Pharmavite Makes Fast Company's Fourth Annual List of the Best Workplaces for Innovators in Consumer Products and Services

The Makers of Nature Made® Vitamins joins Microsoft, T-Mobile, Adobe, PayPal, and other leading companies

WEST HILLS, Calif., Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pharmavite LLC, makers of Nature Made® vitamins and a pioneer in the health and wellness industry, announced today that it has been named a finalist as one of the Best Workplaces for Innovators on Fast Company's fourth annual Best Workplaces for Innovators list, which honors organizations and businesses that demonstrate a steadfast commitment to encouraging innovation at all levels. Pharmavite was named a finalist on the Consumer Products and Services list for its commitment to innovation as a category leader among broadline vitamin, minerals and supplements (VMS) brands, for launching innovative products while leveraging emerging science, and for offering employees career development programs, onboarding experiences, and startup and design events.

Pharmavite announced today that it has been named one of the Best Workplaces for Innovators by Fast Company.

"Pharmavite is proud to be recognized as one of Fast Company's Best Workplaces for Innovators," said Jeff Boutelle, CEO of Pharmavite. "Innovation is one of our biggest drivers of growth and a key component to delivering on our purpose of bringing the gift of health to life. That's why we're committed to fostering a culture where all of our employees – no matter level, role or expertise – feel empowered to innovate."

Pharmavite has many internal initiatives and programs with the goal of empowering its employees to innovate, one of which is its dedicated innovation teams, named inQB8. These teams combine Pharmavite's two primary innovation focus areas, science and consumer insights, to ensure agile thinking and to bring product discovery teams together early in the innovation cycle.

The work of Pharmavite's inQB8 team and its cross-functional partners can also be credited with a launch that helped earn Pharmavite the Best Workplaces for Innovators recognition from Fast Company, which was the launch of new Nature Made Sleep products, that disrupted the Sleep category and drove Nature Made growth against competitors.

Developed in collaboration with Accenture, the 2022 Best Workplaces for Innovators ranks 100 winners from a variety of industries, including computer science, biotech, consumer packaged goods, nonprofit, education, financial services, cybersecurity, engineering, diversity, sustainability, B2B, and consumer products and services. Fast Company editors and Accenture researchers worked together to score nearly 1,500 applications, and a panel of eight eminent judges reviewed and endorsed the top 100 companies. The 2022 awards feature workplaces from around the world.

"This year's list of the Best Workplaces for Innovators recognizes organizations that have demonstrated a deep commitment to cultivating creativity across the board," says Brendan Vaughan, editor-in-chief of Fast Company. "In the face of powerful headwinds, these leaders and teams continue to spur innovation."

To see the complete list, go to: https://www.fastcompany.com/best-workplaces-for-innovators/list

About Fast Company

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication Inc., and can be found online at www.fastcompany.com.

About Accenture

Accenture is a global professional services company with leading capabilities in digital, cloud and security. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries, we offer Strategy and Consulting, Technology and Operations services and Accenture Song — all powered by the world's largest network of Advanced Technology and Intelligent Operations centers. Our 710,000 people deliver on the promise of technology and human ingenuity every day, serving clients in more than 120 countries. We embrace the power of change to create value and shared success for our clients, people, shareholders, partners and communities. Visit us at accenture.com.

About Pharmavite LLC

Pharmavite is a pioneer in the health and wellness industry, earning the trust of consumers, healthcare professionals and retailers by developing innovative vitamin and supplement solutions backed by science that adhere to strict manufacturing practices. Through its Nature Made®, EQUELLE®, MegaFood ®, Nurish by Nature Made® and Uqora brands, Pharmavite is dedicated to helping people live healthier, more vital lives. Based in California, Pharmavite is a subsidiary of Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Visit www.pharmavite.com and follow us on LinkedIn for the latest news and information about Pharmavite and its brands.

