Owl Rock Announces Investment in Amergin Asset Management

NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Owl Rock, a division of Blue Owl Capital Inc. ("Blue Owl") (NYSE: OWL), today announced that certain of its funds have made an initial equity commitment to Amergin Asset Management ("Amergin"), a newly formed portfolio company created to invest in a leasing platform focused on railcar and aviation assets.

The capital will enable Amergin to build a diversified portfolio of assets, across rail and aviation. Amergin will be headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida and led by Mark McGreenery, a 35-year industry veteran who most recently served as the CEO of Infinity Transportation, a $2.2 billion AUM lessor of rail, aviation, and intermodal assets under the Global Atlantic umbrella. McGreenery was previously a Partner at Perella Weinberg where he was one of the key leaders for the Asset Based Value Fund from 2008-2016.

In addition, Amergin will be led by a senior management team made up of seasoned executives who previously worked with McGreenery and have over 100 years of combined experience.

"The transportation equipment leasing space is an attractive asset class, underpinned by long lived infrastructure-like assets that generate steady cash flows," said Craig Packer, co-founder of Blue Owl and the Chief Executive Officer of Owl Rock's business development companies. "With Mark and his experienced management team at the helm, Amergin has the opportunity to generate long duration, uncorrelated returns at scale. We are excited about the partnership and look forward to what he and the team will accomplish over the long run."

"We are excited to build this business with the investment from Owl Rock. This will enable Amergin to create a scaled portfolio of railcar and aircraft assets," said Mark McGreenery, CEO of Amergin. "Amergin's management team and I are excited to build a differentiated leasing platform that will drive real value for all our stakeholders."

About Owl Rock

Owl Rock, a division of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE: OWL), is a direct lending platform with approximately $44.8 billion of assets under management as of March 31, 2022. Owl Rock's platform provides multiple investment funds with management services, including public and private business development companies and other products. Owl Rock's platform includes teams of seasoned investment professionals with significant and diverse experience from some of the world's leading investment firms and financial institutions. Owl Rock's platform embodies a relationship-oriented approach to investing seeking to provide companies with sizeable commitments to facilitate transactions and support their growth needs with certainty, speed and transparency throughout the entire investment process. For more information, please visit www.owlrockbdcs.com.

