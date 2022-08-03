BEVEL LAUNCHES 'GET YOUR MIND RIGHT' INITIATIVE TO COMBAT MENTAL HEALTH

Innovative Men's Grooming Brand Partners with Alkeme, Black Men Heal (BHM) and MESS In A Bottle to Raise Awareness and Increase Accessibility to Mental Health Resources

ATLANTA, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Walker and Company, the makers of the award-winning men's grooming brand Bevel, are pleased to announce the launch of its new mental health initiative 'Get Your Mind Right'.

According to the National Institute on Minority Mental Health and Health Disparities, about one in five Americans struggle with a mental illness in any given year, regardless of their race. African-Americans are 20% more likely to develop a mental health illness in their lifetime and additionally, suicide is ranked as the third leading cause of death amongst African-Americans between the ages of 15 – 24 years old. These statistics are staggering. As a Black-founded and led company, Bevel recognizes the growing disparities between the needs and available resources for the Black community and is committed to making lasting changes. Bevel is committed to removing the stigmas and socio-economic barriers that often prevent more Black men from seeking and receiving mental health care and treatment.

As part of the 'Get Your Mind Right' initiative, Bevel is proud to partner with Alkeme, the innovative Black-owned digital mental health platform, and offer free 3-Month passes to Alkeme Health's Gold membership on www.getbevel.com/mindright.

In addition, Bevel is proud to support Black Men Heal (BMH), the renowned non-profit organization on a mission to provide in-person mental health treatment and therapy, psycho-education, resources, and community to Black men nationwide. Black Men Heal subsidizes the cost of in-person and virtual therapy, in addition to providing countless mental health resources. In order to continue this mission, Bevel is proud to raise funds for Black Men Heal through the sale of a limited-edition T-Shirt designed in partnership with MESS in a Bottle . Exclusively available on GetBevel.com for $29.95,100% of the proceeds for the T-Shirt will be donated to Black Men Heal to enable the organization to continue raising awareness and saving lives.

Furthermore, this summer, Bevel will have an in-store display table inside 700 Target stores coast to coast featuring "Get Your Mind Right" signs, select Bevel products, and a strong call to action to learn more about Bevel's commitment to mental health by visiting www.getbevel.com/target.

"Starting today, Bevel is partnering with Alkeme Health to provide 3-months of free mental health & wellness services, whenever you're ready. Look good, and feel better." said Tristan Walker, Founder and CEO of Walker and Company Brands, the makers of Bevel. "Wellness starts from the top and Bevel is committed to supporting our community, from head-to-toe grooming products that keep you fresh physically to getting you access to the mental health and wellness services you need to get your mind right."

"At Alkeme, our purpose is to create generational health anchored in mental wellness." said Alkeme Health Founder and CEO Ryan Mundy. "We are proud to partner with Bevel to provide access to our vast library of culturally centered content programs, helping our community learn, heal, and grow."

"Self care is so important to the mission of Black Men Heal. As we teach men how to manage their mental health, we are so thrilled to partner with Bevel." said Tasnim Sulaiman, Founder of Black Men Heal. "We love the path that Bevel has created, and continues to create for Black and Brown men. The mission of Black Men Heal aligns perfectly with the work and products Bevel develops with Black and Brown men in mind."

The 'Get Your Mind Right' mental health initiative is an extension of Bevel's core values and continued commitment to the needs of Black men, inside and out and head-to-toe.

About Walker & Company Brands

Walker & Company Brands, recently acquired by Procter & Gamble, is a family of brands designing health and beauty solutions for people of color. Our vision is to build the world's most consumer-centric health and beauty products company, inspiring unprecedented customer loyalty. Walker & Company launched with the introduction of its first brand, Bevel, in 2013. Bevel provides grooming products for Black men, including a full Skin Care regimen, a Shave System, and the Bevel Trimmer, and services designed to help reduce skin irritation and razor bumps. To learn more about Walker & Company Brands, visit www.walkerandcompany.com.

Tristan Walker, Founder and CEO of Walker and Company Brands, was an early, individual investor in Alkeme Health.

