraded its online and in-app Provider Directory search to show improved results for its 800,000 healthcare providers. Geolocation from either a desktop computer or mobile device now shows users the providers closest to them, and users can now search and filter by medical specialty. The Provider Directory has also undergone additional mobile-friendly upgrades for a more improved experience searching on the go.

In addition, HealthLynked has added a Practice Directory allowing patient members to search for medical practices near them. Practices can claim their HealthLynked Network listing to manage their office profile and link providers who work at that location, enabling patients to easily share medical records, book appointments, and check in for appointments using QwikCheck, HealthLynked's contactless, mobile check-in application.

HealthLynked's new Practice Directory now includes over 18,000 OBGYN offices and over 30,000 Primary Care office listings throughout the US. The Company plans to add every medical practice location nationwide by the end of August 2022. Once added to the directory, practice profiles can be claimed by submitting a request online via the HealthLynked website. Within 24 hours of claiming their listing, practices can download their unique check-in barcode for patient waiting rooms, set online appointments, view practice analytics, and access telemedicine services.

Dr. Michael Dent, HealthLynked's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer stated "With the addition of practice profiles to our healthcare directory, patient members can now more efficiently make appointments and share medical information. The expansion of our directory to include medical practices and practice management functionality is a natural progression in how the HealthLynked Network helps patients connect to healthcare providers."

"I am excited by the growth in our network of patient support services, allowing HealthLynked to better guide patient members and help them more efficiently navigate an increasingly complex healthcare system."

The HealthLynked app is available for download on both iOS and Android devices.

HealthLynked Corp. provides a solution for both patient members and providers to improve healthcare through the efficient exchange of medical information. The HealthLynked Network is a cloud-based platform that allows members to connect with their healthcare providers and take more control of their healthcare. Members enter their medical information, including medications, allergies, past surgeries, and personal health records, in one convenient and secure location, free of charge. Participating healthcare providers can connect with their current and future patients through the system. Benefits to in-network providers include the ability to utilize the HealthLynked patent-pending patient access hub "PAH" for patient analytics. Other benefits for preferred providers include HLYK marketing tools to connect with their active and inactive patients to improve patient retention, access more accurate and current patient information, provide more efficient online scheduling, and to fill last-minute cancelations using the Company's "real-time appointment scheduling". Preferred providers pay a monthly fee to access these HealthLynked services. For additional information about HealthLynked Corp., please visit www.healthlynked.com and connect with HealthLynked on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

